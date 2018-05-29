Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro cases: Protect your new Huawei smartphone

Huawei has really taken the fight to the likes of Apple and Samsung this year with the P20 and P20 Pro. Both smartphones are fantastic alternatives to the other flagships, with the latter's triple-lens camera being nothing short of astonishingly good. It's without doubt the best camera phone available at the moment.

Both also come with a gorgeous look and superb build quality, so if you've already bagged yourself one, or plan to, you'll definitely want to keep it protected.

Fortunately, with the Huawei brand becoming more recognised, the number of manufacturers producing cases for them has increased, making for a generous selection. We've rounded up some of the best ones here, with links to click through and buy.

Huawei's very own Smart View case for the P20 and P20 Pro has a translucent panel on the right that lets you glance at quick information on the screen (which reformats accordingly) while still offering protection. Rather than just be an attachable cover, the Smart View case has a back panel to protect the rear of the phone as well.

Don't fancy having a folio flip cover but still want to keep things official? The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro silicone case could be for you. Designed to be as slim as possible while still providing a high level of cover, the Huawei silicone case is an an ideal solution to keep your phone protected.

Huawei P20: See it at Mobile Fun

Huawei P20 Pro: See it at Mobile Fun

Fancy a bit of luxury? You can wrap your Huawei P20 in Snakehive's Leather Wallet case. Made from genuine leather, this case offers protection all over and the inside of the folio cover has three card slots. It's only available for the P20 right now, but can be had in four different colours.

Huawei P20: See it at Snakehive

There's no denying the rear panel of the P20 Pro looks incredible in the Twilight finish, with its various colours popping through depending on its angle to the light. You'll want to show it off then, and with Spigen's see-through case you can do just that. Spigen's case also provides all-round protection to the phone, including raised bumps for the buttons

Urban Armor Gear makes cases for all the other major flagships, so it's no surprise to see it's done the same for the Huawei P20 duo. As with its other cases, this UAG Plasma case looks tough and is tough. It provides a perfect fit both the P20 and P20 Pro and full protection all the way around, with reinforced bumpers on the corners.