Honor 10 vs OnePlus 6: What's the difference?

Honor launched its latest smartphone, the Honor 10, at a global event on 15 May. The device has a beautiful finish and some impressive specs, but it also faces some stiff competition, especially following the announcement of the OnePlus 6 just 24 hours later on 16 May.

Both Honor and OnePlus are known for delivering powerful hardware at more affordable prices than companies like Samsung and Apple, but how do they compare to each other?

We have put the Honor 10 up against the OnePlus 6 to see what the differences and similarities are.

Honor 10 smaller and lighter

Both have notched displays

Both retain headphone jack

OnePlus 6 water resistant

The Honor 10 has a striking finish thanks to the 15 layers of 3D glass featured on the back of the device. It is available in Phantom Blue and Glacier Grey in the UK, with the Phantom Blue being the stand out option.

There is a horizontally-arranged dual rear camera in the top left corner, while the Honor logo is positioned towards the bottom of the device. On the front, the Honor 10 is nearly all screen with a small notch at the top and an oval fingerprint sensor at the bottom. The Honor 10 measures 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7mm, weighs 153g and it keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack intact.

A dual rear camera is present on the OnePlus 6 too, though it is in a vertically-arranged format positioned in the centre. A fingerprint sensor is also present below the dual camera arrangement, with the OnePlus logo beneath that.

The OnePlus 6 measures 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm and weighs 177g, making it slightly larger and heavier than the Honor 10. It too features a glass rear, with three colour options available and there is a display notch on this device too, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 6 is also water resistant however, something the Honor 10 is not.

Honor 10: 5.84-inch, LCD, 2280 x 1080 resolution, 432ppi

OnePlus 6: 6.28-inch, AMOLED, 2280 x 1080 resolution, 401ppi

Both notched designs

Both have 19:9 aspect ratio

The Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display that offers a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 432ppi. As mentioned above, the Honor 10 has a notch at the top of its display, and its aspect ratio is 19:9, which is the same as the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch display, which is larger than its predecessors, the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5. As mentioned above, it features a small notch, which has led its aspect ratio to increase to 19:9.

Unlike many flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 6 doesn't offer a Quad HD or Quad HD+ resolution, opting for Full HD+ instead at 2280 x 1080 resolution, like the Honor 10. This means the OnePlus 6 offers a 401ppi, with the Honor 10 packing in a few more pixels per inch even if they aren't likely to be noticeable to the human eye - only because the OnePlus display is larger.

Neither device appears to support mobile HDR though both are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The OnePlus 6's display is also AMOLED, which will mean rich, vibrant colours and black blacks.

Honor 10: Kirin 970, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, no microSD, 3400mAh battery

OnePlus 6: SD845, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, no microSD, 3300mAh

The Honor 10 runs on the Kirin 970 processor supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the UK, while some other regions will get a 6GB of RAM variant. None of the models offer microSD support.

There is a 3400mAh battery capacity on board the Honor 10, charged via USB Type-C and Supercharging is also available. The Honor 10 is also dual SIM and it has a fingerprint sensor on the front under the glass, as well as a face unlock feature.

The OnePlus 6 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform, supported by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with 64GB and 128GB storage options. Like the Honor 10, none of the variants offer microSD.

In terms of battery capacity, the OnePlus 6 has a 3300mAh capacity. The fingerprint sensor is positioned on the rear, face unlock is also on board and the OnePlus 6 is dual SIM too.

Honor 10: Dual rear camera, 24MP and 16MP, AI technology, 24MP front camera

OnePlus 6: Dual rear camera, 16MP and 20MP sensors, 16MP front camera

Facial recognition software on both

The Honor 10 features a dual camera on its rear. This camera is made up of a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel RGB colour sensor. Both have an aperture of f/1.8 and thanks to AI 2.0 technology, they will be able to recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories in real time.

The front camera on the Honor 10 is a 24-megapixel sensor that supports 3D facial recognition, optimises facial details and detects facial points to the pixel. It also supports studio lighting and can deliver bokeh effects.

The OnePlus 6 meanwhile, also comes with a dual rear camera made up of a 16-megapixel sensor and 20-megapixel sensor, as per the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has made the main sensor 19 per cent larger for the new device though, whilst also adding OIS.

On the front, the OnePlus 6 has a 16-megapixel sensor with support for the company's Face Unlock feature and soon users will be able to use the Portrait Mode on selfies too.

Honor 10: Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.1

OnePlus 6: Android 8.1 with OxygenOS

The Honor 10 runs on Android with the company's EMUI 8.1 software over the top. This software includes features such as Easy Talk, which reduces background noise in a windy environment and increases the volume of whispers for quiet conversations, for example. But it looks and feels quite different to Android.

The OnePlus 6 will run Android 8.1 with OxygenOS. This software offers OnePlus-specific features like Gaming Mode, gestures and customisation options, delivering a different user experience to the Honor 10. OxygenOS looks a feels a little more like Android, and there's the added advantage that the OnePlus 6 is already on the Android P beta.

Honor 10 is priced at £399.99 SIM-free

OnePlus 6 starts at £469 SIM-free

Honor's device is slightly smaller, with a smaller but sharper display, a higher resolution front camera and a dual rear camera full of AI tricks. It also has a larger battery capacity and it certainly has an appealing design.

The OnePlus 6 offers a lovely design too though, and it comes with Qualcomm's latest processor under the hood, coupled with more RAM and storage than the Honor 10, as well as a larger display. It is also water resistant, though it does cost at least £50 more.

Both devices offer flagship grade hardware, offering great value for money.