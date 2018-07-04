LG G7 ThinQ vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

LG's 2018 flagship smartphone is the LG G7 ThinQ. The new device succeeds the LG G6 and takes cues from the more recent LG V30 but how does it compare to its competition?

We have put it up against the Samsung S9+ and the Google Pixel 2 XL in separate features, but here we are comparing it to the beautiful and brilliant Huawei P20 Pro, which is certainly 2018's outsider.

So how does it compare?

Both offer notch display designs

Both have metal and glass sandwich designs

G7 ThinQ is smaller and lighter than P20 Pro

Both IP water and dust resistant

The LG G7 ThinQ features a metal core and a glass front and rear. It offers an almost all screen front with a notch design at the top, while on the rear you'll find a vertically-aligned dual camera and a circular fingerprint sensor.

The G7 ThinQ measures 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 162g. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and it features a dedicated Google Assistant launch button on the left-hand side below the volume rocker, as well as a headphone jack.

The Huawei P20 Pro also offers a notch in the display like the G7 ThinQ and it too has a vertically-aligned camera on the back but there aren't just two lenses, there are three. Like LG's device, it too has a metal core with a glass front and rear and it comes with IP67 water and dust resistance.

The P20 Pro measures 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm and weighs 175g, making it larger and heavier than the G7 ThinQ. It has a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, no headphone jack and it comes in three finishes, which look amazing.

By comparison, the LG G7 looks a little boring with its flat colour designs - the Huawei certainly looks like a more interesting phone.

Both have 6.1-inch displays

G7 ThinQ: MLCD+, Quad HD+ resolution, 564ppi, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

P20 Pro: OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 408ppi, 18:9 aspect ratio

The LG G7 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch FullView Super Bright LCD display that offers a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution for a pixel density of 564ppi. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and it is HDR10 compatible.

The G7 ThinQ's display is claimed to be the brightest smartphone display on the market, offering 1,000 nits at its peak and it features user-selectable display modes, adjusting colour settings depending on the type of content on the screen.

The Huawei P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch FullView OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution at 2240 x 1080 pixels, resulting in a lower pixel density of 408ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As we mentioned above, both the LG G7 ThinQ and the Huawei P20 Pro have a notch at the top of their screens but both offer the option to hide it with software, if you want to.

Technically, the LG has the better display - it has more detail and it's brighter.

G7 ThinQ: SD845, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD, 3000mAh battery

P20 Pro: Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, no microSD, 4000mAh battery

The LG G7 ThinQ features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD for storage expansion. There is a 3000mAh battery capacity, charged via USB Type-C with support for Quick Charge.

In terms of audio, the G7 ThinQ has DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, a Boombox Speaker for increased bass and volume levels and a four-channel DAC for improved audio through the headphone jack.

The Huawei P20 Pro meanwhile, runs on Huawei's Kirin 970 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with no microSD slot for storage expansion. LG has an obvious advantage here with expandable storage, a rear bonus.

The Huawei P20 Pro has a 4000mAh battery, charged via USB Type-C and this gives it excellent battery life, far advanced over the LG G7. That might compensate for the lack of 3.5mm headphone socket. In terms of daily running performance, there's little perceivable difference.

G7 ThinQ: Dual rear camera, 8MP front camera

P20 Pro: Triple rear camera, 24MP front camera

The LG G7 ThinQ comes with a dual camera on the rear made up of a standard 16-megapixel sensor with a f/1.6 aperture and a 107-degree wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

There is optical image stabilisation on board, as well as phase detection autofocus and a manual mode for adjusting shutter speed, ISO, exposure and white balance. The G7 ThinQ's camera also features AI Cam enhancements. It's a good all-round performer, although the AI Cam can get a bit carried away.

The Huawei P20 Pro has three Leica cameras on its rear. There is a 40-megapixel RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with an aperture of f/1.6 arranged together. The third sensor is an 8-megapixel lens with 3x optical zoom and an aperture of f/2.4, positioned below the dual combo.

The third sensor can be combined with the 40-megapixel sensor for 5x Hybrid zoom and there is also a 24-megapixel sensor on the front of the P20 Pro with an aperture of f/2.0. Huawei also uses AI tricks to improve the performance of the camera - and the results are spectacular, probably one of the most complete set of photo options you'll find on a phone.

Although the LG offers that unique wide-angle lens, Huawei betters it overall in the camera experience.

Both Android Oreo with customisation

The LG G7 ThinQ runs on Android Oreo with LG's UX 6.0 interface over the top, while the Huawei P20 Pro runs on Android Oreo with Huawei's EMUI over the top.

This means both offer Android at their core, but both come with bloatware and numerous customisations and options. The LG G7 ThinQ also offers AI capabilities, hence the ThinQ name, along with deeply integrated Google Assistant.

In reality, both manufacturers offer customisation of Android that's questionable in some areas. The core experiences from Android apps are very much the same, but there's some unpicking to be done to get to the best experience.

LG G7 ThinQ: £599

Huawei P20 Pro: £799

The LG G7 costs £599 with some great deals on offer, making it one of the more affordable flagship phones.

The Huawei P20 Pro meanwhile costs £799, making it expensive, but this is a special phone and widely regarded as the top phone of 2018. There are some great deals to be had, so it's worth shopping around.

The LG G7 ThinQ and the Huawei P20 Pro both offer solid specs and a great experience. The G7 ThinQ places a focus on AI capabilities, as well as audio capabilities, while the Huawei P20 Pro is all about its excellent camera.

You get a larger battery capacity with the P20 Pro, along with more RAM, a higher resolution front camera and fantastic results from the triple-lens rear camera, while the G7 ThinQ promises to offer a super bright display, great audio and microSD. The LG G7 ThinQ is also £200 cheaper than the Huawei handset.

That said, the Huawei P20 Pro is probably the hottest phone right now, Huawei's best phone ever and certainly worth the money.