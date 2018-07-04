LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?

The LG G7 ThinQ is the Korean company's 2018 flagship smartphone.

The new device has some stiff competition in the smartphone market though, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9+, Huawei's P20 Pro and Google's Pixel 2 XL all offering plenty.

We've already compared the LG G7 ThinQ to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, as well as the Huawei P20 Pro, but here we are looking at how it stacks up against Google's Pixel 2 XL.

So which is the better phone?

G7 ThinQ: Glass and aluminium, dual cameras, Google Assistant button

Pixel 2 XL: Mainly aluminium, single camera, squeezable sides

Both rear fingerprint sensors

Both IP water and dust resistant

The LG G7 ThinQ features an aluminium core with a glass rear. It offers an almost all screen front, with slim bezels at the top and bottom, along with a notch at the top, which can be hidden with software.

There is a vertically-aligned dual rear camera, along with a circular fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, while a Google Assistant launcher button on the left and a power button on the right.

The Google Pixel 2 XL offers a predominantly aluminium build with a small glass section on the rear at the top. It has a single camera lens in the top left corner of the rear, while the circular fingerprint sensor sits below the glass section in the centre.

The front of of the Google Pixel 2 XL is almost all screen like many other flagships, but it has small bezels at the top and bottom housing stereo speakers. The sides of the Pixel 2 XL are also squeezable, launching Google Assistant.

The Pixel 2 XL is slightly larger than the LG G7 ThinQ, measuring 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm compared to 153.2 x 71.4 x 7.9mm and it is also heavier at 175g compared to 162g. Both are water and dust resistant, with LG offering IP68 and Google offering IP67.

The biggest difference in design is the display notch, allowing LG to have a slightly more compact device. The Google Pixel 2 XL looks a little more interesting from the rear with its split design, while the orange power button on some models gives it a lift.

G7 ThinQ: 6.1-inch, MLCD+, Quad HD+ resolution, 564ppi, 19.5:9 ratio

Pixel 2 XL: 6-inch, OLED, Quad HD+ resolution, 538ppi, 18:9 ratio

Both HDR compatible

The LG G7 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch FullView display, boasting a 3120 x 1440 resolution for a pixel density of 564ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 which has been achieved by reducing the size of the bottom bezel and it also offers user-selectable display modes, adjusting colour settings to suit the type of content on the screen.

LG opts for a Super Bright LCD display for the G7, with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, with HDR10 compatibility. Most distinct is the notch at the top of the display - which can be hidden if you don't like the looks.

The Google Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch Fullscreen display, which has a 2880 x 1440 resolution for a pixel density of 538ppi. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it offers an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Google wanted to go "natural" with the Pixel 2 XL display, so the colour tuning on that OLED panel looks a little strange. It's since had a software update to make it a little better looking, but there's certainly no shortage of controversy about it. The LG G7 fairs better. It is bright, colourful and good looking. LCD might not take as many headlines as OLED, but in this case, it's a better looking screen.

G7 ThinQ: SD845, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD, 3000mAh battery

Pixel 2 XL: SD835, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, no microSD, 3520mAh battery

No 3.5mm headphone jack on Pixel 2 XL

The LG G7 ThinQ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform, supported by 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and microSD for storage expansion. It has a 3000mAh battery capacity that is charged via USB Type-C with fast charging supported.

The G7 ThinQ also comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, a Boombox speaker for increased bass and there is also a four-channel DAC for improved audio through the headphone jack.

The Google Pixel 2 XL runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, which although older, is still a very capable processor. There is 4GB of RAM on board and a choice of either 64GB or 128GB of memory, neither of which have microSD.

The Pixel 2 XL has a 3520mAh battery capacity, charged via USB Type-C and fast charging is supported again with up to seven hours of battery life for 15-minutes of charge. In terms of audio, you'll find stereo front-firing speakers on the Pixel 2 XL, coupled with 3 mics and noise suppression but no headphone jack.

In terms of power the LG phone is a newer generation of hardware, so performs better, along with the advantage of expandable storage. The Pixel has a larger battery, however, so trumps the LG in this important area.

G7 ThinQ: Dual rear camera, 8MP front camera, AI Cam

Pixel 2 XL: Single rear camera, 8MP front camera

The LG G7 ThinQ comes with a dual rear camera. This is made up of a standard 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.6 and a 107-degree wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

Users can take advantage of AI Cam and you'll also find optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus and a manual mode. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera too.

The Google Pixel 2 XL has a single 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture offering autofocus with laser and dual pixel phase detection, as well as optical and electronic image stabilisation. An 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.4 is also present.

The Pixel 2 XL is regarded as one of the best cameras on the market and it certainly offers great consistent performance in everyday situations, as well as good performance in portraits, and is great at HDR photos. The G7 has that unique wide angle lens which gives you a creative option, while the Super Bright option will let you take photos in very low light.

G7 ThinQ: Android Oreo with LG UX 6.0

Pixel 2 XL: Android Oreo

Both offer Google Assistant

The LG G7 ThinQ runs on Android Oreo with LG's UX 6.0 user interface over the top, while the Google Pixel 2 XL runs on pure, vanilla Android.

This means with the G7 you'll get Android at the core but with some additions, while the Pixel 2 XL is Android through and through with no unnecessary extras.

It's here that the LG G7 stumbles a little, with software tweaks that don't seem to add much. The Pixel advantage will be that it updates faster and you don't have to pick through software changes that might just get in the way.

Both offer Google Assistant.

G7 ThinQ: £599

Pixel 2 XL: From £699

The LG G7 has price on its side with an asking price of £599, which means its good value for money.

The Google Pixel 2 XL starts at £699, with the 128GB model costing £799, so even though this phone is older, it's still more expensive than the LG handset. Can it justify that price? We're not sure it can any more.

The LG G7 ThinQ offers a more advanced processor, along with a dual rear camera, microSD support a great display - and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The Pixel 2 XL meanwhile, offers one of the best cameras around, pure Android software at the front of the update queue and a lovely solid design. The display isn't the best, but there is a bigger battery than LG's phone.

Currently, the LG G7 feels like the better phone going forward. It's cheaper, faster, and has some unique features, whereas the Pixel 2 XL is starting to show its age.