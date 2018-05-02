LG G7 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the difference?

LG has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ, following in the footsteps of the LG V30S ThinQ that launched in the latter half of 2017 and succeeding the LG G6 that launched in 2017.

The new flagship from the South Korean company arrives a couple of months later than rivals Samsung, but has the extra time helped the G7 ThinQ conquer the Galaxy S9 and mighty S9+?

Here we have compared the LG G7 ThinQ to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to see how they differ and help you work out which one might be right for you.

All IP68 water and dust resistant

Glass and aluminium designs on all

G7 ThinQ has notch at top of display

The LG G7 ThinQ introduces a notch at the top of its display in order to reduce its bezels, but it continues with the aluminium core and glass rear found on the LG V30 and LG G6.

There is a vertically-aligned dual camera in the centre of the rear with a circular fingerprint sensor beneath it, while a dedicated Google Assistant button is positioned below the volume rocker on the left of the device and a power button is positioned on the right.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer aluminium cores and glass rears, though only the S9+ has a dual rear camera. The regular S9 features a single camera lens on the back.

Both Samsung devices feature an almost all screen front, with no notches and curved edges and they both have an oval-shaped rear-positioned fingerprint sensor. They also both come with a dedicated Bixby button.

In terms of physical measurements, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is the largest and heaviest, measuring 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm and weighing 189g. The Galaxy S9 is the smallest at 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm but the LG G7 ThinQ is the slimmest and lightest at 153.2 x 71.4 x 7.9mm and 162g.

All three devices being compared here are IP68 water and dust resistant.

G7 ThinQ: 6.1-inch, MLCD+, Quad HD+, 563ppi

Galaxy S9: 5.8-inch, AMOLED, Quad HD+, 570ppi

Galaxy S9+: 6.2-inch, AMOLED, Quad HD+, 529ppi

All HDR compatible for playback

The LG G7 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch FullVision display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a software-disguisable notch at the top. The G7 has a pixel density of 563ppi, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and it is HDR10-compatible.

Opting for a Super Bright LCD screen, the G7 ThinQ has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which is claimed to be the brightest ever for a smartphone. It also has various user-selectable display modes, adjusting the settings depending on the type of content.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Infinity Display, while the S9+ has a 6.2-inch Infinity Display. Both have a Quad HD+ resolution, resulting in pixel densities of 570ppi and 529ppi respectively.

The Samsung devices offer an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and they opt for Super AMOLED panels for vibrant, punchy colours and deep blacks. They too are HDR compatible.

G7 ThinQ: SD845, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD

Galaxy S9: SD845 or Exynos 9810, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD

Galaxy S9+: SD845 or Exynos 9810, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD

All have 3.5mm headphone socket

The LG G7 ThinQ has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform under its hood, supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with microSD support for storage expansion and there is a 3000mAh battery.

The Samsung S9 and S9+ feature either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 chipset, depending on the region. Both variants offer 64GB of storage with microSD support for storage expansion, but the S9 has 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery, while the S9+ has 6GB of RAM and a 3500mAh battery.

In terms of audio, the LG G7 ThinQ has DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for up to 7.1 channel performance with headphones. It also includes a four-channel DAC for improved audio via the headphone socket and there is a Boombox speaker on board to increase the base sound level, meaning louder speakers.

The Samsung devices meanwhile offer stereo speakers tuned by AKG and surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on both Samsung devices too and they come bundled with AKG headphones as well. Samsung's phone also sounds great through the speakers.

G7 ThinQ: Dual 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Galaxy S9: Single 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Galaxy S9+: Dual 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

OIS, bokeh effect feature on all three devices

The LG G7 ThinQ has a dual rear camera. It is made up of a standard 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.6 and a 107-degree wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. The wide-angle lens is the part that's really unique here.

Optical image stabilisation is on board, along with a bokeh effect feature, and like the LG V30S ThinQ, the G7 ThinQ's camera is boosted by AI skills. You'll also find an 8-megapixel fixed-focus front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 12-megapixel Super Speed Dual Pixel sensor on the rear, offering Dual Aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, while the S9+ has an extra 12-megapixel telephoto sensor on its rear with an f/2.4 aperture.

The S9 has optical image stabilisation, digital zoom up to 8x and selective focus, while the S9+ has dual OIS, optical zoom at 2x and digital zoom up to 10x, as well as live focus with bokeh filters. Both devices have an 8-megapixel autofocus front-facing camera and they both offer super slow-motion video recording capabilities from their rear cameras.

While Samsung aims to deliver low light photos thanks to that mechanical aperture, LG uses AI and pixel combining.

All three run Android Oreo

All three have AI capacities

LG focus on Google Assistant, Samsung focus on Bixby

The LG G7 ThinQ runs on Android Oreo with LG's software over the top, while the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ run on Android Oreo with Samsung's software over the top. All devices have Android at their core but they will differ in user experience.

The G7 ThinQ comes with AI capabilities, hence the ThinQ name, so you'll find Voice AI that responds to voice commands and Vision AI that relates to the camera. Google Assistant is more deeply integrated too, with a dedicated launch button, as well as supporting Google Lens.

Samsung's devices also offer AI capabilities, though these come in the form of Bixby. There is Bixby Voice for voice commands and Bixby Vision for AR experiences for translation, shopping, place, food and image. Google Assistant is on board too, but it is Bixby that has its own launch button.

G7 ThinQ: £TBC

Galaxy S9: £739

Galaxy S9+: £839

LG has yet to announce the price of the G7 ThinQ but it will be available towards the end of May, beginning of June.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 costs £739 while the S9+ costs £869, one of the most expensive phones on the market - although there are some good deals to be had.

The LG G7 ThinQ and the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are very similar in terms of specs. They all offer their own advantages, but the overall performance should be near enough on par with each other.

The G7 ThinQ places a big focus on audio, while sitting in the middle of the two Samsung devices in terms of physical size and display size. It is also likely to be the cheaper of the three devices being compared here.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has the largest battery capacity, along with a bump in RAM, while the standard S9 and the S9+ both feature slow-motion video recording, which might be a desirable feature for some. We will update this feature once we have reviewed the LG G7 ThinQ in full.