OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20/P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus and Huawei are arguably the two most recognisable smartphone brands to come out of China and make a success in Western markets over the last few years. The latter has recently launched its flagship phones for 2018 in the P20 and P20 Pro, while the former is going to unveil its next giant-slayer at a London event on 16 May.

Although the OnePlus 6 hasn’t been announced, there are plenty of confirmed details. Enough to give us an informed comparison point. So, should you buy the P20, or wait to find out more about the OnePlus 6?

OnePlus likely to have waterproofing

Glass back confirmed

Notch display design on P20 and OP6

It’s safe to say Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro both took a huge detour from the path forged by the P10 series in 2017. Metal backs are out, and shiny, gorgeous, iridescent glass is in. Which ever colour you go for, you’ll be getting one of the best looking phones of 2018.

While we don’t know the measurements of the OnePlus 6 yet, we’re fairly certain - thanks to a teaser from OnePlus - that it’ll be a similar size to the OnePlus 5T. Which is to say, it’ll be a similar height and width to the P20 Pro. We also know that it’ll have a glass back made using five layers of nano coating to add a sense of depth.

One important element of the P20 Pro’s design is that it’s waterproof up to IP67 certification, while the P20 is water resistant to a lesser extent. Now, we don’t know the exact details, but OnePlus has teased that its phone will be water-resistant to some degree. This is a welcome change, and one that’s arguably necessary if the phone is to be a considered a genuine flagship.

Like the P20 series phones, the OnePlus 6 will have a notch at the top of its display. This much has been confirmed by the company’s co-founder, Carl Pei. It will undoubtedly house the front facing camera and earpiece.

It seems then, on the design front, that OnePlus will be moving in the same direction as Huawei to create a fresh look for 2018. Both are dumping all-metal finishes for glossy glass backs, both embracing notches on the front and waterproofing of some kind throughout.

P20: 5.8-inch, Full HD+, IPS LCD

P20 Pro: 6.1-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED

OnePlus 6: 6.28-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED

Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro come with two different screen sizes, with the larger AMOLED screen measuring 6.1-inches, and the smaller IPS LCD display measuring 5.8-inches. Both feature the same Full HD+ 1080 x 2240 resolution and 18.7:9 ratio.

OnePlus has avoided jumping to Quad HD for the last couple of years, so the likely resolution for the OnePlus 6 is Full HD+. It could be 2280 x 1080, meaning you won’t notice much difference in sharpness, if any at all, between this and the P20 Pro.

While we are sure we’re going to see a notch, we don’t know the size of the display, but rumours have suggested a 19:9 ratio screen which will likely, yet again, be a vibrant AMOLED panel made by Samsung. It will also likely be closer in size to the 6.1-inch P20 Pro than the P20, given that the 5T had a 6.01-inch screen without a notch.

We’ve been impressed by OnePlus screen vibrancy over the past couple of years, so it will be interesting to see if it can outshine the Huawei P20 Pro.

P20/P20 Pro: Kirin 970 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage + microSD, 3400/4000mAh

OnePlus 6: Snapdragon 845, 6/8GB RAM, 64/128/256GB storage, 3450mAh

Huawei Supercharge versus OnePlus Dash Charge

Hardware is one element we’re more certain on than most other OnePlus 6 features. The company has already confirmed that we will see a Snapdragon 845 processor inside, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. With that being the top end, it’s been rumoured we’re also going to see both 64GB and 128GB storage being made available.

Huawei is one of the few manufacturers that doesn’t make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Instead, it has its own in-house chipset effort going on. With the P20 and P20 Pro, that means the Kirin 970 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM depending on whether you go with the regular or Pro version. Both come with 128GB internal storage, as well as a MicroSD slot for expansion.

OnePlus’ Dash Charging technology is regarded as being one of the best fast-charging methods around. In our testing, it’s certainly proved to be the fastest, especially while the device is in use. We expect that to remain for the OnePlus 6. As for battery size, rumours have suggested 3,450mAH which isn’t quite as capacious as the P20 Pro’s 4,000mAh, but is larger than the P20’s 3,400. That means, performance might not quite be on par with Huawei’s offering, depending on how OnePlus’ other hardware/power management affects things.

Neither the P20 Pro or P20 supports wireless charging, and we’re unsure whether the glass back on the OnePlus 6 means we’ll finally see it adopted on the “flagship killer”.

P20 Pro: Triple camera, 5x hybrid zoom, AI object recognition

P20: Dual camera, AI object recognition

OnePlus 6: Dual camera, 20 + 16 MP likely

Huawei’s latest cameras, co-engineered with Leica, are among the best on the market, thanks to some AI-powered smarts. The Pro model differs from the regular in that it has a triple camera system capable of producing amazing super night mode shots as well as up to 5X hybrid zoom, for sharp images even when you’re quite far from the subject.

Nothing has been said officially on the OnePlus 6 camera, and it’s arguably the area in the past that OnePlus handsets have come up short against their big-name flagship competition. A dual camera system has been suggested in leaks, but we don’t know the tech specs yet. It could be a similar 16 and 20-megapixel pairing to product better image quality, particularly in low light, as well as better depth mapping.

Give how impressed we’ve been with the Huawei cameras this year, it’s going to be tough for OnePlus to match those.

Huawei EMUI 8/Android Oreo

OnePlus Oxygen OS/Android Oreo

Pretty much any Android phone launching from the second quarter of 2018 is going to ship running a version of Android 8 Oreo. That is true of the P20 and P20 Pro, and will surely be true for the OnePlus 6 as well.

Still, the variation of software features and design will still be there. Huawei uses a heavy skin called EMUI 8 on top of Android which is quite different to the relatively light, clean experience usually offered by Oxygen OS, OnePlus’ software. Both are highly customisable, but OnePlus tends to stick to a software that looks and feels a lot more like stock Android.

P20/P20 Pro: £599/£799

OnePlus 6: rumoured to be around £499

This is the one area where OnePlus has regularly stolen a march on its competition. Its first phone was labelled the flagship killer because it had many of the specifications of expensive flagship phones, but cost around £200. These days, OnePlus phones are more expensive, but so are big-name flagships.

Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro aren’t quite at the top end of the scale, but they’re fairly expensive at £599 and £799 respectively.

While we don’t know exactly how much the OnePlus 6 will cost, it has been rumoured that it will cost more than the OnePlus 5T which cost £449 when it was available. Rumours have suggested we could see a starting price of around £499 for the OnePlus 6, which is considerably cheaper than Huawei’s Pro model, even though it’s likely to share similarities.

If rumours prove to be accurate, there are quite a lot of similarities between these phones. OnePlus’ use of the best Qualcomm processor, a notched display, fast-charging, Android Oreo and a glass back certainly makes it comparable to the P20 series (more Pro than regular).

In recent years, both the screen quality, design and build have been first class on the OnePlus phones, which means even here we should see some parity between the OnePlus 6 and gorgeous Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

In terms of features, the real difference we feel will come from the camera. Huawei’s Leica cameras are fantastic this year, and OnePlus will have to work hard to compete with those.

Still, with the phone still likely to cost less than the P20 and P20 Pro, it’s likely yet again that OnePlus will be punching above its weight to offer a true flagship phone at a non eye-watering price.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.