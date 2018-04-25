OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus is going to launch a new phone on 16 May. We know that, because the company has announced the event, lined up a special edition Avengers version and is also talking about some of the phone's features.

Although the phone hasn't yet been announced, there are enough confirmed details and plenty of leaks to give us an informed comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S9.

So is the OnePlus 6 still a flagship killer?

OnePlus 6 likely to have waterproofing

Glass design confirmed

Notch display design from OnePlus

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and larger S9+ design is familiar, because it's essentially the same as the Galaxy S8. That sees a glass rear curving to meet the curved edges of the front Infinity Display.

We don't know the measurements of the OnePlus 6 yet, but OnePlus has confirmed that the rear of the phone is going to be glass this time around, layered for a depth effect. OnePlus puts a lot of care and attention into design with results that belie the price.

Leaked images suggest a shinier edge to the phone, but the mention of "immersion" suggests that this phone might finally be waterproof - one of the small points where OnePlus hasn't matched flagship phones in the past. The Galaxy S9 is IP68, we're hoping for similar from OnePlus.

Then there's the notch. OnePlus has officially confirmed a notch design display, whereas Samsung avoided it. The OnePlus 6 is thought to have a small notch at the top, like the Huawei P20, which should mean we're looking at minimal bezels on this new phone.

Where OnePlus will have the advantage over Samsung is in presenting a new and fresh design, whereas Samsung stuck with tried and tested. The OnePlus 6 is likely to be closer in size to the Galaxy S9+, if the rumoured display size is accurate.

Samsung S9/S9+: 5.8/6.2in, Quad HD+, AMOLED

OnePlus 6: 6.28in, Full HD+, AMOLED

Samsung's devices come in two sizes with either a 5.8 or 6.2-inch display. Both are the same resolution at 2960 x 1440 pixels, although the default setting is 2220 x 1080, or Full HD+.

OnePlus hasn’t made the jump to Quad HD, so the likely resolution is 2280 x 1080, again Full HD+. Technically the Samsung can push more pixels for greater detail; the flipside is that that consumes more power and might be unnecessary in daily use.

Reports are suggesting that OnePlus' notched display will have a 19:9 aspect, slightly taller than the 18.5:9 of the Galaxy S9. This is what the notch brings - a little more display space, a little less forehead bezel.

Both displays are AMOLED - with Samsung's regarded as one of the finest displays around - but we've always been impressed with OnePlus' offering.

Samsung Galaxy S9: Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845, 4/6GB RAM, 64GB storage + microSD, 3000/3500mAh

OnePlus 6: Snapdragon 845, 6/8GB RAM, 64/128/256GB storage, 3450mAh

OnePlus has been a dedicated user of Qualcomm's hardware and it would be no surprise to find the Snapdragon 845 running the show. That's already been confirmed by OnePlus, as has up to 8GB RAM.

Storage, equally is a given, with the company opening up in a community post that it would have up to 256GB. There's no microSD on OnePlus phones, an advantage that Samsung holds. Samsung has a version powered by the Snapdragon 845 too, although in the UK its phones run on the powerful Exynos 9810, with 4 or 6GB of RAM (the S9+ getting 6GB).

OnePlus is known for its Dash Charging which is really fast and we'd expect that in the OnePlus 6 too. The battery size isn't confirmed but rumours suggest 3450mAh; Samsung offers 3000mAh in the S9 or 3500mAh in the S9+, along with fast charging. Battery life isn't the Samsung's greatest asset, could OnePlus dominate here?

Samsung also supports wireless charging, so hopefully we'll see the same from OnePlus, enabled by the glass back.

Samsung: Dual aperture, dual pixel camera; S9+ gets 2x optical zoom camera

OnePlus: Dual camera system, 20 + 16MP likely

The camera is often the area where smartphones are judged. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a good allrounder with a skill for lower light conditions and the added advantage of a 2x optical zoom lens, all with OIS. It also has that dual aperture system which is technically innovative, although we're not totally sold on it being essential.

The camera is the area where OnePlus needs to compete a little harder. A dual camera system is suggested by the leaked images, but we've no idea what the tech specs are - it could be a pairing of a 16 and 20-megapixel camera. The aim is better quality and depth mapping in images - as it is on the OnePlus 5T.

As we said, the full details aren't certain on the camera yet, but it's here that OnePlus has to fight the hardest.

Android Oreo with modifications

Both OnePlus and Samsung run Android devices with plenty of modifications over the top. The Samsung Experience UX is probably the most comprehensive mod that you'll find on any phone, changing pretty much everything about Android, as well as adding more out-of-the-box functionality than any other device.

But some feel it's a little too much - Samsung owns that experience - and OnePlus has a slightly different software approach. OnePlus' Oxygen OS is comparable, but preserves a little more of Android, adding a few useful features without such a heavy treatment.

When it comes to updates, we think that OnePlus has the slight edge - Samsung isn't especially fast to update Android versions, but OnePlus has a slightly better track record.

Samsung Galaxy S9: £739 | Galaxy S9+: £869

OnePlus 6: rumoured to be around £499

Now we get to the crunch. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are among the most expensive handsets on the market. You get a lot of phone for your money and it delivers one of the best experiences around, but there's no avoiding that it's expensive - even if there are some great deals to be had.

OnePlus has always been cheaper, significantly so. The OnePlus 5T was £449 and rumours suggest we might now be looking at £499 for the OnePlus 6. Whichever way you look at it, it's great value for money. We suspect that in the UK you'll be able to buy it direct from OnePlus or from O2.

If the rumours prove true then these phones have some similarities - they both have large displays with an aspect that fills the front of the phone, they are both AMOLED, although Samsung has the edge with resolution, giving you more detail.

Both offer a glass design and (we're hoping) that both will have waterproofing. In terms of absolute design, we can't fault OnePlus - the quality of recent devices has been very high.

With both offering similar power, Samsung's advantage comes down to offering a microSD card slot - but the chances are that you could buy a 256GB OnePlus 6 for the price of a Samsung Galaxy S9+.

The real differentiator we feel will be the camera. We can't help feeling that Samsung will offer the better experience here when it comes to functions, speed and absolute quality. However, we'll be happy if OnePlus does raise its camera game - and you can't ignore that price - choosing OnePlus will leave you with cash in your pocket compared to the latest Samsung flagship and the daily experience is likely to be close.