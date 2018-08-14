  1. Home
The best LG G7 ThinQ deals for August 2018

|
- We'll bring you the best LG G7 deals right here

LG's G7 ThinQ phone is now available to buy. O2 is offering the handset in Moroccan Blue and you can pre-order it right away. It's available from £33 a month for 1GB of data if you lay down £99.99 upfront. You can also claim a free phone case with a Star Wars design. 

Alternatively, you can get it for £37 a month with a smaller upfront payment of £9.99  - again for 1GB of data. 

The G7 ThinQ has range-topping specs, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform and 4GB or 6GB of memory alongside 64 and 128GB of storage, too. It's based on Android 8.0 Oreo with LG's own UX skin over the top and various AI technologies to help things along. It also features its own dedicated Google Assistant button, too. 

Check out all the LG G7 specs and details

Compare the best mobile deals

Using the phone deal chart below you can use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals. 

 
