The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for June 2018

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are now available to buy SIM free and on a variety of contract plans.

Huawei says the P20 Pro is especially selling well and has overtaken last year’s Huawei P10 Plus, outselling its predecessor by a huge 316 per cent.

Indeed, Huawei already says it has become the most successful device it has ever sold in Europe and that's understandable, as it's a contender for the best phone of 2018.

Get the Huawei P20 Pro 128GB with 30GB of data each month, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on EE for only £33 per month. There is an upfront cost of £17 but you can take that off checkout using code 30GBDATAP20PRO which makes this an incredible £792 over 2 years.

Or you can take the Huawei P20 Pro 64GB with 15GB of data each month, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on EE for only £43 per month. This comes with an automatic cashback of £75 paid into your account, effectively making the cost £39.88 a month. Total cost over 24 months is £957

The official price for the Huawei P20 in the UK is £599. The Huawei P20 Pro official price is £849, according to Huawei.

However, the company isn't selling them directly, it is only selling through retailers:

Huawei P20 is £599 SIM free from Carphone Warehouse

Huawei P20 Pro is £799 SIM free from Carphone Warehouse

