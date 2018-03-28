Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals and prices: All the pre-order offers

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have now been officially launched, with pre-orders opening up immediately for the new phones. Priced to undercut the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 - and packing in some impressive specs - the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro look like strong competitors.

There are also some cracking pre-order deals to be had, but you'll have to be fast, as some expire on 5 April 2018.

The biggest deal out there is that you can get a free pair of Bose QC35 II Bluetooth headphones on some pre-orders. These are some of the best noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can get, with Google Assistant built in, retailing at £329, so it's an absolute steal.

You can get free Bose QC35 II Bluetooth headphones if you:

But remember, these pre-orders have to be in by 5 April. You'll then have to claim the Bose headphones directly from Huawei, using the code the retailer provides.

The official price for the Huawei P20 in the UK is £599. The Huawei P20 Pro official price is £849, according to Huawei.

However, the company isn't selling them directly, it is only selling through retailers, so if you want the Huawei P20 SIM free, it will cost you £599 from Carphone Warehouse.

If you're looking for the Huawei P20 Pro, then you can get it for £799 SIM free from Carphone Warehouse.

You get free Bose QC35 headphones with all networks and retailers if you pre-order before 5 April. That's an amazing deal, as we highlighted above. Remember that the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro both come with 128GB of storage as standard.

Carphone Warehouse has the advantage of offering you SIM free prices on the Huawei P20 models, as well as offering a full range of contract deals.

Get the P20 series from Carphone Warehouse

With EE, the P20 is available from EE on a variety of plans starting from £31 per month and is £34 a month with a one-off cost of £10 on a 24-month Essential plan, which includes 1GB of data, and unlimited minutes and texts.And if you get a Huawei P20 Pro and P20 on one of EE’s Max plans from £43 per month you'll get access to the BT Sport app.

Pre-order the P20 or P20 Pro from EE

The new Huawei P20, Huawei P20 lite and Huawei P20 Pro are available on Vodafone in the UK. You can pick up the Huawei P20 with 16GB of data for the price of 4GB on a Red Extra 16GB plan, which also includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £35 per month (£9 upfront cost). Or you can pick up the Huawei P20 Pro on the same plan for £47 per month (£49 upfront cost)



Pre-order the P20 or P20 Pro from Vodafone

O2's pre-orders are going live on 29 March - O2 will be offering the handset in Black on its range of O2 refresh tariffs.

Pre-order the P20 or P20 Pro from O2

Three's pre-orders are going live on 28 March. Three will stock both handsets in black and the P20 Pro will also be available in midnight blue.

Pre-order the P20 or P20 Pro from Three

