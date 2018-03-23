Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?

There was a time when you wouldn’t compare Huawei and Samsung phones. The fact that you now should is very much a testament to how far Huawei has come with its devices.

The Huawei P20 Pro has been leaked heavily, from the full design to the tech specs, we know pretty much everything there is to know about this phone before it has been officially announced.

We've also reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and praised it widely. So how does Samsung's top phone compare with the rumoured specs of the new Huawei P20 Pro?

Both have glass backs

Samsung has dual-curved display edges

Both waterproof

Samsung's Galaxy S9+ has a rather incremental design, but as we said, if it's ain't broke, why fix it? Dual curved display meets a matching curved back in a range of great colours. It's a design that's original, instantly recognisable as Samsung, but some might mistake it for the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Huawei's design inspiration appear to come from the iPhone X if leaked images are to be believed. There's a notch in the display at the front and a similar arrangement for the camera on the rear.

So Huawei's design might radically change this phone from the Huawei P10, but it might be accused of copying the iPhone. But the leaks have shown off some wonderful colours, a little more exciting that Samsung's Lilac Purple.

Samsung has had waterproofing for a number of years, leaks suggest that Huawei is going to offer waterproofing on the P20 Pro too.

Huawei, however, has a fingerprint scanner on the front of the phone according to leaked images, while Samsung's placement is on the rear.

Samsung: 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 AMOLED

Huawei: 6.1-inch OLED

Samsung is all about the display. The Galaxy S9+ is loaded with the Infinity Display, one of the finest, highest resolution displays in a mobile device. It's AMOLED, curved at the edges and fills most of the front of the phone, with a cracking Quad HD+ resolution.

Huawei is also reported to be using OLED in the Huawei P20 Pro with a similar size at 6.1-inches. There's no confirmation of the resolution of this display, but the P series has often taken a Full HD resolution, so we might see Full HD+ in some form.

So Huawei is likely to be a lower resolution, but the Galaxy S9+ reverts to Full HD+ anyway to preserve battery, so it might not make any difference.

Leaked images have also shown the P20 Pro to have a display notch at the top of the phone. This will draw comparisons to the iPhone X and might divide opinion - and there's little bad that anyone has to say about the Samsung Infinity Display.

Samsung: Exynos 9810 or SD845, 6GB RAM, 64GB + microSD, 3500mAh battery

Huawei: Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4000mAh battery

While the exact configuration of the Huawei P20 Pro can't be confirmed, we suspect it will have the Kirin 970 with 6GB of RAM, something that leaks have suggested. It's also been said that Huawei will come with a generous 128GB of storage, but microSD we're not sure about.

Samsung has the latest Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware again with 6GB RAM. Storage is lower at 64GB as standard, but microSD is firmly in place. We don’t think there will be huge differences between the performance of these devices day-to-day, although the Snapdragon version might edge the others on graphics performance.

But the Huawei is reported to come with a 4000mAh battery while the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers 3500mAh. Whichever way you slice it, more battery is more better, so Huawei could last longer.

Samsung: Dual aperture, dual pixel, dual OIS camera with 2x optical zoom

Huawei: Triple Leica camera with optical zoom

Samsung's big camera play was with dual aperture, allowing the camera to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the conditions. The aim is to give better low light photos and it certainly can take photos that other cameras suffer with.

On the Galaxy S9+ there's the second lens which is a 2x optical zoom - both are stabilised - letting you get a little closer to the action, as well as 960fps slow motion capture - although this isn't so good in low light.

The Huawei P20 Pro is said to have a 40-megapixel camera, a 20-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. Leaks say that the 8MP camera offers 3x optical zoom, but it's not exactly clear how the other cameras operate - we suspect in the RGB and monochrome pairing that the P10 and Mate 10 Pro offered.

Huawei promises a camera renaissance and has teased slow motion, zoom and low light shooting in the run up to the P20 launch - but we're yet to see how it will really compare to Samsung.

Samsung: Android Oreo + Samsung Experience UX

Huawei: Android Oreo + EMUI

Samsung and Huawei are the last remaining bastions of the complete Android makeover. Aside from Google apps, there's very little in the Galaxy S9+ that looks like stock Android. There's some duplication of apps, but there's customisation and options galore, with a wider range of services and features than any other phone.

Huawei has always sat close to this idea with EMUI. Like Samsung, it looks to own the software experience with its own tweaks. We've never found it to be quite as accomplished as Samsung's efforts. Huawei has been improving on recent devices, so we'd expect the P20 Pro to be the best yet.

Until the device launches we just don't know.

Samsung: £899

Huawei: £probably not as much

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is expensive, there's no avoiding that. Priced at £899, it's the same price as Samsung's last expensive phone, the Note 8 - although there are some great deals on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.

Huawei's rise to fame has partly been on the back of more affordable devices - better value for money. It's likely that the Huawei P20 Pro will be priced to undercut the Samsung, but it's not clear what the price will be. Leaks have suggested €899, but there's no telling if this is true of how this would translate into pounds - perhaps £859?

Battery life is likely to be Huawei's strong point based on leaked stats, while the camera is promising a lot too. Samsung's camera is great in some conditions, but the Galaxy S9+ really sells itself on the complete experience, from the maturity of the software through to the outstanding speakers and the wonderful display.

Huawei has a lot to prove and a lot to fight for. With Samsung's S9+ being very similar in design to the S8+, it might just be a chance to Huawei to win over some of those getting bored with the status quo.

All will be revealed on 27 March and you'll be able to watch along with the launch live from Paris.