How does the iPhone X compare to the older iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S models though? If you're considering upgrading from your older iPhone model, or you want to know if the iPhone X is worth the big bucks, here is how it compares to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S models.

iPhone X and 7 models all IP67 rated

iPhone X size and weight in between standard and plus models

No TouchID on the iPhone X

The Apple iPhone X features a stainless steel frame with a glass rear and an almost all-screen front. Apple has removed the TouchID home button below the screen in favour of facial recognition and there is a vertically-arranged dual camera on the back.

Available in Silver and Space Grey colour options, the iPhone X measures 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm and weighs 174g. It is IP67 water and dust resistant and it is compatible with wireless charging.

The iPhone 7 models and the iPhone 6S models both feature TouchID below their screens along with slim, solid aluminium builds. The 7 Plus model has a horizontally-arranged dual-rear camera, while the 6S Plus and the two standard models have single cameras.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are both IP67 water resistant like the iPhone X, while the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus aren't. In terms of measurements, the iPhone X sits in the middle of the standard models and the Plus models despite its larger screen.

The iPhone 7 and 6S measure 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm and weigh 138g and 141g respectively, while the iPhone 7 Plus and 6S Plus measure 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm and weigh 188g and 192g respectively.

iPhone X has largest, sharpest display

HDR and True Tone technology on iPhone X

OLED display on iPhone X, LCD on other models

The Apple iPhone X has a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with a 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9, delivering a pixel density of 458ppi.

It's an OLED display over LCD and it has HDR on board, as well as Apple's True Tone display, which means the display will adapt based on its surroundings, like the iPad Pro models.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S both feature 4.7-inch Retina HD displays with 1334 x 750 resolutions and a 326ppi, while the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6S Plus have 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with 1920 x 1080 resolutions and a 401ppi. The iPhone 7 models and 6S models all have aspect ratios of 16:9, LED-backlit IPS displays and none of them offer HDR or True Tone technology.

The iPhone X, iPhone 7 models and iPhone 6S models all have 3D Touch, which is Apple's version of a pressure sensitive display, but only the iPhone 7 models and the X model have P3 wide colour gamuts. The iPhone X and the iPhone 7 models also offer brighter displays than the iPhone 6S models.

Dual camera system on iPhone X and 7 Plus

Facial recognition capabilities on iPhone X front camera

Wider aperture on iPhone 7 over iPhone 6S

The Apple iPhone X has a dual camera on the rear, as we mentioned above. There are two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide-angle with an aperture of f/1.8 and one telephoto with an aperture of f/2.4.

The dual rear cameras have dual optical image stabilisation, a Quad-LED True Tone flash and they offer Portrait Mode and the beta form of Portrait Lighting mode. The front camera is 7-megapixels with an aperture of f/2.2, a Retina Flash and it offers facial recognition in the form of FaceID.

The iPhone 7 has a single 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, optical image stabilisation and a Quad-LED True Tone flash, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a horizontally-aligned dual-camera made up of two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide-angle and one telephoto like the iPhone X.

The wide-angle lens of the iPhone 7 Plus has an f/1.8 aperture, while the telephoto lens has an f/2.8 aperture. Optical image stabilisation is on board again, but not in dual form like the iPhone X, and there is a Quad-LED True Tone flash, as well as Portrait Mode but not Portrait Lighting mode.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both have a 7-megapixel front-facing camera like the iPhone X with a f/2.2 aperture and a Retina Flash, but neither is capable of facial recognition.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus meanwhile, both have single lens rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor and a f/2.2 aperture. There is optical image stabilisation on the 6S Plus but not on the standard 6S and other come with a True Tone flash but not Quad-LED like the newer models.

A 5-megapixel sensor is present on the front of both the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, with an f/2.2 aperture and a Retina Flash like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. The 6S and 6S Plus are only capable of 720p recording from the front though, while the iPhone 7 models offer 1080p from the front camera.

iPhone X has fastest processor and double storage

iPhone X has two-hour longer battery life than iPhone 7

Wireless charging on iPhone X

The Apple iPhone X has an A11 Bionic chip with neural engine and embedded M11 motion coprocessor. It is available in 64GB and 256GB storage options and it offers a battery life of up to two hours longer than the iPhone 7, according to Apple.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus both come with the A10 Fusion processor with embedded M10 motion coprocessor. They are available in 32GB and 128GB storage options, and the iPhone 7 is said to last two hours longer than the 6S, while the iPhone 7 Plus is said to last an hour longer than the 6S Plus.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus both come with the A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor. Like the iPhone 7 models, they are available in 32GB and 128GB store options but their battery lives will be slightly shorter than the likes of their respective predecessors as we mentioned.

The iPhone X is also compatible with Qi wireless charging, while the iPhone 7 models and iPhone 6S models are not.

All run iOS 11

Extra features on iPhone X

All models being compared here are capable of running on iOS 11, even if they didn't launch on this software like the iPhone X does.

There will be a few extra features here and there on some models, especially the X as it uses FaceID over TouchID and it has the Portrait Lighting mode, but the overall user experience will be very similar across all five models.

iPhone X almost double price of iPhone 7

Cheapest is iPhone 6S at £449

The Apple iPhone X starts at £999. As we mentioned previously, it comes in two colours comprising Silver and Space Grey.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available in five colours comprising Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold. They start at £549 and £669 respectively.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are the cheapest of these five handsets, starting at £449 and £549 respectively. They are available in four colours comprising Gold, Silver, Rose Gold and Space Grey.

The Apple iPhone X is the most exciting of the five models being compared here and it is also the most advanced in terms of specs, offering the largest and sharpest display, camera improvements, a redesigned body and facial recognition over fingerprint recognition.

It also offers the highest storage capacity, but it only comes in two colours and it is much more expensive than the other four models within this comparison. Whether you choose to opt for the X will depend on your budget, as well as what you want from your iPhone.

If you want a fresher design and you're happy to take a chance on the latest technology from Apple, the iPhone X is the best option if you can swallow that price. If you want a more wallet-friendly option that still offers great specifications and an excellent camera, the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus remain good bets even if they are a little bit older.