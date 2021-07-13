One of the most welcome innovations in smartphones over the last few years has been speedy wireless charging, letting you juice up your iPhone or Android - and other devices - without needing to physically plug it in.

If you've got a phone that supports wireless charging, then we've got the list for you. We're routinely testing all the latest and best wireless chargers, and have the top options all in one place.

Most phones charging without a wire, such as the Samsung Galaxy series and the latest iPhone models, all use the standard Qi charging technology - which are supported by all the picks within this piece.

We've put them all through their paces by testing their charging speeds, as well as judging the value they offer and their relative build quality. So let's dive in.

The Best Wireless Chargers in 2022

Belkin BoostUp 10W Charging Stand Anker PowerWave Pad 10W SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger 15W Apple MagSafe Charger Spigen ArcField Charging Pad

Our Top Pick: Wireless Chargers

For

Standing for viewing angles

Great compatibility

Against

Not the fastest charging

Belkin's 10W charging stand is actually one of the chargers we still use post-test, and it's a very reliable charger.

Not to your taste? Check out Belkin's more standard-looking wireless charging pad.

We like this model, though. Having our phone stood up makes it easier to check on things like the time or our notifications without having to pick it up off a pad.

For

Reasonable price

Works with everything

Against

A bit generic

For those who want a surface to lie their phone on rather than an angled stand, this is a circular pad that you set your phone down on.

The entire surface is coated in a fairly grippy finish to ensure that even glossy phones won't slide off. It has the same power delivery and cooling to keep it charging quickly.

SanDisk SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger 15W Lightning speeds A super speedy pad from SanDisk featuring 15W charging. $23.25 at Amazon (US) $74.99 at Amazon (CA)

For

Useful non-slip pads

Nice and quick

Against

Not the cheapest

Middling looks

SanDisk's iXpand brand is a basic but functional wireless pad that can charge up to 15W.

The AC adapter includes Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0 tech, which attaches to the charger using a USB-A to USB-C cable.

The bottom of the round, 4-inch pad has non-slip pads, while there's a blue LED to indicate charging is underway - it flashes red if a poor contact is made or something else is placed on the pad.

SanDisk says it'll work fine with cases less than 5mm thick, too.

Apple Apple MagSafe Charger Official option A reliable option for those with an iPhone that's compatible with MagSafe. $39 at Amazon (GB) $37.9 at Amazon (US)

For

Very simple and neat

Reliable charging

Against

Cheaper MagSafe chargers available

Apple's entry into wireless charging has a unique way of working - it has magnets that attach it smoothly and reliably to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Of course, if you have another phone then it's not quite so simple, although it may well magnetize to others, as well.

For non-iPhone users, it won't be that sensible a choice. If you've got Apple's latest, though, this is the easiest way to charge it.

For

Clean design

Available in black

Against

Quite expensive

If you want an alternative to Apple's own MagSafe charger, Spigen's ArcField is definitely one to consider. It's really similar to the official charger, but you can get it in black which will appeal to many.

We've been really impressed by its solid build quality. If you've got an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 of any size, this is a great choice.

For

Easily charges phones with cases

Solid power output

Against

Phone has to sit flat

Belkin brings the power in the form of its Boost Charge pad, which can manage 15W charging if your phone supports it (and many flagships now do).

It's a simple flat disc, with handy rubber gripping points to stop your phone from slipping about or failing to charge during the night. It can also charge through cases up to 3mm thick, which makes it nice and adaptable.

For

Simple and effective design

Reasonable price

Against

Not the best viewing angle

Mophie is the undisputed champion of battery covers, and it's now launched a wireless charging base, imaginatively called the Mophie Wireless Charging Base.

It's a compact round device with a non-slip rubber finish to ensure your shiny phone doesn't just slide off into oblivion whenever you place it down on the charger.

There's nothing overly impressive or underwhelming with this option, but it is a well-priced alternative to similar wireless chargers.

How to choose a wireless charger

Picking up a wireless charger might seem like a simple proposition, and there are more complex buying decisions out there, but we still think there are a few questions to make sure you're on top of before you commit.

Wireless charging speeds - what to check

Wireless chargers are not born equal - there's power and speed at play. Read the fine print and work out how much power a charger can actually deliver, then square that against what power your phone or device can actually receive. This will give you an idea of whether a charging pad will work quickly or slowly. The higher wattage output, of course, will charge your phone quicker.

Can your device charge wirelessly?

The big question to answer often isn't about the charger, but rather what you're hoping to power up. It's worth double-checking and making sure that your phone, wireless earbuds or other devices actually support wireless charging - and, if it does, at what power. This will stand you in good stead when you start to look at the various options out there.

Do you want a stand?

If you need a charger for your phone, there are two main styles. The most common is a flat pad for you to lay it down on, and this works fine for most people. However, if you prefer you can also find options that stand your phone up more like a bedside or desktop clock. It's really up to taste, in our opinion, but there's a choice to be made there.

Other wireless chargers to consider

Here are other wireless chargers you should also look into. Some work best with Apple's iPhone, while others feature multiple charge points to help you juice up other gadgets.

Other products we considered

To put together this list of the best wireless chargers options, we spent hours testing and researching. We consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending chargers - and apply the same criteria when a new device is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either - we also try to factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value.

In all of our roundups, there are also many good products we test that don't make the final cut. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.

