One of the best changes sweeping through flagship smartphones in the last couple of years has been the advent of wireless charging, letting you juice up your phone without needing to plug it in. If you've got a phone with wireless charging, then we've collected all the best wireless chargers together in one place just for you.

Like most other wireless charging phones, the Samsung Galaxy series, Huawei Mate and P Series and latest iPhone models use the standard Qi charging technology supported by all the chargers on this page.

We've opted for chargers able to charge your phone at 7.5 or 10W - be warned that cheaper 5W chargers will charge your phone more slowly.

Anker PowerWave Stand

Anker is a company well known for creating great quality accessories for affordable prices, and the latest PowerWave products are a brilliant example of that. The new Anker Powerwave 7.5 Stand is capable of delivering 5W, 7.5W and 10W wireless charging, so if you have an iPhone 11 Pro you'll get the fastest charge available. Similarly, you'll get 10W fast charging on the Galaxy S10 or S10+. What's more, it has cooling to keep itself cool, enabling it to deliver its peak charging speeds for longer.

Belkin BoostUp 10W Charging Stand

Available in black and white, Belkin's 10W charging stand is actually the charger we use every day with our iPhone 11 - it's a reliable charger with a long 1.5-metre lead that stretches across a desk easily. Not to your taste? Check out Belkin's more standard-looking wireless charging pad below. There's a three-year warranty, too.

Moshi Otto Q

Moshi's charging pad supports up to 10W wireless charging and even can detect foreign metal objects placed on the pad (like keys) for added safety. We like it because of its slightly more lifestyle design as well, it's definitely one of the more living room-friendly pads. It's also lightweight at 181g so is ideal for business travel - some of the other pads are significantly heavier than that.

Aircharge Dual Fast Wireless Charger

This double-charger isn't the best-looking device but it is very practical, delivering up to 20W fast charging to two Qi devices at once. It's also extremely portable at 130g, so could easily be used for travel. The charger also has several protections against common issues such as overheating or foreign objects, while it can also charge through phone cases up to 5mm.

PowerPic

This innovative charger is inside a picture frame. It's actually a rather cool way to have a wireless charger somewhere accessible within your home. The 5x7-inch frame is made from New Zealand pine and comes in white or black. Naturally, it's Qi compatible and works up to 10W, while it will also work with cases up to 3mm thick and 6.5-inches tall. There's a status light on the back of the frame. A clever idea indeed.

Moshi Symbus Q Compact USB-C dock

Taking the premise of the Otto Q a stage further, the Symbus Q boasts 10W wireless charging on top but changes things up significantly with a USB-C cable enabling a single connection to a Mac or PC for display (there's HDMI), network and USB - there's two USB-A ports on the front. Sadly there's no extra USB-C port, but otherwise, this is a super choice as an all-purpose desk dock.

Anker PowerWave Pad

The PowerWave 7.5W Pad shares all the same features of the Stand, except, rather than an angled stand, this is a circular pad that you lie your phone down on. The entire surface is coated in a fairly grippy finish to ensure that even glossy phones won't slide off. It has the same power delivery and cooling to keep it charging quickly.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless

Mophie Wireless Charging Base

Mophie is the undisputed champion of battery covers, and it's now launched a wireless charging base, imaginatively called the Mophie Wireless Charging Base. It's a compact round device with non-slip rubber finish to ensure your shiny phone doesn't just slide off into oblivion whenever you place it down on the charger.

Belkin BoostUp - 7.5W or 10W

The Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is round and flat, with a grippy rubber ring in the centre, again to ensure you slippery glass phone doesn't fall off. It can also charge through cases up to 3mm thick, and supports 7.5W faster charging for devices that support it. There's also a newer version of this pad for 10W charging.

Pure Siesta Charge

Yes, it's an alarm clock! But it's actually a super clever idea and an awesome device to have in your home. Simply put your Qi-compatible phone on top and it'll charge up overnight. What's more, the Siesta Charge is a DAB+ and FM radio with three alarms (all with daily or single-use options) various radio presets, a Bluetooth speaker and there's even a USB port on the back so you can charge other devices like your Apple Watch or a music player (yes, people still have those). It's available in graphite and polar.