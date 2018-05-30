Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases: Protect your 6.3-inch phablet

If you bought the Note 8, you'll want to protect your investment.

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 has taken a bit of a price cut since it launched in August 2017, to £669 in the UK, which still isn't exactly cheap. It would suck to get this device, then drop it within the first week of owning it, and end up with a huge ding, or even worse, a cracked screen. After all, you probably plan on carrying it around for the next year, so it's definitely worth your time and money to find a case that will prevent any damage.

There are a tonne of options, too, including slim cases, designer cases, functional cases, rugged cases, and more. Luckily for you, we've done most of the hard work already by rounding up a list of some of the best Note 8 cases available right now. Keep checking back, however, because we plan to update this piece over time with more Note 8 cases.

Samsung itself sells a number cases for the Note 8.

S-View Flip Cover: You'll want the Flip Cover case if you want to keep your screen protected but you prefer a transparent cover that still lets you see the time and incoming notifications. It also has a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

LED Wallet Cover: The LED Wallet case offers both protection and functionality, as it can still display the time and notifications when the screen is covered with a press of the power button, but it also has a pocket on the inside for storing your cards.

Alcantara Cover: Fashion-conscious Note 8 owners should look at Samsung's Alcantara-covered case, which features the same suede-like material found on Microsoft's Surface Laptop.

Protective Cover: If you don't want a case, but know you should get one anyway, try the Protective Cover. It's a very thin, transparent case, and it's the least expensive case by Samsung.

Now, onto the third-party Note 8 cases...

First up: OtterBox, of course. Everybody knows this company, and they'll be happy to hear that it has launched three rugged case options for the Note 8, though we're just going to focus on the flagship Defender Series. It's tough as nails, so to speak, and is described as "the big daddy of them all".

Speck makes many cases, so we're not surprised to see it's doing Note 8 cases, too. This case is rugged (supposedly, it's been dropped from a height of 10 feet multiple times by third-party laboratories to ensure superior protection), and it's lined with a "dynamic shock-absorbing material". But the stand-out features are the raised bezel guards, which give it some grip and prevent you from dropping it.

British case manufacturer Snakehive offers this vintage style leather wallet, which provides all round protection for the Note 8 and looks good while doing it - the orange version particularly stands out. The case can double up as a kickstand and there are card slots inside the flip cover for storing bank cards and your driving license.

Ringke has some crazy cases with flashy designs and patterns, but if you're looking for a basic clear case so that the look of the Note 8 can still shine through, check out the Ringke Fusion clear case, which is one of the best clear cases you can buy - and it's cheap, too

Some people like to keep their cash with their phone, and it you're one of those people, consider the Wallet S case by Spigen, which not only protects your phone, but let's you keep your ID, credit cards, cash, and phone all in one case. It also transforms into a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

