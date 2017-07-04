The best July fourth tech deals

Happy July 4! To celebrate, we have rounded up the best July fourth 2017 deals available today in the world of tech.

Samsung have a great July fourth offer where if you purchase a Samsung S8, you will receive a $200 gift card. Read more about it here.

Get a Google Pixel for as low as $15/month, plus free shipping. Find out more here on Verizon Wireless.

25% Off All New Web Hosting Plans at Dotster.com with code: 25HOST

4 star hotels in Las Vegas from $32! check out these last minute deals today on Hotels.com.

Buy one and get one free or 10 per cent off your entire purchase at CompAndSave. Read more about it here.

For a limited time only you can save 20 per cent on Vimeo Plus and PRO subscriptions. Find out more here.

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited with access to tens of millions of songs for just $0.99.

Acronis True Image 2017 is the cheapest it has ever been at $44.99 saving you $35. Read more about it here.

30 per cent off everything photo at Walgreens with free same day pickup. Read more about it here.

Cyberlink have up to 75 per cent off on their site. Find out more here.

15 per cent off everything on Monoprice with code CHILL15.

20 per cent off site-wide on Hasbro.

25 per cent off site-wide with free shipping at Case-Mate.com. Also receive a free glass screen protector with purchase of a Brilliance Tough Case.

Save up to 70 per cent off Intuit QuickBooks Online. Find out more here.

Samsung HWM450 Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer is only $199.97 which is the lowest price available.