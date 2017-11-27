  1. Home
  2. Phones
  Phone buyer's guides

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK phone deals: Apple iPhone 8, Samsung S8 and Pixel 2 sales

There's no doubt that the smartphone is king. It's probably the device that you use the most, covet the most and pay the most for, on a regular basis. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 already getting underway for many phone retailers already, there's the chance to save yourself some cash and grab a smartphone bargain.

You won't get the deals here that you might in smart home or gaming, but we're going to be scouring all the major retailers to help you hunt out those bargains.

If you're looking for Black Friday US deals, we have you covered right here.

Amazon phone deals

Amazon might not be the first place you think of looking for a phone, but they do offer a wide range of devices. Amazon's Black Friday phone deals have already begun, and there are some big savings to be had on some of the best smartphones around.

Sign up to a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of more Black Friday deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue.

Argos phone deals

Argos might not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to selling phones, but it does have a few deals on offer with its early Black Friday deals.

Carphone Warehouse phone deals

Carphone Warehouse has started its Black Friday deals a week early, the same as Amazon. The phone retailer has deals on a range of phones, from mid-range to flagship.

Currys/PC World phone deals

Electrical retailer Currys/PC World has a number of deals on mobile phones too, on many of this year's flagships.

EE

EE has a number of Black Friday deals, in many cases wiping out the upfront cost on some of its phones.

HTC.com phone deals

If you're looking for a bargain on a new HTC handset, then HTC is now offering a range of deals through its website at htc.com. You'll have to sign-up to the HTC Club to get these deals, but that's just a case of filling in the details. HTC has been kind enough to let us know what deals you'll be able to get.

These deals will be live at 10:00 on 20 November until 23:59 on 27 November (while stocks last):

  • HTC U11+ for £629 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
  • HTC U11 Life for £314 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
  • HTC U11 (128GB) for £519 (20 per cent off)
  • HTC U11 (64GB) for £479 (20 per cent off)
  • HTC U Ultra for £359 (20 per cent off)
  • HTC 10 for £319 (20 per cent off)
  • HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle for £183 (20 per cent off)
  • HTC A9s for £159 (20 per cent off)

iD Mobile deals

iD Mobile, the mobile network run by Carphone Warehouse, has kicked off its Black Friday sale and is promising 17 days of deals. Here are some of the best. iD mobile has various tariff deals for the same phone, with up to £340 in savings for the duration of the contract to be had.

In the deals below, we've selected the tariff with the most amount of minutes and data, but tariffs with less of each are available too. Some deals run until 4 December, while others last until the end of November, so snap them up quick to avoid missing out!

  • Samsung Galaxy S8, 600 mins, 5000 texts, 500MB data for £29.99 per month with no upfront cost - see this deal here
  • Samsung A5, 600 mins, 5000 texts, 500MB data for £14.99 per month with no upfront cost - see this deal here
  • Apple iPhone SE with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 2GB data for £19.99 per month no upfront cost - see this deal
  • Apple iPhone 6S with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 1GB data for £24.99 per month no upfront cost - see this deal
  • Apple iPhone 7 with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 500MB data for £27.99 per month with £19.99 upfront - see this deal
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 1GB data for £29.99 per month with £159.99 - see this deal
  • Google Pixel 2 XL with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 1GB data for £29.99 per month with £159.99 - see this deal
  • See all the iD Mobile deals here

John Lewis

As retailers go, few go as big as John Lewis in the run up to Christmas. That "going big" includes some discounted phones this year. 

  • Jet Black iPhone 7 32GB for £499 SIM-free (save £50) [SOLD OUT] - see this deal

Mobiles.co.uk phone deals

Mobiles.co.uk is running a Black Friday event from 20 November. The campaign is called Deny Envy and you can get £10 off any upfront cost by using the code DEALENVY10.

Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has a deal that it is pushing for Black Friday:

  • Apple iPhone SE for £10 a month when you re-contract with Sky TV - you have to phone Sky on 0800 759 1559 and say "iPhone offer" to get it.
  • Apple iPhone X with 1GB data from £42 a month with no upfront costs - see this deal
  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium 64GB from £25 per month with no upfront cost - click here for this deal
  • Sony Xperia XZ1 from £22 a month with no upfront cost - click here for this deal

Tesco Mobile phone deals

Tesco Mobile's Black Friday event started on 20 November and will be running through to 3 December.

Three phone deals

Three will start to run its deals from today, until the following Monday. These will be the pick of the bunch.

  • Apple iPhone 8 for £49 upfront and £45 per month for 30GB of data
  • Apple iPhone 7 for £49 upfront and £48 per month for 100GB of data (a saving of £78)
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 edge for £49 upfront and £36 per month for 12GB of data (a saving of £145)
  • Huawei P10 Plus for £49 upfront and £35 per month for 12GB of data (a saving of £79)
  • 100GB of data on a 12-month SIM-only deal for £20 per month (a saving of £72)
  • See all the Three deals here

Unshackled phone deals

Unshackled is one of the newest retailers to join the smartphone game, selling handsets without burying the costs in the price of the monthly plan. Instead, your network contract is always separate from your handset cost. 

Virgin Mobile deals

Virgin Mobile is opening its Black Friday sales on 17 November so you can grab yourself a bargain. The sales will run through until 4 December. You'll be able to find the deals on Virgin Mobile's website.

At the moment we know that the following deals will be included:

Vodafone phone deals

Vodafone will have a range of deals available across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with the sales starting on 24 November. At the moment there's no word on what those deals might be.

Motorola smartphone deals

Sometimes it pays to shop directly with the manufacturer. Motorola has some great offers available online:

Samsung smartphone deals

Not to be left behind, Samsung are doing Black Friday in style over the next few days too. Grab Samsung smartphone for a bargain price including:

More Black Friday UK deals

