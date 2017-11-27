Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK phone deals: Apple iPhone 8, Samsung S8 and Pixel 2 sales
There's no doubt that the smartphone is king. It's probably the device that you use the most, covet the most and pay the most for, on a regular basis. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 already getting underway for many phone retailers already, there's the chance to save yourself some cash and grab a smartphone bargain.
You won't get the deals here that you might in smart home or gaming, but we're going to be scouring all the major retailers to help you hunt out those bargains.
If you're looking for Black Friday US deals, we have you covered right here.
Amazon phone deals
Amazon might not be the first place you think of looking for a phone, but they do offer a wide range of devices. Amazon's Black Friday phone deals have already begun, and there are some big savings to be had on some of the best smartphones around.
Sign up to a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of more Black Friday deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue.
- Honor 9 SIM-free smartphone for £299 (save £80) - see this deal here
- BlackBerry KeyOne for £399 (save £99) - see this deal here
- Motorola Moto G5 16GB with 3GB RAM for £149 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Motorola Moto G5 16GB with 2GB RAM for £130 (save £40) - see this deal here
- Nokia 5 16GB for £129.95 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Sony Xperia XA1 for £174.99 (save £54) - see this deal here
- Sony Xperia XA Ultra for £239.99 (save £89) - see this deal here
- Wileyfox Swift 2 X 32GB with 3GB RAM 5.2" FHD (Dual SIM 4G) SIM-Free - for £149 (save £70) - see this deal
- Wileyfox Swift 2 16GB with 2GB RAM 5.0" HD (Dual SIM 4G) SIM-Free Smartphone for £99.99 (save £60) - see this deal
- Motorola Moto G5S 32 GB (Single Sim) UK SIM-Free Smartphone - for £175.99 (save £43.01) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Black for £784.40 (save £84.60) - click here for this deal
- See all the Amazon Cyber Monday deals here
Argos phone deals
Argos might not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to selling phones, but it does have a few deals on offer with its early Black Friday deals.
- Honor 8 32GB for £319 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Nokia 5 16GB for £129 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 Plus 128GB for £499 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Huawei P8 Lite 16GB for £149 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 Lite for £179.95 - click here for this deal
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for £379 - see this deal
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra for £249 (save £50) - see this deal here
Carphone Warehouse phone deals
Carphone Warehouse has started its Black Friday deals a week early, the same as Amazon. The phone retailer has deals on a range of phones, from mid-range to flagship.
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for £369 SIM-free (save £230) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S8 from £29.99 a month (save £200) - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone 7 from £35 a month, £0 upfront (save £200) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge from £24.99 a month (save £200) - see this deal here
- Google Pixel 2 for £579 (save £50) - see this deal here
- LG G6 for £379 (save £220) - see this deal here
- HTC U11 for £499.99 (save £130) - see this deal here
- Huawei P8 Lite for £149.99 (save £80) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 for £329.99 (save £240) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 Plus for £429.99 (save £210) - see this deal here
- Motorola Moto G5 Plus for £199.99 (save £70) - see this deal here
- Nokia 8 for £379.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
- See all the Carphone Warehouse Black Tag event deals here
Currys/PC World phone deals
Electrical retailer Currys/PC World has a number of deals on mobile phones too, on many of this year's flagships.
- BlackBerry Priv for £199 (save £200) - see this deal here
- BlackBerry KeyOne Silver Edition for £449.99 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Nokia 8 for £399 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Sony Xperia XA1 for £169.99 (save £60) - see this deal here
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium for £549.99 (save £100) - see this deal here
EE
EE has a number of Black Friday deals, in many cases wiping out the upfront cost on some of its phones.
- Apple iPhone 6S for £30.49 a month (save £200) - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone SE for £20.49 a month (save £150) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 for £25.49 a month (save £200) - see this deal here
- See all the EE Black Friday deals here
HTC.com phone deals
If you're looking for a bargain on a new HTC handset, then HTC is now offering a range of deals through its website at htc.com. You'll have to sign-up to the HTC Club to get these deals, but that's just a case of filling in the details. HTC has been kind enough to let us know what deals you'll be able to get.
These deals will be live at 10:00 on 20 November until 23:59 on 27 November (while stocks last):
- HTC U11+ for £629 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
- HTC U11 Life for £314 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
- HTC U11 (128GB) for £519 (20 per cent off)
- HTC U11 (64GB) for £479 (20 per cent off)
- HTC U Ultra for £359 (20 per cent off)
- HTC 10 for £319 (20 per cent off)
- HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle for £183 (20 per cent off)
- HTC A9s for £159 (20 per cent off)
iD Mobile deals
iD Mobile, the mobile network run by Carphone Warehouse, has kicked off its Black Friday sale and is promising 17 days of deals. Here are some of the best. iD mobile has various tariff deals for the same phone, with up to £340 in savings for the duration of the contract to be had.
In the deals below, we've selected the tariff with the most amount of minutes and data, but tariffs with less of each are available too. Some deals run until 4 December, while others last until the end of November, so snap them up quick to avoid missing out!
- Samsung Galaxy S8, 600 mins, 5000 texts, 500MB data for £29.99 per month with no upfront cost - see this deal here
- Samsung A5, 600 mins, 5000 texts, 500MB data for £14.99 per month with no upfront cost - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone SE with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 2GB data for £19.99 per month no upfront cost - see this deal
- Apple iPhone 6S with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 1GB data for £24.99 per month no upfront cost - see this deal
- Apple iPhone 7 with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 500MB data for £27.99 per month with £19.99 upfront - see this deal
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 1GB data for £29.99 per month with £159.99 - see this deal
- Google Pixel 2 XL with 600 mins, 5000 texts, 1GB data for £29.99 per month with £159.99 - see this deal
- See all the iD Mobile deals here
John Lewis
As retailers go, few go as big as John Lewis in the run up to Christmas. That "going big" includes some discounted phones this year.
- Jet Black iPhone 7 32GB for £499 SIM-free (save £50) [SOLD OUT] - see this deal
Mobiles.co.uk phone deals
Mobiles.co.uk is running a Black Friday event from 20 November. The campaign is called Deny Envy and you can get £10 off any upfront cost by using the code DEALENVY10.
- Google Pixel 2 on Vodafone, 6GB data, £27 per month, £50 upfront using code DEALENVY10 - click here to see this deal
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB on O2, 12GB data, £29 per month, £175 upfront with code DEALENVY10 - click here to see this deal
- iPhone 7 32GB with 6GB data, £27 per month, £25 upfront with code BLACKFRI50 - click here to see this deal
- Nokia 8 64GB, SIM free for £359.00 (save £140) - click here to see this deal
- See all the Mobiles.co.uk deals here
Sky Mobile
Sky Mobile has a deal that it is pushing for Black Friday:
- Apple iPhone SE for £10 a month when you re-contract with Sky TV - you have to phone Sky on 0800 759 1559 and say "iPhone offer" to get it.
- Apple iPhone X with 1GB data from £42 a month with no upfront costs - see this deal
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium 64GB from £25 per month with no upfront cost - click here for this deal
- Sony Xperia XZ1 from £22 a month with no upfront cost - click here for this deal
Tesco Mobile phone deals
Tesco Mobile's Black Friday event started on 20 November and will be running through to 3 December.
- Apple iPhone 6S for £24.99 a month (save £45) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S7 for £21.99 a month (save £120) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S8 for £33.75 a month (save £60) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge for £24.99 a month (save £120) - click here to see this deal
- Sony XA1 for £13.49 a month - click here for this deal
- See all the Tesco Mobile deals here
Three phone deals
Three will start to run its deals from today, until the following Monday. These will be the pick of the bunch.
- Apple iPhone 8 for £49 upfront and £45 per month for 30GB of data
- Apple iPhone 7 for £49 upfront and £48 per month for 100GB of data (a saving of £78)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge for £49 upfront and £36 per month for 12GB of data (a saving of £145)
- Huawei P10 Plus for £49 upfront and £35 per month for 12GB of data (a saving of £79)
- 100GB of data on a 12-month SIM-only deal for £20 per month (a saving of £72)
- See all the Three deals here
Unshackled phone deals
Unshackled is one of the newest retailers to join the smartphone game, selling handsets without burying the costs in the price of the monthly plan. Instead, your network contract is always separate from your handset cost.
- BlackBerry KeyOne SIM-free for £399 (saving £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple iPhone 7 32GB with £5 up front, £24.46 per month - click here for this deal
- Apple iPhone Plus 7 32GB with £5 up front, £29.50 per month - click here for this deal
- Click here for all Unshackled deals
Virgin Mobile deals
Virgin Mobile is opening its Black Friday sales on 17 November so you can grab yourself a bargain. The sales will run through until 4 December. You'll be able to find the deals on Virgin Mobile's website.
At the moment we know that the following deals will be included:
- SIM only deal: 20GB data for £15 a month - see this deal here
- SIM only deal: 6GB data for £10 a month - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone X (64GB) at £37 per month on contract - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone X (256GB) at £42 per month on contract - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) at £29 per month on contract - see this deal here
- Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) at £19 per month on contract - see this deal here
- Free PS4 and FIFA 18 with the Sony Xperia XZ for £19 per month - see this deal here
- Free PS4 and FIFA 18 with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium for £26 per month - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) at £23 per month on contract - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (64GB) at £26 per month on contract - see this deal here
Vodafone phone deals
Vodafone will have a range of deals available across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with the sales starting on 24 November. At the moment there's no word on what those deals might be.
Motorola smartphone deals
Sometimes it pays to shop directly with the manufacturer. Motorola has some great offers available online:
- Moto Z2 Force for £669 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Moto C for £69.98 (save £20) - click here for this deal
Samsung smartphone deals
Not to be left behind, Samsung are doing Black Friday in style over the next few days too. Grab Samsung smartphone for a bargain price including:
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32gb for £399 (save £200) - see this deal here
More Black Friday UK deals
- Best Black Friday UK smart home deals: Massive Echo and Google Home discounts
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Black Friday UK games deals: Amazing PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo deals
- Best Black Friday UK fitness tracker deals: Garmin, Fitbit, Polar and more
- Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: The best laptop deals online
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments