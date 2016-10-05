  1. Home
Best Pixel and Pixel XL cases: Protect your new Google phone

Google announced its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones at the beginning of October, revealing the new Android poster boys for all the world to see.

The two devices take over from the popular Nexus range and they bring premium designs, flagship specs, and all the latest features Google has to offer with Android Nougat.

The front of the Pixel and Pixel XL is clean and fuss free, while the rear of the two devices features a combination of metal and glass, with the latter housing a fingerprint sensor and a rear camera that sits flush to the device.

As we always say though, keeping lovely-looking smartphones looking lovely is no easy task. In fact, it's pretty much impossible without a case of some sort offering some protection unless you are super careful. Luckily there are a few case options out there already for the Pixel and Pixel XL, with some of the most exciting actually coming from Google itself on this occasion.

No doubt more Pixel and Pixel XL cases will appear over the next couple of months so as usual, we will be adding to this feature as more catch our eye. 

Google Pixel case

Googlebest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 1

The official Google Pixel case comes in five colours and as you would expect, it has been specifically designed for the Pixel. There is a silicone exterior with a polycarbonate core for support and it offers precise cut outs to all features and ports.

PRICE: £29 from Google.com

Google Pixel XL case

Googlebest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 2

Like the official Pixel case, the official Google Pixel XL case comes in five colours and it has been specifically designed for the larger model. There is a silicone exterior with a polycarbonate core for support and it offers precise cut outs to all features and ports.

PRICE: £29 from Google.com

Google Live case

Googlebest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 3

Along with its standard cases, Google is also offering Live cases. The Artworks option allows users to choose from a collection of artworks created by popular artists, illustrators and photographers to customise their own case. The Live cases come with a companion live wallpaper featuring all the designs available so you can match your screen to your case.

PRICE: £35 from Google.com

Google Live case

Googlebest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 4

As we mentioned, Google's standard cases are accompanied by Live cases. The Photos option allows users to choose a favourite photo to customise their case with. The Live cases come with a companion live wallpaper that turns your screen into a personal slideshow.

PRICE: £35 from Google.com

Places Live Case

Googlebest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 5

The last option within Google's Live cases is Places. This allows users to map a favourite spot and choose from different styles and colours to make it their own. The Places Live Case comes with a live wallpaper that shows your current location in the same style as your case.

PRICE: £35 from Google.com

Google Clear case

Googlebest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 6

This official Google Clear case is available for both the Pixel and the Pixel XL, showing off their design. It weighs just 12g on its own and it is made from polycarbonate with access to all ports and features.

PRICE: £25 from Google.com

Spigen Liquid Crystal Google Pixel Case

Amazonbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 7

This Spigen case for the Pixel is made from clear TPU for a thin and lightweight protection. It offers a raised lip for screen protection, while an inner dot pattern prevents bubbled smudges on the rear.

PRICE: £11.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Speck Presidio Clear case

Speck Productsbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 8

The Speck Presidio Clear case is available for the Pixel and Pixel XL. It is drop tested to 8-feet, has a special coating to resist scratches and an exterior layer that disperses force.

PRICE: From $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com

DGtle case

Amazonbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 9

This DGtle case is available for the Pixel and Pixel XL and it comes in 10 colours. It is made from TPU, has a soft bumper for screen protection and it offers precise cut outs for all ports and features.

PRICE: $19.99 from Amazon.com

LK Ultra case

Amazonbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 10

This LK Ultra case comes in five colours and it is available for both the Pixel and Pixel XL. It has a slim body and it is made from flexible TPU that is shock absorbent.

PRICE: $29.99 from Amazon.com

Tauri case

Amazonbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 11

This Tauri case comes in five colours and and it features a textured interior, along with a shock absorbent and scratch resistant gel exterior. It is lightweight, slim and it features precise cutouts for all ports and features.

PRICE: $24.99 from Amazon.com

Youmaker Full-body Rugged Belt Clip Holster case

Amazonbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 12

The Youmaker Full-body Rugged Belt Clip Holster case for the Pixel XL comes in three colours and it offers a dual-layer structure. There is a raised lip and it also comes with a built-in belt holster as its name suggests.

PRICE: $16.99 from Amazon.com

Cimo case

Amazonbest pixel and pixel xl cases protect your new google phone image 13

This Cimo case for the Pixel XL comes in six colour options and it is made from lightweight, slim and durable TPU and polycarbonate. It offers raised bezels to protect the screen and there are precise cutouts for easy access to all ports and features.

PRICE: $7.98 from Amazon.com

