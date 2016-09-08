Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your Apple device

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus may have been replaced by the iPhone 8 duo, but they continue to sell and as ever, still need protecting.

Luckily, there are plenty of cases out there to protect your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Some will hide the design more so than others, some will offer more rugged protection than others, and some will be more interesting than others. We've rounded up the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases currently available.

Apple has both a silicone case for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as a leather case. The cases all come in various colours and they all feature precise cut outs and access to all features and functions.

Price: from £35 at Apple

Ted Baker has several case designs available for the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. There are shell designs and flip covers with mirrors inside, all of which feature colours or prints from the company's latest clothing collection.

Price: From £24.95 at Proporta

Mujjo has numerous cases and sleeves for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, including the leather wallet case in tan and black. This snap on case has a slim pocket on the rear for a card but there are also ones without, as well as sleeves.

Price: From €34.90 at Mujjo

Snakehive offers a range of cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, incorporating folio and clip on styles. These vintage-style two tone leather cases particularly stand out though, as they sport a varied selection of colours, are made from genuine leather and most importantly, offer all-round protection for your phone.

Price: £24.95 from Snakehive

Cygnett has plenty of options available for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, including the UrbanShield case. This case aims to offer extra protection in a slim and stylish way, wrapping around your iPhone.

Price: from £9.95 at Cygnett

Casetify offers a huge number of options for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Users can create their own design or select from one of the thousands of designs already available. The New Standard case leaves the display unprotected but it offers easy access to all ports and controls.

Price: from £25 at Casetify