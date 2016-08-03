Bush E3X vs Moto G4 vs Moto G4 Plus: What's the difference?

Bush has announced a budget smartphone that will be available exclusively through Argos for £200, called the E3X.

It's got some pretty decent specs under its hood for its price tag, but how does it stand up to the kings of the budget smartphone world - the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus?

We have put the Bush E3X up against the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus to see how the three devices compare and which is the budget handset to buy, based on the numbers.

The Bush E3X offers a solid build quality with all metal edges and a chamfered finish. It has a textured non-removable rear plate and looks similar to last year's OnePlus 2.

The E3X measures 148.5 x 74 x 8.8mm and hits the scales at 186g. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear, situated beneath the protruding camera lens and above the rather large Bush logo.

The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus also both feature a good design that is better and bolder than their predecessor. They opt for a metal frame with a removable polycarbonate rear and textured metal buttons on the sides.

Both measure 153 x 76.6mm with a curve from 7.9mm to 9.8mm, meaning they are larger and thicker than the Bush E3X. They are lighter however, weighing 155g, and they also feature a P2i protective coating making them water-repellant enough to stop damage if you drop them down the toilet.

The Moto G4 doesn't have a fingerprint sensor but the G4 Plus does, situated on the front.

The Bush E3X has a 5.5-inch TFT LED display that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 for a pixel density of 401ppi.

The Motorola Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus also both have 5.5-inch displays, again with a Full HD resolution, resulting in the same 401ppi pixel density. Motorola opts for IPS LCD.

Our first impressions of the Bush E3X display was that it look good, although its viewing angles weren't as good as some other devices we've seen.

We didn't think the G4 and G4 Plus offered the brightest or most dazzling display in terms of colour when we reviewed them but viewing angles were good.

The Bush E3X has a 21.5-megapixel rear camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Bush hasn't revealed a great deal of information regarding aperture or features, but we know there is a dual-flash and 0.03-second autofocus.

The Motorola Moto G4 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The rear snapper has an aperture of f/2.0, while the front is slightly narrower at f/2.2. There is a display flash on the front, while the rear has a dual-LED flash.

The Motorola Moto G4 Plus ups its rear camera resolution over the G4 to 16-megapixels. It also brings both phase detection autofocus and laser autofocus too, but the front snapper sticks with 5-megapixels.

It's worth remembering that it isn't all about megapixels when it comes to smartphone camera performance. Both the G4 and G4 Plus deliver good results with not much between them.

The Bush E3X may have a higher resolution sensor on both the front and rear, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will produce better results than the Motorola options.

The Bush E3X has an octa-core MediaTek processor under its hood, supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash memory. There is a microSD slot available for storage expansion, while a 3000mAh battery capacity keeps things running, with fast charging via USB Type-C. There is no NFC however so no Android Pay capability.

Both the Motorola Moto G4 and G4 Plus opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, supported by at least 2GB of RAM. The G4 Plus also has an option of 4GB of RAM. The G4 comes in 8GB and 16GB models, while the G4 Plus comes in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB models, all of which have microSD.

The two Motorola devices also come with 3000mAh battery capacities like the Bush E3X. Neither have USB Type-C, though they do have Turbo Charge and the G4 Plus comes with the fast charger in the box. Both devices offer good performance and solid battery lives.

The Bush E3X features Android Marshmallow but unlike some other Android handsets, it goes light on software overlay. That means you get a pretty close to vanilla Android experience with the device.

The Motorola Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus also both run on Android Marshmallow and they too over very little software overlay, again meaning a close to pure Android experience. The Moto's do have a couple of preloaded apps but it's a minimal disturbance and a couple of them are quite useful.

The Bush E3X is available exclusively from Argos for £199.95, putting it in the middle of the Moto's.

The Motorola Moto G4 starts at £169, while the Motorola Moto G4 Plus starts at £229.

The Bush E3X is not only slimmer and smaller than the Moto G4 and G4 Plus, but it also has a fingerprint sensor, which is something only the more expensive Moto offers.

It also has the same size and resolution display and the same battery capacity as both Moto devices, as well as a higher resolution front and rear camera. You miss out on NFC which is a shame, but USB Type-C is on board, which it isn't on the Moto devices, and there is also 4GB of RAM as standard.

Based on the numbers, the Bush E3X beats the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus in several areas, though its design isn't perhaps as charming as the Moto's, nor can you customise it like you can with Moto Maker. For the price though, the Bush E3X gives the Moto's a run for their money.