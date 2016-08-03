Best Galaxy Note 7 cases: Protect your new Samsung device

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 is the latest smartphone to join the company's 2016 flagship portfolio, sitting alongside the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, and it is stunning.

The new smartphone takes its design cues from the Galaxy S7 edge, bringing a beautiful curved glass front and back that is symmetrical from almost all angles.

The Galaxy Note 7 adds a few millimetres onto the footprint of the S7 edge, as well as an iris scanner, USB Type-C and the all-important S-Pen stylus. It's also a little squarer in shape, distinguishing it as a Note device.

As we all know though, while glass and metal look fabulous, keeping them looking new after a few months is no easy task and unfortunately, something that is almost impossible without a case to help.

Yes it's a shame to cover up a lovely design, but it's a bigger shame to see that lovely design get scuffed, scratched and bruised while you go about your daily business. Samsung has numerous official cases and accessories for the Galaxy Note 7, which you can find in our separate gallery, but there are also some third-party options out there.

We've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Note 7 cases we have found so far, but we will continue to update this feature as we find more.