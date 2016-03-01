Best LG G5 cases: Protect your new LG smartphone

LG announced its new flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress at the end of February and it's a beauty. The G5 was one of the more interesting announcements that came out of the trade show in Barcelona, mainly thanks to its modular design.

The LG G5 reinvents its predecessor. It's a beautiful handset offering a full metal unibody as well as a removable battery - something its competitors haven't been able to manage. Couple that with the dual rear cameras and the ability to attach modules like the LG Cam Plus and LG Hi-Fi Plus and you have yourself one exciting smartphone.

As with all good looking handsets however, they only stay looking as good as new if you protect them. Luckily, there are already plenty of cases out there ready to keep your new LG G5 from picking up bumps and scratches, keeping that lovely metal body looking fabulous.

We have rounded up some of the best LG G5 cases we have come across so far but we will be updating this feature as more catch our eye. Let us know in the comments if you come across any that you think others might appreciate but for now, head to the gallery for some great LG G5 cases.