Best Galaxy S7 and S7 edge cases: Protect your new Samsung device

Samsung latest flagship smartphones come in the form of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, both of which were the subject of many rumours in the run up to their official unveiling in March 2016.

The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge devices offer a similar design to their predecessors, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge. They have lovely metal frames, coupled with glass backs and they are both beautiful. This, of course, makes it a little bit a shame to put a case on them and cover them up, but without one, those wonderful designs might not stay wonderful for long.

Luckily, there are plenty of cases out there ready to protect them and some of them are just as nice as the handsets underneath, well almost anyway.

This feature is all about the best Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge cases we have stumbled across so far, but you can expect an update to this feature as and when we come across more so if none of these catch your eye, don't worry. You can also let us know in the comments if you have found one you think others will love too.

Samsung has numerous official cases available for its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge including the Clear Cover, pictured, the Flip Wallet, Leather Cover, S View Cover, Clear View Cover and LED View Cover.

There is also the Keyboard Cover the can be snapped on the front when you want a physical keyboard and then popped back on the back when you're finished.

PRICE: TBC from Samsung

Ted Baker offers the Mariel case for the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, featuring an all-over graphic floral inspired by its SS16 collection.

It's a folio case that has a magnetic closure and a flip-back cover for functionality. The Ted Baker Mariel embeds a polycarbonate back shell and it has an interior mirror.

PRICE: £34.95 from Proporta

Casetify offers numerous options for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, including pre-designed cases, as well as create your own.

Casetify cases are made to order and they are all 2.5mm slim with impact resistant outer shells to protect your device from scratches, drops and dust.

PRICE: From £30.67 at Casetify

Society 6 offers hundreds of cases for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, each of which features a different design with everything from a lion to patterns.

The slim cases are constructed from one-piece of impact resistant, flexible plastic that snaps onto your device and offers direct access to all ports and features.

PRICE: £24 from Society 6

Tech21 has a number of cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. The Evo Wallet case, pictured, is available for both devices and comes in pink and black colour options.

There is a credit card slot inside, micro-fibre lining and FlexShock. The Evo Wallet can also be used as a stand and it offers access to all ports and features.

PRICE: £34.95 from Tech21

Griffin Technology has announced a number of new Survivor cases for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. The range includes the Survivor Clear, Survivor Journey, Survivor All-Terrain and Reveal.

The Survivor Journey is pictured above. It is a snap-on shell that can withstand 6.6 foot drops, tested to MIL-STD-810G standards. It comes in black and grey, grey and pink or denim and citron for the S7 and black and grey or grey and pink for the S7 edge.

PRICE: £24.99 from Griffin Technology

Caseco offers the Shock Express Metallic cases for the Galaxy S7 in four colours comprising pink, red, blue and black.

The case is precision-cut offering access to all buttons, ports and features and it is also drop proof and shock proof. The Shock Express Metallic case is Military Standards Tested and it has a sound enhancer built-in.

PRICE: $34.95 from Caseco

Speck offers a number of cases for the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge. Pictured is the CandyShell Clear case that is comes in black and clear options. There is also a CandyShell Inked option, a standard CandyShell option and a CandyShell Grip model.

The CandyShell Clear and CandyShell Grip are also available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge too.

PRICE: $34.95 from Speck

Lifeproof offers its Fre cases for the Galaxy S7, available in black, avalanche white, crushed purple, grid grey, banzai blue and sunset pink.

The case is waterproof, dirt proof, snow proof and drop proof so it should take good care of your new Samsung device.

PRICE: $79.99 from Lifeproof

Like Griffin Technology, OtterBox offers a number of cases for the Galaxy S7 including the Defender series, Symmetry series, Commuter series and Strada series. The Symmetry series and Commuter series are both also available for the Galaxy S7 edge.

The Defender series offers rugged protection, while the Symmetry series is designed to be stylish, the Commuter series slim and the Strada series clear. The Defender, Symmetry and Commuter series are available now, while the Strada series is coming soon.

PRICE: From $14.95 at OtterBox

This Poetic case for the Galaxy S7 is made from polycarbonate, moulded with shock-proof TPU. It offers drop protection through engineered corners and features a side grip pattern to help stop the device falling from your hands easily.

There is an inner-ridged TPU surface to enable effective shock dissipation and a raised bezel is present for front face protection.

PRICE: £4.95 from Amazon

The Caseology Parallax series is made from shock-absorbent TPU and it features a polycarbonate bumper to provide drop protection and a secure grip.

A raised lip is also on board to protect the screen from scratches, while a subtle, three-dimensional texture also helps ensure the device doesn't slip too easily. This case comes in three colours.

PRICE: $29.99 from Amazon

Ace Above has several Galaxy S7 cases including this brown leather flip case option. There is a kickstand feature to allow you to watch videos easily, while built-in card pockets make it possible to store cards and cash.

This flip cover is made from 100% premium soft PU leather.

PRICE: $29.95 from Amazon

DN-Techology has a huge selection of cases in a variety of options from snap-on to flip covers for both the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

This S-View cover protects the screen when not in use, offering access to certain features such as time, weather and notification alerts. Like the official S-View cover from Samsung, it also allows you to answer or reject incoming calls.

PRICE: £0.99 from Amazon

LUVVITT offers several cases for both the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge including this Sleek Armor option, which is a flexible TPU rubber case.

It comes with a shock-absorbing design, along with a raised lip to protect the display. Ports are easily accessible and the case itself is slim and sleek.

PRICE: $29.99 from Amazon

OBLIQ has a couple of different options when it comes to protecting the Galaxy S7 including this Flex Pro case that comes in three colour options.

This case has been texturised in carbon fibre and it features PU leather and a shock-absorbing TPU material to maximise protection. It has been precisely crafted to fit perfectly on the device, while ports and buttons are all easily accessible without removing the case.

PRICE: $34.99 from Amazon

Like others, Spigen offers several options when it comes to protecting the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge. This particular case is a hard option for the S7 edge, made from polycarbonate.

Buttons and ports have been left exposed to allow for easy access and its soft coating delivers a matte finish that offers extra grip.

PRICE: £19.99 from Amazon

This Tauri case has been designed for the Galaxy S7 and it is made from a lightweight, anti-scratch soft TPU gel material.

It offers cutouts for the speaker, camera, headphone jack and charging port for easy access and the case itself is said to provide a perfect fit that is easy to snap on and clean. It comes in a variety of colours too.

PRICE: $7.89 from Amazon

Verus has several options for protecting the Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone including this Shine Guard case. The Shine Guard series covers all four corners and includes raised edges and a TPU lip to keep the screen safe.

The case has been engineered with slimness in mind and precise cutouts allow for full access to ports and buttons. A clear rear allows you to show off the smartphone's design without compromising on protection.

PRICE: $49.99 from Amazon