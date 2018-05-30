Which is the best iPhone? iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone X?

There is plenty of choice when it comes to smartphones, almost too much in fact. Chances are if you are reading this feature, however, you have at least narrowed your options down to the Apple iPhone.

So as you have discarded Android, as well as the other lesser-known options in favour of Apple, we are here to help you decide which iPhone is best for you.

Apple offers the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8, the iPhone 6S Plus, the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. With no less than eight options, the big question is which one is the one for you? Let us explain the differences to help you figure out which you should spend your cash on.

The iPhone SE is the perfect iPhone for those who want a cheaper iPhone. You get a great camera and some powerful spec - the same performance as the iPhone 6S, but in a smaller and compact format.

The iPhone 6S is a quite a bit cheaper than the newer models now, while still offering some great features and power. The iPhone 6S doesn't have the latest hardware, but offers a slimmer and more advanced design than the iPhone SE.

The iPhone 6S Plus is a good choice for those who want the great design aesthetics of the iPhone 6S but on a larger scale. Again, it doesn't have every feature Apple offers - there's no dual camera - so this is for those who just want a big screen iPhone.

The iPhone 7 adds waterproofing and a power boost when compared to the 6S. It doesn't feature everything Apple has to offer but it's not a bad option to consider if you can't afford the latest models. It still has a metal body, like the 6S.

The iPhone 7 Plus alongside waterproofing there's a dual-rear camera setup here. It misses out on a few features compared to the newer 8 models but not many - but it's the most affordable dual camera and big screen iPhone.

The iPhone 8 is one of the latest devices from Apple, bringing wireless charging, a refined glass-backed body and adds True Tone to the display display over the iPhone 7, as well as a more advanced processor. It's still pretty compact though.

The iPhone 8 Plus is offers the same features as the iPhone 8 but in a larger format, with dual rear cameras, both . Like the iPhone 8, it misses out on some features compared to the iPhone X but if you want Touch ID and most of the latest tech in a big device, the iPhone 8 Plus could be the one for you.

The iPhone X is the iPhone that has it all. Much of the hardware is similar to the iPhone 8 Plus, but it brings an all-screen OLED display with HDR, as well as Face ID rather than Touch ID for biometric authentication. iPhone X also offers a new gesture-based navigation of iOS, but is the most expensive iPhone.

Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm, 113g

123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm, 113g Display: 4-inch, 1136 x 640 (326ppi)

4-inch, 1136 x 640 (326ppi) Storage: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Battery: Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours Colours: Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Price (RRP): From £349 to £449

The iPhone SE is the smallest and lightest iPhone available, offering the smallest display.

There is a 12-megapixel f/2.2 rear camera with all same features the iPhone 6S including 4K video recording, a True Tone flash and Live Photos. The front-facing camera has a lower resolution than the iPhone 6S at 1.2-megapixels and a narrower aperture at f/2.4 but it does offer the Retina flash like the larger iPhone 6S.

Touch ID and NFC are also both on board the iPhone SE meaning Apple Pay support, something which the older iPhone 5S didn't offer. The iPhone SE might be small but it is powerful with the A9 chip under the hood along with the M9 co-processor which is the element that allows your phone to act as a step tracker, among other things.

In a nutshell, the iPhone SE is a smaller and more compact version of the iPhone 6S with a slightly different design and a few missing features. In the most recent update, Apple dropped the 16GB version, so it now starts at 32GB storage, for the same price.

Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm, 143g

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm, 143g Display: 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), 3D Touch

4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), 3D Touch Storage: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Battery: Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours Colours: Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Price (RRP): From £449 to £549

The Apple iPhone 6S features an almost identical design to 2014's iPhone 6 but it brings more powerful specs, a few additional features such as 3D Touch and a better camera.

Like the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S has a 12-megapixel rear snapper with an aperture of f/2.2, capable of 4K video recording and Live Photos. It misses out on optical image stabilisation, a feature the 6S Plus and succeeding models offer, but its front-facing snapper sees an increase in resolution from the SE's 1.2-megapixels to 5-megapixels.

As mentioned, the iPhone 6S has 3D Touch, offering users access to different features based on the force with which they press, something the iPhone SE misses out on, and it offers support for 4G LTE Advanced up to 300Mbps, compared to the iPhone SE's 150Mbps max.

If you want a larger, powerful iPhone but you aren't looking for a phablet or the latest model, the 6S is a great option. It has some powerful specs, if not the latest, but in a slim, premium design, that's better looking than the iPhone SE.

Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm, 192g

158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm, 192g Display: 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 (401ppi), 3D Touch

5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 (401ppi), 3D Touch Storage: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Battery: Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours Colours: Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

Space Grey, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Price (RRP): From £549 to £649

The iPhone 6S Plus is one of the big friendly giants of the iPhone world and the cheapest way to get your hands on one of the four big-screen Apple devices available, as well as one of four iPhones with an up to 24 hour battery life.

The iPhone 6S Plus is very similar to the iPhone 6S in terms of specs, with the point of difference being the size and shape of the display.

The iPhone 6S Plus offers 3D Touch, but it misses out on the waterproofing and the latest dual-lens camera setups found on the newer iPhone 7 Plus, and later devices.

There is a 12-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 on the front along with all the same features of the iPhone 6S including Live Photos and 4K video recording. You will also find optical image stabilisation on the iPhone 6S Plus, which isn't available on the iPhone 6S, but it doesn't offer auto image stabilisation on the front like newer models.

Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm, 138g, IP67 water resistant

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm, 138g, IP67 water resistant Display: 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), 3D Touch

4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), 3D Touch Storage: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Battery: Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours Colours: Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Jet Black

Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Jet Black Price (RRP): From £549 to £649

The iPhone 7 is Apple's iPhone flagship from 2016, now replaced by the iPhone 8. As a whole, it offers a similar metal design to the iPhone 6S but it makes a few refinements here and there.

The antenna strips across the rear moved to the very top and bottom of the rear, resulting in a cleaner look, while Apple has also said goodbye to the headphone jack, replacing it with stereo speakers. It also adds waterproofing and ditches the Space Grey colour option in favour of Black and Jet Black.

In terms of performance, it runs on a chip called the A10 Fusion with embedded M10 motion co-processor and a new camera. The rear sees a 12-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, while the front benefits from a 7-megapixels with an aperture of f/2.2.

The iPhone 7 features optical image stabilisation on the rear, along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash, while the front sees auto image stabilisation. If you want everything the iPhone 6S offers and more, the iPhone 7 is where it is at.

Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm, 188g, IP67 water resistant

158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm, 188g, IP67 water resistant Display: 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 (401ppi), 3D Touch

5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 (401ppi), 3D Touch Storage: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Battery: Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours Colours: Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Jet Black

Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Jet Black Price (RRP): From £669 to £769

The iPhone 7 Plus is for those wanting a big Apple phone. It's the same size as the iPhone 6S Plus, but lighter, and it comes with a few refinements, along with a few new features.

The iPhone 7 Plus sees a cleaner rear thanks to the moved antenna bands. It also loses the headphone jack, introduces stereo speakers, adds IP67 water and dust resistance to its slim, metal body and offers a brighter display.

The iPhone 7 Plus has the A10 Fusion processor with embedded M10 motion co-processor under its hood, but it is claimed to have a battery life of up to two more hours than the iPhone 6S Plus.

Apple's iPhone 7 Plus was the first iPhone to add a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12-megapixel sensors on board, one a wide-angle lens, the other a telephoto lens. These lenses allowed the iPhone 7 Plus to offer better zoom functionality and bokeh images, though the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X enhance this offering. Essentially, it's a cheapest of the dual-camera iPhones.

Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148g, IP67 water resistant

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148g, IP67 water resistant Display: 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), 3D Touch, True Tone

4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 (326ppi), 3D Touch, True Tone Storage: 64GB, 256GB

64GB, 256GB Battery: Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours Colours: Silver, Gold, Space Grey

Silver, Gold, Space Grey Price (RRP): From £699 to £849 - see the best iPhone 8 deals here

The iPhone 8 is one of the latest iPhones, packing in a few extra features compared to the iPhone 7. It's almost identical in size to the iPhone 7, but it's a little heavier and it trades the aluminium rear for a glass back.

Like the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 doesn't offer a headphone jack and IP67 water and dust resistance is still present on the slim, metal and glass body. The iPhone 8 adds True Tone technology to its display, even if the brightness, size and resolution stay the same as the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 8 runs on the newest A11 Bionic processor with neural engine and embedded M11 motion co-processor. It is claimed to have the same battery life as the iPhone 7 but the iPhone 8 offers wireless charging, as well as fast charging for up to 50 per cent battery in 30 minutes.

In terms of camera, the iPhone 8 offers a single 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, while the front benefits from a 7-megapixel snapper with an aperture of f/2.2. Once again, there is optical image stabilisation on the rear, along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash, but the video recording capabilities have been improved over the older phones with 4K up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps.

Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.3mm, 202g, IP67 water resistant

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.3mm, 202g, IP67 water resistant Display: 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 (401ppi), 3D Touch, True Tone

5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 (401ppi), 3D Touch, True Tone Storage: 64GB, 256GB

64GB, 256GB Battery: Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours Colours: Silver, Gold, Space Grey

Silver, Gold, Space Grey Price (RRP): From £799 to £949 - see the best iPhone 8 Plus deals

The iPhone 8 Plus packs in a few extra features compared to the iPhone 7 Plus and a great deal more than the iPhone 6S Plus. It's almost the same size as the iPhone 7 Plus and 6S Plus, but it's heavier, and like the iPhone 8, it switches a metal rear for a glass rear.

There is no headphone jack on the iPhone 8 Plus. IP67 water and dust resistance is on board and like the smaller 8 model, the iPhone 8 Plus adds True Tone technology to its display compared to the iPhone 7 Plus.

The iPhone 8 Plus has the A11 Bionic processor with neural engine and embedded M11 motion co-processor, while the battery life is claimed to be 24 hours. The iPhone 8 Plus is compatible with wireless charging, along with fast charging, like the iPhone 8.

A dual-camera setup is on the back with two 12-megapixel cameras, one a wide-angle lens, the other a telephoto lens. There is optical image stabilisation on the normal camera, a Quad-LED True Tone flash and a 7-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm, 174g, IP67 water resistant

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm, 174g, IP67 water resistant Display: 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 (458ppi), 3D Touch, True Tone, HDR

5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 (458ppi), 3D Touch, True Tone, HDR Storage: 64GB, 256GB

64GB, 256GB Battery: Up to 21 hours

Up to 21 hours Colours: Silver, Space Grey

Silver, Space Grey Price (RRP): From £999 to £1149 - see the best iPhone X deals here

The Apple iPhone X is the iPhone with all the latest and greatest technology from Apple.

Featuring a stainless steel frame and a glass rear, the iPhone X offers a premium finish with a design that is very different to previous models with an OLED screen dominating the front and introducing Face ID in place of Touch ID. There is no headphone jack again but IP67 water and dust resistance remains on board.

With no home button, the iPhone X introduces a new gesture-based navigation to iOS.

The iPhone X has the largest screen available on an iPhone, along with HDR compatibility and True Tone; the 19:9 aspect ratio that is the reason the larger display fits within the smaller body size. Like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the X has the A11 Bionic processor with neural engine and embedded M11 motion coprocessor. Wireless charging is again on board, along with fast charging capabilities, so technically, the power and performance matches the iPhone 8 models.

A dual-rear camera is on the iPhone X and although the same two 12-megapixel sensors are on board like the 8 Plus, the iPhone X has optical image stabilisation on both. The front facing camera is 7-megapixels but it has depth sensing technology for Face ID.