Best Samsung Galaxy S6 cases: Protect your SGS6

Samsung Galaxy S6 is a beautiful looking device and one that really steps it up in terms of design compared to its predecessors. There is a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, 16-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, all within a stunning glass and metal body that makes this handset one of the best out there.

It's always a shame to cover up a lovely design, but it's an even bigger shame when your smartphone looks battered and bruised after only a couple of months.

We have rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S6 cases we have found so far to help you protect your device and keep it looking its best. As usual, we will be updating this feature as more grab our attention so keep checking back.

The Belkin Grip Candy SE case for the Galaxy S6 features textured edges for added grip, a soft protective shell and full access to the camera and all ports.

It is available in white and black, or pink and purple colour combinations and the company claims it is easy to put on and take off. The Grip Candy SE case has been designed to deliver bulk-free damage defence.

PRICE: £19.99 from Belkin.

Burton is better known for its snowboarding product lines, rather than its smartphone cases but the company has teamed up with Samsung to offer a case collection for the Galaxy S6.

The collection features two cases, each of which has one of Burton's most popular print designs and they are snap-on and off the device, keeping all ports and controls easily accessible.

PRICE: TBC from Samsung.

The Caseology Bumper Frame is the company's bestselling case and it is made from a premium textured fabric TPU with a PC bumper frame and easy to press buttons.

It is available in six options, including two carbon fibre models, a leather red leather style and a plain black variant. The Bumper Frame case also has a raised lip to protect the Galaxy S6's screen and camera.

PRICE: $18.99 from Caseology.

Caseology's Riot Leather Grip case is available in a spotty and stripy patterned option, as well as three plain options comprising black, brown and blue. It is made from TPU, which is claimed to be highly resistant to oil, dirt and scratches and it is said to have the look of a hard case but the shock absorption of a soft one.

The Riot Leather Grip case features precise cut outs to allow for easy access to all ports and buttons and the camera, speakers and mics are all free too.

PRICE: $18.99 from Caseology.

Cover-Up do a range of wooden cases that snap directly not your phone. They are hand made from real wood and each case is unique, while keeping all ports and features easily accessible.

There are 14 styles of the Woodback case including a bamboo option, walnut, blackened ash and maple model. Within those 14 are also a couple of lightning bolt models and a treble clef model.

PRICE: From £16.95 at Cover-Up.

The iLuv Jstyle Runway is a leather wallet case with a Saffiano finish and it features several slots in a separate compartment for you to store your cards, cash and drivers licence or ID.

A polycarbonate cradle keeps the Galaxy S6 safe, while two sets of button closures mean you can keep your cards and cash secure even when you are using your device. The Jstyle Runway is available in pink or red colour options.

PRICE: $59.99 from iLuv.

The M-Edge Glimpse case for the Galaxy S6 is a snap-on case that features easy access to all ports and controls. It is said to be scratch resistant and protect your device while still showing off its sleek design.

There are two variations available comprising clear with a pattern and a patterned offering, with two cases available in each range.

PRICE: $29.99 from Medgestore.

The Obliq Skyline Advance Case Series for the Galaxy S6 is available in six colour combinations, including black and grey, pink and white, and pink and black.

It has been moulded to fit the smartphone perfectly according to the company and it offers an extended lip for screen protection, a slim build and a built-in kick stand to allow for your device to sit in media viewing position.

PRICE: $49.99 from Amazon.

If you don't mind bulking your Galaxy S6 up a bit in return for ultimate protection, Otterbox offers a number of cases to consider including the Defender Series.

The Defender Series offers three layers of protection comprised of a polycarbonate shell, synthetic rubber slipcover and a built-in screen protector. Port covers lock out dust and debris, while the company also claims this case will guard your handset against drops and shocks.

PRICE: £39.99 from Otterbox.

Rebecca Minkoff is a handbag, accessory and footwear designer by trade, but like Burton, she has teamed up with Samsung to create a line of cases for the Galaxy S6.

There are a couple of flower print cases, as well as a leather pouch. The flower print snap-on case comes in black with pink, red and lilac flowers or white with pink, green and lilac flowers, while the pouch is lilac in colour and has gold detailing, as well as a hand strap.

PRICE: TBC from Samsung.

International pop artist Romero Britto has also teamed up with Samsung to create a couple of exclusive cases for the Galaxy S6 and like Rebecca Minkoff's floral cases, Britto's are also snap-on.

It's the company's first artist collaboration and the cases are clear so you can still see elements of the Galaxy S6, but they feature lovely vibrant prints at the bottom of the rear. There are two designs available, both of which feature the artist's signature on them.

PRICE: TBC from Samsung.

For those that want to keep things Samsung, the company has developed an official case for the Galaxy S6 smartphone called the Clear View Cover Case. It is available in four colours including silver, gold and dark blue and it offers easy access to all ports, controls and connectors.

The Clear View Cover Case allows you to view the time, battery life, incoming calls and messages without opening it and it will double as a mirror when you are not using it.

PRICE: £44.99 from Mobile Fun.

The Speck CandyShell Card case for the Galaxy S6 features a dual-layer construction, comprised of a shock-absorbent lining, corners and buttons, along with a hard and impact-resistant exterior. There is a raised bezel for screen protection and it comes in black or blue colour options.

Military-grade drop tested, the CandyShell case features a side-loading slot on its rear that allows you to carry up to three cards and cash while keeping your phone protected.

PRICE: $39.95 from Speck Products.

The CandyShell Inked is another Galaxy S6 case from Speck, this time featuring a high-res graphic wrapped around it. There are four designs available including a floral option and polka dot model.

As with the CandyShell Card case and other Speck covers, the CandyShell Ink has a dual-layer design, raised bezel for screen protection and it is military-grade drop tested to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G.

PRICE: $39.95 from Speck Products.

The Spigen Neo Hybrid Metal allows you to preserve the feel of the Galaxy S6 with an aluminium frame, combined with anti-stretch TPU for drop and scratch protection. The buttons are also aluminium but Spigen has introduced a suede layer to ensure your new smartphone doesn't come into direct contact with the metal.

It is available in red, gunmetal and champagne gold colour options and the Neo Hybrid Metal is not only slim and form fitted, but it has shock absorption technology on board too.

PRICE: £34.99 from Spigen.

The Spigen Slim Armor case for the Galaxy S6 is available in four colour variants comprising white, mint, champagne gold and gunmetal. It uses a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials for dual protection against drops and scratches and it has a shock absorption technology on board too.

All ports and features are easily accessible and there is a small Spigen logo on the rear of the case, which lifts up to allow you to use it as a kickstand for a media viewing angle like the Obliq case mentioned previously.

PRICE: £14.99 from Spigen.

The Ted Baker Hexwhizz case is part of the company's Back to Black collection and it is made from black faux leather with a Ted Baker London logo in gold deboss on the rear.

The case protects both the front and rear of the Galaxy S6 and it comes with a magnetic closure system to keep it safely shut when your phone is in your pocket or bag. All ports and functions are easily accessible without removing the case and it comes with a one-year exchange warranty.

PRICE: £34.95 from Proporta.

The Ted Baker Women's SS15 collection cases is comprised of a number of models for the Galaxy S6, including the Alli cascading floral option that features a cross-hatched finish.

There are cut-outs for direct access to all ports and features and the cases are said to offer protection against knocks, bumps and scrapes. Like the Hexwhizz cases, this model also comes with a one-year exchange warranty and the Ted Baker logo on the rear.

PRICE: £29.95 from Proporta.

The Verus Two Tone Slide case has been specifically designed for the Galaxy S6 and it comes in anodised metallic colour options including black and grey, gold and black, pink and gold, and blue and gold.

The Two Tone Slide case is said to be tough but slim, with maximum drop and scratch protection and it features a maze inner pattern that Verus claims is better for shock absorption.

PRICE: $19.99 from Amazon US.

Xqisit offer a number of cases for the Galaxy S66 including the EMAN Wallet Case that features an "iPlate" that can be magnetically attached to the inside for a two-in-one protection solution.

There is a magnetic closure system on board and you'll also find three slots on the left hand side that enables you to keep your most important cards or notes safe.

PRICE: £24.99 from Amazon.