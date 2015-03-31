Best HTC One M9 cases: Protect your new HTC smartphone

HTC unveiled its latest flagship Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - the HTC One M9 - featuring a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, octa-core Snapdragon 810 chip and 3GB of RAM.

The HTC One M9 follows the same design principals as its two predecessors, meaning you get front-facing speakers, an aluminium body and a lovely slim handset.

It hits shelves today, 31 March, and there are a couple of cases especially designed for the £579.99 smartphone already out there so we have rounded up some of the best we have found so far. We will update this feature regularly as more catch our eye.

Case-Mate's Barely There is a slim, one-piece snap-on case that is designed to protect your HTC One M9 from accidental drops or scrapes. It is made from an impact resistant shell that covers the rear and sides of the handset, while a lay-flat bezel extends past the display to protect the front.

Anti-scratch technology is on board the Barely There case and it comes in black and clear finishes. Case-Mate also offers a Tough Naked case for the HTC One M9 that has a transparent finish and an impact resistant flexible shell.

PRICE: £13.99 from HTC.

The Case-Mate Stand Folio case has a pebble textured finish to provide a sophisticated look and feel and it comes complete with two card slots. There is a microfibre interior lining and the Stand Folio case ensures the front and back of your HTC One M9 is protected.

Available in a black and grey finish, the Stand Folio case also features an integrated viewing stand, as you may have guessed from the name, enabling you to view photos, videos and browse the web easily.

PRICE: £19.99 from HTC.

The HTC Dot View Ice-Premium case is one of the official cases for the One M9 and it features a show-through display that allows you to check the time and glance at notifications without having to open it.

The rear of the Dot View Ice-Premium case is clear so you'll be able to see the metal body of your new smartphone and the case has an app that enables you to apply themes and customise what you see. It comes in pink, light blue and dark grey colour options.

PRICE: £32.99 from HTC.

The HTC Dot View Premium case is the same as the Ice-Premium model in terms of the features it offers, but it comes with a coloured rear with a HTC logo imprinted on it, rather than a clear rear.

Everything else remains the same so you'll be able to see the time and notifications on the front of your smartphone through the case, and the app will allow you to customise what you see and set themes. The Premium model comes in pink, dark blue and dark grey colour options.

PRICE: £29.99 from HTC.

Another official number from HTC is the Design Stand case that in not only branded so everyone will be able to tell what phone you have even when it has a cover on it, but there is also a media stand for angled viewing.

The Design Stand case comes with a hard shell and two snap-on deco plates comprising a blue swirly option and a red flower design so you can chop and change as you will. The deco-plate lifts up from the rear of the hard shell to create the stand.

PRICE: £19.99 from HTC.

The Kayscase Slim Hard Shell Cover protects your HTC One M9 from scratches, dirt and bumps, offering a cover over the rear and the edges of the front glass.

It is made from thermo polyurethane (TPU) and it is ultra-slim in its design, while featuring precise cut-outs to allow for easy access to all controls and buttons. The Kayscase Slim Hard Shell Cover comes in black, red, clear and indigo colour options.

PRICE: $7.99 from Amazon US.

The Krusell FrostCover is a one-piece, snap-on cover that features a transparent black anti-slip surface. It offers cut outs for all functions and ports to enable easy access and it is designed to bring a frosty feeling to your handset.

Each corner of the FrostCover has what the company calls "feet" to protect the screen when you put it face down.

PRICE: £14.99 from HTC.

Krusell also offers the Kiruna FlipCase for the HTC One M9 made from genuine leather and available in camel and black colour variations. It has a magnetic closure and cut outs and openings for easy access to all the necessary features.

The Kiruna FlipCase protects the front and rear of your new smartphone and it has a slot within the front flap to store a card. You'll also be able to take calls with the cover closed and the company claims the Kiruna is "superior fitting".

PRICE: £24.90 from HTC.

The Revolution Series from Poetic is available in four colours comprising black, blue with grey, pink with grey, and white with grey. It offers a dual-layered construction that has a TPU skin with a polycarbonate frame for maximum shock-absorbency.

There is an embedded water-resistant screen protector to protect your new device against scratches and the buttons and port covers are sealed to limit dust accumulation.

PRICE: $19.95 from Amazon US.

Speck has introduced its CandyShell Grip case for the HTC One M9 featuring raised rubber ridges on the rear, military-grade from protection and a raised bezel to protect the screen.

The volume and power buttons have rubberised covers, while the case itself has a dual-layer design with hard and soft materials to keep your One M9 fully protected. The Speck CandyShell Grip case comes in three colours comprising black and grey, white and grey and purple and blue.

PRICE: $34.95 from Speck Products.

Spigen's Thin Fit case comes in three colour options comprising black, gunmetal and mint. It is made from a hard polycarbonate material that snaps onto the handset and the case keeps all buttons and port openings accessible.

Spigen has designed the Thin Fit case to be slim and lightweight to ensure the HTC One M9 is protected from scratches and bumps without adding too much bulk and the black option features a soft matte finish coating that provides extra grip.

PRICE: $14.99 from Spigen.

The Tech21 Evo Check case for the HTC One M9 is made form a material the company calls FlexShock, which is designed to absorb, dissipate and repel impact force. It's a lightweight and thin case, measuring 151 x 77 x 13mm and weighing 30g.

The Evo Check offers full access to all ports and function buttons, has a patterned interior and it comes in bright pink and black colour options.

PRICE: £29.99 from Tech21.

Tech21 also offers an Evo Wallet case for the HTC One M9, featuring the same FlexShock material as the Evo Check to absorb and repel impact shock. It offers full access to all ports and functions and it is available in black.

The Evo Wallet will protect your device from from the front and rear, and it has a light weight and thin construction as well as the ability to act as a stand for a media viewing angle.

PRICE: £34.99 from Tech 21.

The Tudia Ultra Slim Lite bumper protective case for the HTC One M9 is made from TPU and rubberised gel silicone to act as a skin for the smartphone. The company claims it is extremely durable and offers a comfortable grip with a soft touch feel.

Available in four colour options including white, black and bright pink, the Tudia Ultra Slim Lite case has raised edges to protect the display and it offers easy access to all ports and controls.

PRICE: $9.90 from Amazon US.

Urban Armor Gear offers a case in two colour variants for the HTC One M9, comprising Ash and Maverick. The case features an "Armor shell" and impact resistant soft core and it meets military drop-test standards.

There is a HD screen protector along with over-sized tactile buttons, a non-slip ruggedised grip and easy access to the display and ports. The case also comes with a responsive power button and scratch resistant skid pads.

PRICE: $34.95 from Urban Armor Gear.