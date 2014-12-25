Best Galaxy S5 cases: Great protection for your Samsung smartphone

Samsung's Galaxy S5 features a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display 16-megapixel rear snapper and heart rate sensor, as well as a 2800mAh battery and powerful Snapdragon 801 processor.

It's Samsung's current flagship smartphone and if it is also your current smartphone, you've come to the right place. We have rounded up some of the best cases to help you protect it and ensure it stays as good as new for as long as possible. Some are more about style than function, while others are the opposite so you should find one that floats your boat no matter what you are after.

Barbour's faux-leather folio case for the Galaxy S5 features an interior with the same signature tartan print used in the company's apparel and an exterior with the classic navy and dark brown colours associated with Barbour products.

There is a magnetic closure strap and the case offers easy access to all ports and features including the rear camera and heart rate sensor. The Barbour logo is subtly situated on the front and this case will double up as a stand too if you want to watch movies or YouTube without having to hold your phone.

PRICE: £39.95 from Proporta.

Casetify is for those that want the option to personalise their case as you can create your own using your Facebook, Instagram or any other images you want to, but the company also offers pre-prepared options.

If Darth Vader or Walter White tickle your fancy that much you want them on the back of your phone then you're in luck as it's all possible. The case itself is 2.5m slim so it will keep the slim profile of your device and the impact-resistant outer shell keeps your Galaxy S5 protected from scratches, drops and dust.

PRICE: From $39.95 at Casetify.

For those after a case that will protect your Galaxy S5 against everyday knocks and scrapes, Cat offers a couple of options including the Active Signature case that has been made from unique combination of materials.

The Active Signature case features the material SAIF for shock and impact absorption and while it isn't the slimmest of cases on this list, it has been designed specifically for the Galaxy S5 and it includes cut-outs for all ports and functions.

PRICE: From £39.99 at Amazon.

Etsy has all kinds of cases for the Galaxy S5, all offered by different sellers and ranging from wooden designs, to glitzy ones with everything in between.

The Handmade Maya wooden case from Kovereduk in Bath is made from natural walnut and claims to be a perfect fit for the Galaxy S5. It comes with an ultra-thin wooden face and a formfitting snap on style holder. All ports and features easily accessible from the camera and heart rate sensor, to the speaker.

PRICE: £16.95 from Etsy.

Griffin Technology has numerous cases to protect your Galaxy S5, from the slim Reveal case to the rugged Survivor All-Terrain option that won't let anything past it.

The Survivor All-Terrain case has been designed to protect your phone from extreme conditions including dirt, sand, rain, shock and vibration, among others. It has a shatter-resistant polycarbonate frame that is clad in shock-absorbing silicone and there is a built-in screen protector, as well as a hinged plug that seals the dock connector.

PRICE: $49.99 from Griffin Technology.

i-Blason has a Galaxy S5 case for every occasion, from dual-layer holster cases to shells that come in hard and gel options. There is a leather folio that is available in a flurry of colours and this company also offers cases with built-in kick stands so there should be one that could work for you.

The Transformer Slim Hard Shell Holster comes in black, blue, red and purple with a textured finish to give you grip and there is a built-in kickstand which means you can watch films and videos hands-free. The Transformer case also comes with elevated edges to protect the screen and a holster clip that swivels and has a locking mechanism to keep your phone safe.

PRICE: $14.99 from i-Blason.

Proporta sells a number of brands that offer various cases for the Galaxy S5 but it also has its own range, including a faux-leather folio case and a clear protective hard shell option.

The flip cover, folio case has access to all ports and features a small magnetic closure to hold it together when you aren't using your device. A small, subtle Proporta logo sits on the rear, while the front remains plain and as well as being made with water-friendly materials, this case can also double up as a stand for when you are in the mood for a movie.

PRICE: £14.95 at Proporta.

For those wanting to keep things Samsung, the South Korean company offers the Galaxy S5 Flip Wallet Cover in white, pink, rose gold, black or blue and this leather case will maintain the water resistance of your device.

There is a handy card pocket on the inside while the extra side protection and edge coating work towards protecting the Galaxy S5. The Flip Wallet Cover will also turn your device's screen on or off when you open or close it.

PRICE: £30 from Samsung.

Speck offers numerous cases for the Galaxy S5 from an amplification option that will make sound two times louder and clearer, to its CandyShell range that delivers multi-impact protection in a single-piece hard case.

The Speck CandyShell case features a shock-absorbent lining with a hard, impact-resistant exterior and there is also a raised bezel for screen protection. Available in several colour options as well as a few graphic-wrapped alternatives, the military drop-tested cases will make sure your Galaxy S5 stays looking good for longer.

PRICE: From $34.95 at Speck.

Spigen also has a range of cases available for the Galaxy S5, including a wallet case, an option to store your important cards alongside your phone and a selection of slim cases that will protect your device, but not add too much bulk.

The Galaxy S5 Case Neo Hybrid is one of our favourites from the Spigen collection, available in six frame colours and composed of a UV coated hard polycarbonate frame with a high polymer coated soft premium cover. It offers shock absorption along with anti-slip and grip features, plus metalised control buttons for a more stylish appearance.

PRICE: £19.99 at Spigen.

Ted Baker might be famous for its clothes but this company dabbles in other pies too, including speakers and radios as well as phone cases. The faux-leather flip case for the Galaxy S5 comes with a lining featuring telegraph poles and it has been designed to cover and protect in a stylish way.

All ports, buttons and features are easily accessible and although the Ted Baker Telegraph case doesn't offer the ability to turn itself into a stand for multi-viewing angles, it does have a small magnetic closure feature and the Galaxy S5 itself is secured with a black plastic shell inside.

PRICE: £34.95 at Proporta.

For something a little different, X-Doria's Scene Plus case delivers protection along with 3D patterns created by a multi-layer printing process but if you prefer a case that just protects your device rather than add anything to it, the company also does a plain option.

There is a rubber bumper that offers a front, raised bezel to ensure the screen is kept safe and although you get easy access to the rear camera, heart rate sensor, speaker and charging ports, the volume and lock buttons are protected by the rubber.

PRICE: $29.99 from X-Doria.

