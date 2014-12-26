Best Galaxy Note 4 cases: Protect your Samsung phablet

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is a lovely looking 5.7-inch device that comes with a great screen, decent battery life and lots of power.

It's one of the best phablets available and if you are lucky enough to have your hands on one, chances are you'll want to make sure it stays looking as good as new for as long as possible.

We searched the internet high and low to bring you some of the best and most interesting cases we have found that will help protect your new device.

Whether you like metal, plastic, or wood, or are more of a floral person rather than a standard grey boring case, you should fine something that could tickle your fancy.

Case Mate has a number of cases in its portfolio but only three for the Galaxy Note 4 at the moment, including the Pop Case, Stand Folio Case and Tough Naked Case.

The Stand Folio Case features two credit card slots, an ultra-soft microfibre interior and a pebbled textured finish on the exterior. All features and controls are accessible and this case will also double up as a stand for when you want to watch films or YouTube.

PRICE: £30 from Case Mate.

Casetify offers a 2.5mm slim case that you can custom design yourself or opt for one that has already been created by someone else and there are some brilliant designs available.

Many of the pre-created options still allow you to see elements of your Galaxy Note 4 through them and the impact-resistant outer shell is said to protect your device from drops, scratches and dust.

PRICE: From $39.95 at Casetify.

Despite its name suggesting it could be associated with Apple products, i-Blason has a huge range of Galaxy Note 4 cases available, including a Leather Book Folio that comes in four colours.

All ports and features are easily accessible and the leather case not only offers storage for a couple of your important cards, but you'll also be able to convert it into a stand for when you want to watch something.

PRICE: $19.99 from i-Blason.

Incipio's Highland Ultra Thin Premium Folio Case comes with a vegan leather front, along with a brushed aluminium rear and it is available in five colours including white with grey, pink and black with grey.

The Highland case has a slot for storing cards inside it and it will also convert into kickstand mode for hands-free media viewing.

PRICE: $39.99 from Incupio.

For those happy to spend a little more cash on a case to protect their Galaxy Note 4, Montblanc has a couple of options available, including the Meisterstück Soft Grain Cover that comes in a few colour choices.

It's not cheap, but the folio case is made from imprinted, full-grain calfskin, while the interior features artificial leather and it will protect the rear and front of your phone in a stylish way.

PRICE: £160 from Montblanc.

OtterBox is no stranger to the cases world and as usual, the company has a range of options on offer for the Galaxy Note 4 including its Symmetry Series, Defender Series and Commuter Series.

The Symmetry Series is the most exciting in terms of patterns available but this range is also available in plain black, white, purple and blue. Some of the patterns aren't in stock just yet but when they arrive, they will sport the same slim, dual-material construction as the rest of the Symmetry Series to keep your Galaxy Note 4 safe and sound.

PRICE: From $49.95 at OtterBox.

For those wanting to keep things Samsung, the Korean company offers the S View Wallet Cover in black and white colour options to give you access to vital phone functions without opening the cover.

There is a built-in pocket for your important cards and the S View cover features the same stitch effect edges the Note range has become known for. The edges extend beyond the device's edge to give added protection and opening and closing the cover will switch the Note 4 on and off, respectively.

Speck's Candyshell Grip case is available in three colour options and it features textured grips on the rear and sides, said to give you the perfect hold while making gaming, texting and taking pictures nice and easy.

It is military-grade drop tested and it has a raised bezel to protect the Galaxy Note 4's screen from impact, plus it is also lab tested against extreme temperatures, cracks and scratches.

PRICE: $39.95 by Speck.

Spigen offers a number of cases that will cover and protect your Galaxy Note 4 including the Neo Hybrid option that comes in five colours including Electric Red, Satin Silver and Electric Blue.

It has a 0.8mm lip for screen protection, a frame made from UV-coated hard polycarbonate and the casing has a textured midsection for grip. Meanwhile, an inner web-patterned TPU helps to absorb and disperse impact if you drop your phone so your device should stay pretty secure with this case.

PRICE: $34.99 from Spigen.

Verus does several cases for the Galaxy Note 4 including the Dada Slide Series, that enables you to store two cards within it and the Dandy Diary Series Wallet case that protects the front and rear of your phone.

The Slide Series comes in five colours including yellow, red and black and like the Spigen cases, it comes with a pattern inside to absorb shock and protect your device if you were to drop it.

PRICE: $34.99 from Verus.