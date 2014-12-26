Best iPhone 6 Plus cases: Protect your Apple phablet

Apple surprised many when it announced a larger 5.5-inch version of its iPhone 6. The iPhone 6 Plus is the first step into phablet territory for Apple and the 7.1mm thick device is a great start, offering the same beautiful aluminium design as its smaller brother.

You'll want to keep it looking its best, protected from scuffs, scratches, drops and bumps. Here are some of the best iPhone 6 Plus cases out there and we will keep updating this feature as and when we find more.

Apple's official cases for the iPhone 6 Plus come in leather and silicone options. Both offer a colour-matched microfibre interior, slim build and cut out sections to give you easy access to all the necessary controls.

The leather case comes in five colours comprising black, light pink, brown, blue and red, while the silicone alternative is offered in black, bright blue, bright pink, bright green, white and red.

PRICE: From £29 at the Apple Store.

Barbour has an iPhone 6 Plus case that features a distressed Union Jack inside the case itself, while the chrome-looking Barbour logo sits on the plain black shell on the exterior of the case.

All ports and features are accessible, while the high gloss finish should protect your device from any scratches or bumps that may happen.

PRICE: £24.95 from Proporta.

Griffin Technology is another company that offers numerous cases for the iPhone 6 Plus, including its Survivor All-Terrain case that is designed to protect your device no matter what your day has in store, including up to 2m drops onto concrete.

There are also slimmer cases available if you don't want the bulk of the Survivor All-Terrain however, including the Survivor Core (pictured) that also offers 2m drop protection from its one-piece, snap-on hybrid shell.

PRICE: From $19.99 on Griffin Technology.

Knomo is best known for its bags that feature a variety of pockets and sections specifically for all the tech you need to carry around, but the company also does iPhone 6 Plus cases including a leather snap on one, a leather folio option and a leather sleeve.

The leather snap on case comes in Tomato Red and black, while the folio option is available in black and tan and both come with a unique Myknomo ID number that can be registered and used to return to you if you lose it.

PRICE: From £20 at Knomo.

NewerTech's NuGuard KX iPhone 6 Plus case features X-Orbing Gel to absorb and evenly distribute kinetic energy across its slim design and the company claims the case means you "won't have to worry about bending your iPhone 6 Plus.

The NuGuard KX case has a one-piece design, cross hatch texture for secure grip and it comes in black, blue, red and midnight colour options. NewerTech has also drop tested it from 20 foot onto concrete, as well as 131-foot from Other World Computing's onsite wind turbine.

PRICE: $29 from Other World Computing.

OtterBox has been designing cases for Apple products for 10 years and the iPhone 6 Plus has protection options in the Defender Series, Symmetry Series and Commuter Series.

The Symmetry Series is the most exciting when it comes to different designs, while the Commuter and Defender Series allow you to build your own to suit your needs. The Defender Series is made to survive bumps, drops and scrapes so it is little bulkier than the other two styles.

PRICE: From $34.95 at OtterBox.

If you want something a little more personal, the Simply Monogram cases for the iPhone 6 Plus can be customised completely by requesting a custom order, or you can select a design from the existing range and customise it slightly.

The cases are full-wrap so they cover the rear and sides of your iPhone 6 Plus, and the design is dyed into the plastic so it shouldn't fade, wash, peel or scratch off. All buttons and ports are easily accessible and you can make the designs more personal by adding your initials for example.

PRICE: From £13.10 at Etsy.

Spigen offers all kinds of cases for the iPhone 6 Plus from slim snap on cases with card storage, to wallets that protect the front and rear of your device.

The Spigen iPhone 6 Plus Slim Armour CS case is available in four colours comprising gold, turquoise, grey and white. There is a sliding compartment for cards, which can hold up to two cards in staggered positions and the case itself features Air Cushion Technology Corners and Advanced Shock Absorption Technology.

PRICE: From $39.99 at Spigen.

Ted Baker makes cases for several devices and for the iPhone 6 Plus, you'll find a flip cover available in navy or black colour variations.

The flip cover is made from faux-leather and designed to provide protection against knocks and bumps. All the ports and features are accessible too so it should mean you never have to remove your iPhone from its case.

PRICE: £34.95 at Proporta.

The Snugg does an iPhone 6 Plus wallet case in a choice of 11 colours that include black, red, pink, blue, orange and purple.

The leather flip case has a soft interior with internal card slots so you can keep a couple of cards on you all the time, plus there is also a magnetic clasp to keep the case shut when you aren't using your phone. A built-in stand means you can watch videos or films easily and all ports and features are accessible.

PRICE: £17.99 from The Snugg.

Twelve South's iPhone 6 Plus BookBook case is a wallet case resembling a vintage book design, available in black or brown colour variations. The case is handmade with genuine leather and it also has the ability to turn into a hands-free stand if you want to watch movies or YouTube.

There are five card slots inside and there the iPhone 6 Plus is secured by a shell, which can be removed if you need a case that is a little slimmer every now and then.

PRICE: £49.99 at Amazon and other retailers.

The X-Doria Engage Plus case offers a polycarbonate construction, anti-scratch coating and metallic laser-etched stripes to protect your iPhone Plus 6 from cosmetic damage and light knocks.

The gold and clear finish means you'll still see elements of your iPhone, while its slim and lightweight build means this case won't add to much bulk to your device either.

PRICE: £22.99 at Mobile Fun.