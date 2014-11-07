Best luxury smartphones with price tags that'll make your jaw drop

If you think paying $600 for a smartphone is too much, wait until you check out these premium handsets.

Let's be real: regular 'ole smartphones from Apple and Samsung aren't cheap, but they look like pocket change when compared to the expensive hardware coming from luxury designers and jewelers. There are phones on the market that cost millions. No joke.

In fact, we've rounded up few of the most priciest iPhone, Android, and Blackberry smartphones in the world. Some of them are just minimalist steel devices, while others are encrusted with gaudy jewels and materials you've probably never even seen in person.

Prepare to be amazed (and simultaneously weep over the sad state of your bank account).

Falcon Luxury currently offers a variety of customised iPhone 6 smartphones, with prices ranging from $2 million to $48.5 million for each model. The most expensive model's call to fame is a honking pink diamond that is embedded on the back.

Gresso makes two collections of customised iPhones: Regal and Radical. Model prices range from $2,000 to $3,000. The company's latest offering costs $3,000, for instance, and features a minimalist design with a grade-5 solid titanium construction.

Savelli makes expensive Android phones encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds, or other luxury finishes like iguana leather. One of the most expensive models is Emerald Night. It costs $250,000 and is made of 18-carat rose gold and 400 emeralds.

Porsche Design made its first smartphone in 2007, before partnering with BlackBerry (then RIM) in 2011 on the P'9981. Jump to the present day and we have the Porsche Design P'9983 for "power professionals". It's a BlackBerry Q10 in a new coat and costs £1,400.

Vertu's latest luxury Android device is a Bentley phone that costs £10,700. It is covered in calf leather in the Bentley shade of Newmarket Tan and made from titanium with diamond knurling. It also features an "engine-tuned pattern" along the the edge.

The Tonino Lamborghini Antares is an Android phone with a £2,500 price tag. Like many luxury smartphones, this is about design first. Forged from stainless steel in either gold, silver, or black shades, it features a fusion of metal and leather with a raging bull logo.

Continental Mobiles customises iPhones and BlackBerry devices, though it appears to only offer iPhone 5S models and iPad Minis at the moment. The Adamas collection includes a 24-carat gold iPhone 5S. It costs £36,000 and is encrusted with Vs1 diamonds.

Although Alchemist London became world renowned last year for its Million Dollar iPhone, it currently makes a £2,695 24-carat gold iPhone 6. And the included Apple earbuds (not pictured) come with actual Swarovski crystals.

Goldgenie makes gold iPhone 6s and Samsung Galaxy S5s. The S5 has embelished 24-carat gold and comes with a "luxury cherry oak finished box". If that sounds amazing, you can shell out $3,370.95 today and get the customised device with free shipping.

Tag Heuer's latest version of the Meridiist phone is a collaborative effort from Atelier Haute Communication and Sunpartner Technologies and features Wysips Crystal Tech behind its screen. It's also made from grade 5 Titanium and carbon and costs £3,221.