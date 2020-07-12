Best smartphone camera accessory gifts 2020

We might just be living in the golden age of smartphone cameras - the camera performance that you can expect from your phone has skyrocketed over the last couple of years, with some delivering truly excellent results.

That said, there are plenty of ways to improve a phone's camera capabilities a little more, with a whole world of smartphone camera accessories out there, from lenses to tripods. We have rounded up some of the best camera accessories we've come across to help you get the most out of your smartphone's camera.

Olloclip

squirrel_widget_168498

Olloclip offers a range of lenses, some of which are iPhone-specific, others of which are compatible with multiple devices, including Samsung phones, for example.

Unlike the Moment lenses below, that need a specific case, Olloclip lenses need a clip that will attach the lens to your smartphone.

You can choose between individual lenses, or lens kits and you'll find everything from fisheye lenses to various macro lenses, as well as wide-angle, super wide-angle and telephoto.

Moment lenses

squirrel_widget_168506

Moment offers several camera accessories for smartphones, including a number of lens options from a macro lens to a fisheye lens and an Action Lens Duo to a Detail Lens Duo, with plenty in between too.

The Moment lenses don't come cheap, but with plenty of options to choose from, the company will likely have something for everyone within their lens offering, all of which have multi-element designs and are built from aerospace-grade metal.

It's worth noting that you'll need to buy a Moment Photo Case too in order to attach the lenses to your smartphone but Moment lenses work with Apple, Google, Samsung and OnePlus devices.

Joby GripTight Pro GorillaPod

squirrel_widget_168514

The Joby GripTight Pro GorillaPod is a flexible tripod, compatible with any smartphone with or without a case that will make sure the pictures and videos you take with your smartphone are as steady as possible because no matter how sturdy you think your hand is, it won't be.

There are moulded stainless steel plates that slide and lock to secure your phone and you can use the GorillaPod on uneven surfaces thanks to its rubber feet. It's also possible to bend its legs around things like tree branches.

The GripTight Pro GorillaPod offers variable positioning that lets you shoot in portrait or landscape orientation and the tripod and mount can be used separately. It's worth mentioning there are a couple of other GorillaPods available that might be better suited to what you need so have a look.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble

squirrel_widget_163956

Another accessory handy to help reduce any hand shake is the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble. This device is a portable, foldable, lightweight 3-axis stabiliser that is designed to help you capture smooth footage.

It will react to your movements in real time and it recognises gesture control, allowing you to start recording or take a selfie quickly. A feature called Active Tracking 3.0 uses deep learning and computer vision algorithms for reliable tracking, while electronic image stabilisation and gimble stabilisation are both on board to help with features like capturing Hyperlapse videos.

There's also the DJI Mimo app that has tutorials, along with various modes and templates to help you create some great content, with a sharing option to show all your friends and family.

BlueBeach Mini Clip On LED Flash

squirrel_widget_168522

There are a number of flashes available for smartphones to help you out when it's too dark for a selfie, or your smartphone flash just isn't going to cut it, but the BlueBeach option is simple to use and compatible with different brands.

Cheap and cheerful, the BlueBeach Mini Clip On LED Flash clips on your device and can be used straight away once you switch it on. No need for an app or plugging it in.

It is rechargeable and it is compatible with Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Sony, Huawei and other smartphones so should work with whatever device you have.

Lifeprint 2x3 Portable Photo and Video Printer

squirrel_widget_168530

Lifeprint's 2x3 Portable Photo and Video Printer does exactly what you would expect - it allows you to print your smartphone images instantly. The pocketable, lightweight printer will offers wireless printing from 30ft away, connecting to your device via Bluetooth.

It is compatible with iOS and Android devices and it comes with an editing app that allows you to add filters, text, memes and stickers to your images, if you so wish. The Lifeprint 2x3 Portable Photo and Video Printer comes in several colour options too, including, purple, blue and red, alongside white and black.