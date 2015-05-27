Best Apple iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus camera accessories

Apple's more recent iPhones are pretty good in terms of smartphone camera performance, some of the best in fact. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus both offered decent snappers, while the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus took things up a notch and improved performance further.

There are ways to improve their camera capabilities a little more though, so if they are great on their own, think how much better they can be with a little help. There is a whole world of camera accessories to enhance your pictures from tripods, to lights, to lenses.

We have rounded up some of the best camera accessories compatible with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6S Plus that we have come across to help you get even better shots with your Apple smartphone. They may not get you to the point of ditching your DSLR camera but you can probably pop the compact camera in the drawer for now at least.

As usual, we will be updating this feature as we find new ones so watch this space, and if you've got a great camera accessory you can't live without, make sure you let us know in the comments below.

The Olloclip lens system has been redesigned for the iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6 Plus/6S Plus and it features four optic lenses comprising fisheye, wide-angle, macro 10x and macro 15x, along with a range of colour options.

The Olloclip 4-in-1 clips onto your iPhone easily, works with numerous photo and video apps and its compact design can be used on both the front and rear cameras, plus three colourful pendants are also included.

PRICE: £69.99 from Olloclip

The Mpow 3 in 1 Clip-on Lens is a small detachable jelly device that offers users a 180-degree fisheye lens, 10x macro lens and 0.65x wide angle lens to switch between.

It has a universal clamp design so while this feature concentrates on the iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6/6S Plus, it will work on the majority of smartphones so long as their camera lens doesn't exceed 13mm in diameter.

PRICE: £15.99 from Amazon.co.uk

If taking pictures on the sly is your thing then the Smartphone Spy Lens is likely to be a winner for you with its ability to take snaps at a 90-degree angle while you're holding your phone in a texting position.

It will work with all iPhone models, including the latest models, it attaches by a strong magnetic ring and it swivels 360-degrees so you will be able to shoot at any angle without having to get on the floor or pretend to tie your shoelaces to get the photo you're after.

PRICE: $10 from Photojojo

Olloclip's Studio Case accessory is all about making it easy to add other accessories to your iPhone for filming or photography. It is compatible with the iPhone 6/6S and the iPhone 6/6S Plus.

Key to the Studio accessory is a protective case that clips over your iPhone and then allows you to add a number of brackets quickly and efficiently though a groove on the back of the cover.

In the box you get the Studio case, two cold shoe mounts for adding lights or grips for example, a 1/4-20 mount portrait, a 1/4-20 mount landscape; perfect for adding radio mics or a tripod, a finger grip to make it easier to hold, and a kickstand for when you want to watch back what you've just filmed.

PRICE: £79.99 from Olloclip

The Snap! 6 and Snap! Pro cases might be more case than camera accessory but they technically do both so if you don't already have a case for your iPhone 6/6S, these could be right up your street.

They feature an anti-slip grip design to allow you to take one-handed shots, aided by the built-in shutter button, which together make taking a photo a breeze. The Snap 6! case comes in four colours, while the Snap! Pro case comes in black and white. They have detachable macro and wide-angle lenses so you can get shots with better clarity and quality too.

PRICE: From $50 at bitplay

The YOPO Camera Lens Kit features four lenses comprising a telephone lens, fish-eye lens, macro lens and a wide-angle lens, all made from aluminium alloy.

The kit itself is nice and small so easily portable, plus it comes with a velvet bag to keep everything together, a small tripod to keep everything steady and a hard case for the iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6/6S Plus.

PRICE: £29.99 at Amazon.co.uk

The Pocket Spotlight is a continuous light source that attaches to your iPhone 6/6S or iPhone 6/6S Plus through the headphone jack, which may seem a little awkward given it is now at the bottom of the handset, but it will help you see what you're shooting so you can set your exposure accordingly.

Charged via USB, the Pocket Spotlight will give you up to an hour of gently diffused light so you can make a video with dramatic lighting, create lens flare or use it on the move for something a little different.

PRICE: $15 from Photojojo

The Joby GripTight GorillaPod is a flexible tripod that will make sure the pictures and videos you take with your smartphone are as steady as possible because no matter how sturdy you think your hand is, it won't be. You can use it on uneven surfaces, bend its legs around tree branches and it has magnetic feet so you can attach it to any metal surface, such as a pole or fence.

The GripTight GorillaPod has an 180-degree levelling head that lets you shoot in portrait or landscape orientation while capturing 360-degree pan. It also offers 135-degree tilt and the tripod and mount can be used separately.

PRICE: £25 from Amazon.co.uk

For those that enjoy a panoramic shot but can never quite get it right, Camalapse Mobile will help you create panning time-lapse videos or steady panoramic images thanks to its counter clockwise panning ability that can rotate up to 360-degrees in 60-minutes.

After attaching your iPhone 6/6S (not compatible with the iPhone 6/6S Plus) to the Camalapse Mobile using the included smartphone clamp tripod mount, you set your camera to the position you want the video or shot to end and move the top of the Camalapse Mobile to the start point, pressing record or capture when you are ready.

PRICE: $40 from Photojojo

The cameras on the iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6/6S Plus are good on its own, but if you are after something a little more professional then the Sony QX1 Lens-Style Camera with its 20.1-megapixel sensor could be what you're looking for.

The QX1 slips onto your smartphone, is controlled via an app and there is a built-in flash. Additionally, you can fix a range of E-mount lenses to the QX1 to give you an even broader spectrum to get the images you want.

PRICE: £249 from Amazon.co.uk

The iPhone Telephoto Lens attachment gives your iPhone 6/6S or iPhone 6/6S Plus a view that is 12x closer to help you get shots of things a little further away.

It comes with a collapsible table tripod, cleaning cloth and a matt black phone case, which you twist the lens onto. Once the lens is attached, you focus it by twisting the grip on the lens' manual focus ring and snap away.

PRICE: $35.00 from Photojojo

Luxi For All started as a Kickstarter project and after smashing its goal, it then became available for iOS and Android devices.

The diffusion dome attachment is for your front-facing camera and it works in conjunction with the Luxi app to help determine the best settings, including ISO and shutter speed, to give you a perfectly exposed selfie.

PRICE: $29.95 from Extrasensory Devices