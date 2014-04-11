Best Galaxy S5 cases: Treat your new Samsung phone

Samsung latest flagship - the Galaxy S5 - packs in some great features including a 16-megapixel camera, fingerprint sensor and a 5.2-inch display.

With the device set to hit shops on 11 April, we have rounded up some of the best cases available from launch to keep your new Galaxy S5 protected and looking great.

Tech21 is offering a number of Impactology cases for the Galaxy S5 all featuring its D30 polymer material inside that is said to offer "unrivalled protection".

There are six styles comprising Impact Shell, Impact Mesh, Impact Herringbone, Impact Tactical, Impact Frame and Impact Frame with Cover, as well as a number of colours.

Impact Frame is the latest addition to the Tech21 line and offers a soft outer case with a hard, frosted back and it comes in red, pink, purple, blue, clear and smokey for £19.99.

The Barbour Galaxy S5 is being offered through Proporta and is available to pre-order now from the Proporta website for £39.95.

It is made from faux leather and features the signature tartan print used in other Barbour products. The Barbour logo is on the front and inside, and all ports, buttons and lenses are accessible.

A magnetic closure clasp means you can close it when you aren't using it so the front and back are protected.

Griffin is also offering a number of cases for the Galaxy S5, including its Survivor and Reveal cases, all of which are available to pre-order now from the Griffin website.

The Survivor Clear case is a clear polycarbonate case that is designed to withstand vibration, while the TPE rubber corners help protect against drops up to 6-foot.

If you want something a little less rugged, Griffin's Reveal polycarbonate shell case adds just over a millimeter in thickness to the Galaxy S5 and you can still see the device in all its glory.

The Survivor case costs £34.99, the Survivor Clear case costs £19.99 and the Reveal case is available to pre-order for £19.99.

Quiksilver is also offering a case for the Galaxy S5 available to pre-order now through Proporta.

The Quiksilver case features the brand's Redemption design and like the Barbour case, makes sure all the ports, buttons and lenses are accessible so you don't need to take the case off.

It has a slim and lightweight design and carries a price tag of £19.95.

OtterBox has announced its case line up for the Samsung Galaxy S5 including the Defender Series, Commuter Series, Commuter Series Wallet and Symmetry Series.

There are a range of colour options for all the cases and each series allows for full access to the SGS5's features and functionality.

The Defender Series costs £39.99, features a rugged, multi-layer design and comes with a built-in screen protector, while the Symmetry Series costs £29.99 and brings protection and style in one.

When it comes to the Commuter Series, you will get protection for £24.99, plus there is the option of the £34.99 Commuter Series Wallet that comes with room to hold three cards in the case.

If you prefer to stick with Samsung branding and want one of the official cases to go with your new Galaxy S5 then it's worth checking out S View Cover with wireless charging.

The Samsung S View Cover with wireless charging follows the same path as previous S View Covers and offers you a window that features notifications and information such as an incoming call that you can answer without opening the cover. You can also take photos and listen to your music, plus it will come in Black, White, Green and Rose Gold and Pink metallic colours.

The window is bigger than previous covers and wireless charging is built into the cover too, which is a new feature for the S View Cover. Pricing of the S View Cover has yet to be announced but it will be available from Samsung's e-Store, Experience Stores and Brand Store at Westfield's Stratford.

There is a range of accessories available for the Galaxy S5 from Belkin on its website, including a 2-in-1 Wallet Folio (pictured), Classic Folio, Stripe Folio and Air Protect Grip Extreme case.

The 2-in-1 Wallet Folio feature three inner card slots, a tab closure with magnetic strip and full access to all the controls and ports. The Classic Folio and Strip Folio cases convert into a stand for hands-free viewing and they offer one inner card slot, as well as a hard-shell frame with a microfibre-lined outer cover.

The Classic Folio is available in Blacktop, Mask and Azalea while the Strip Folio comes in Azalea and Red Violet or Mask and Lacquered, both of which cost £19.99. The 2-in-1 Wallet Folio case comes in Ink and Lavender or Azalea and Fiesta and costs £24.99.

Additionally, Belkin is also offering a Slim-Fit Armband and a Sport-Fit Armband for the Galaxy S5, with the former available in Blacktop and Fuchsia for £19.99 and the latter in Blacktop only for £17.99.

Proporta is offering a number of Proporta-branded cases for the Galaxy S5, alongside the Quiksilver and Barbour options.

One of the options is a leather case with aluminium lining in black slate finish and it features a magnetic closure tab and credit card slots. The case offers access to all ports, buttons and lenses so you will still be able to get to the heart rate scanner on the back without a problem.

The leather case with aluminium lining is available now for pre-order from the Proporta website and costs £29.95.