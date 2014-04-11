  The best Samsung Galaxy S5 deals and where to get them (updated)

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is now available in the UK, we've reviewed it, and we have to say it is rather good.

The new handset offers a 5.1-inch Full HD display, it boasts a fast 16-megapixel camera, a heart rate sensor and a fingerprint scanner, alongside a range of other features. So how much does it cost and where can you get it from? Here we've rounded up the best deals for you from all the major UK operators and stores.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is available from Samsung's e-store and the Stratford Westfield Experience Store. It is available from £579 SIM-free from the Samsung website.

Carphone Warehouse is stocking all four colours of the SGS5. The handset is available for free on contracts starting at £42, but the best deal we've found is a free Samsung Galaxy S5 with 3GB Data (4G), Unlimited Minutes, Unlimited Texts, for £42 on Vodafone with a 24 month contract. You also get an extra £100 cashback on an old smartphone traded in on top of the trade-in value.

Phones 4u's pricing starts at £42.99 a month for a free handset on a 4G contract. And that's the best deal we've found, as it also gives you unlimited texts and minutes, plus 3GB of 4G data on the EE network.

All customers who take the phone on a 4G contract will also get £25 to spend on Google Play and the company has also extended its free Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch tablet deal to everyone who purchases the handset in any of its 700 plus stores.

EE is ranging the SGS5 and its best deal sees you getting the Samsung Galaxy S5 for a £39.99 upfront fee and then enjoying 500MB Data (4G), 500 Minutes, and Unlimited Texts for £39.99 a month for 24 months.

Three is naturally also offering the SGS5, for an upfront cost of £29 on all-you-can-eat plan that gives you unlimited calls, texts and 4G data. It also sells it for £549 with a PAYG deal.

Vodafone offers the phone for free on a £37 a month Red 3G plan if you trade in an old Samsung Galaxy phone. If you pay £19 for a gold Samsung Galaxy S5 from Vodafone you get unlimited calls and texts and 2GB of 4G data.

And for your cash you get access to either Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV with the 4G plan, 1GB Data (4G), Unlimited Minutes, and Unlimited Texts.

O2 is offering the handset for no upfront cost, with 5GB of 4G data and unlimited minutes and texts for £43 a month on a 24 month contract. It also has the handset available for £649.99 on PAYG.

Virgin Media is also offering the Samsung Galaxy S5 from launch. It is available to the company's TV, broadband and home phone customers from £29 a month with a £99 upfront cost for the handset. This gives you 250MB of data, 100 minutes, 250 texts and free calls and texts to Virgin Mobiles.

You can also jump up to £32 a month with a £99 upfront cost, for which you will get 1,000 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. For those who are not Virgin Media customers, the SGS5 starts from £39 a month with a £99 upfront cost, which will include 100 minutes, 250 texts and 250MB of data. Virgin Media will also give free insurance on the SGS5 for those customers who are also on a Virgin Media broadband and TV package, saving you £10 a month.

Tesco Mobile has also announced it is stocking the SGS5 claiming to have the "UK's best value deal" at £34.50 a month with no upfront cost for the handset.

The 24-month contract will give you 1,500 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1GB of data and you will also get 4G speeds at no extra cost. Just visit the Tesco Mobile website.

TalkTalk is also offering the SGS5 in black, white and blue colour variations, available for no upfront cost on contracts starting from £30 a month.

The £30 a month Small Plan offers 100 minutes, 250 texts and 100MB of data while the Medium Plan will cost you £35 a month and give you 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. There is also a Large Plan that comes with 2GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

All the TalkTalk Mobile contracts are 24-months but if you order online, you will get double the data for no extra charge.