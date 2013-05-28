  Best white Android smartphones: 5 to choose from

The Nexus 4 has just been announced in white, with only the black having been available since launch. But if you've been waiting for white, then it isn't your only Android option out there.

Here are five of the best white Android smartphones you can get right now, along with the Nexus 4 white, to see what catches your eye.

Samsung's latest superphone has already sold 10 million units and offers plenty of innovation packed into this handset. A great 1080p display along with a heavily customised take on Android, there's plenty of power on offer, as well as the flexibility of microSD and the option to change the battery.

The Sony Xperia Z is one of our favourite smartphones of 2013, a device in which Sony Mobile pulled everything together. It offers distinctive design and great build quality and is also water resistant. It's powerful, with a 5-inch 1080p display, offering a great Android experience. It's available in white, naturally.

A new colour on a great phone. The LG-built Nexus 4 offers a pure Android experience, as Google intended. If it's the latest Android updates you're after, then the Nexus 4 will be the first to offer them. The 4.7-inch 720p display might not match up to the other devices here, but it can be had for much less cash than its rivals.

Big is beautiful and the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 gives you a big-screen take on Android, wrapped in a clean white skin. There's a lot of crossover in functionality with the SGS4, along with the S Pen, useful if you're into hand scribbled notes. It has a whopping 5.5-inch display, although at 720p it isn't the sharpest of the bunch.

We've slipped the HTC One into the last spot here as technically it isn't white, it's silver. It's currently our top phone of 2013 and yes, the sides are actually white, so we think it deserves its place. Lots of power, a fantastic 1080p 4.7-inch display and a refreshed version of Sense make this a great choice of smartphone, offering one of the best Android experiences you can currently buy.

