The cutting edge of tech is the smartphone - and here are all the exciting phones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Huawei and more.

With the pace of smartphone evolution moving so fast, there's always something waiting in the wings. No sooner have you spied the latest handset, that there's anticipation for the next big thing.

Here we look at those phones that haven't yet launched, the upcoming phones for 2023. We'll be updating this list on a regular basis, with those device rumours we think are credible and exciting.

As for already-launched handsets, we've rounded up the best smartphones of 2022 elsewhere - those we consider to be the best across all platforms.

The upcoming generation of phones

Before we dive into the detail, here are some of the anticipated handsets for the 2023 and beyond:

Google Pixel Fold

Waqar Khan x LetsGoDigital

Google hasn't confirmed this one, but the rumours surrounding the foldable pixel have been circling for a long time.

Rumours of the folding Google Pixel have been around since 2019, and the company still hasn't launched one are even confirmed that there's a release any time in the near future. The most recent news on the device suggests Google isn't happy with it, and has delayed its launch. It is expected to be a book-style foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Huawei Mate X3

Pocket-lint

The Mate XS 2 was launched in 2022 and the Mate X3 is predicted to follow soon.

Having already launched the outward folding Mate XS 2 in summer 2022, it's been claimed the company will launch the inward folding Mate X3 next. December 2022 was slated as the timeframe to look out for, but it's not been confirmed as yet. It's expected to be slimmer and more durable than its predecessor.

OnePlus 11 Pro

@OnLeaks/SmartPrix

OnePlus 11 Pro is getting a revamped design, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 5000mAh battery, 100W charging and will likely launch in early 2023.

OnePlus is going for a major redesign on its OnePlus 11 Pro, or at least that's what the leaks and rumours have suggested so far. It looks as though the camera unit will resemble a giant circle on the rear of the phone, rather than the square module on the current phones. It's expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB and a 5000mAh battery with 100W charging. Rumours suggest it will launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

@SPinfoJP

The next Find X series flagship is claimed to feature a revamped design and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is going to be one of the first phones running the Snapdragon 8 gen 2 platform and is likely to appear at the beginning of 2023. Leaked renders show a radical redesign with a prominent circular camera housing right in the middle of the phone's rear, complete with four new matte pastel colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Pocket-lint

Samsung's next flagship phones are said to come with only Snapdragon processors.

Expected in the early part of 2023, the Galaxy S23 will be Samsung's flagship series for next year. Not a huge amount has been said about the phones so far, except to say Samsung is claimed to be ditching its own Exynos processors and will use Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC's exclusively in every market. It's also been rumoured we'll get even better night photography. If it follows previous years, Samsung will launch these phones in January/February of 2023.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

ONLEAKS X ZOUTONS

Freshly leaked renders suggest Xiaomi is going in a different direction with the next numbered series of flagship phones. We still see the slim lines on the camera unit separating the three lenses, but the housing itself is much squarer than on the current 12-series models. Rumours suggest we may see three 50MP cameras on the back, but we're still a little way from the actual launch - expected around Spring 2023 - so those rumours may be inaccurate.

Apple iPhone 15 range

Pocket-lint

As surely as night follows day, Apple releases a new range of iPhones every year. iPhone 14 have just launched, and that means next year we'll see iPhone 15.

Despite iPhone 14 still being a new device, rumours about the next generation iPhone 15 have already started. Apple has already confirmed the move from Lightning to USB-C, while other rumours speculate that Apple will move from physical buttons to solid-state/haptic buttons. The next models will almost certainly land in September/October 2023.

Pixel G10/Pixel 7 Ultra

Pocket-lint

The Pixel G10 is a bit of a mystery device, in that all we've heard is that it's in the works and that has the same display as the 7 Pro.

Following rumours of the Pixel 7a series, another unannounced Pixel device broke cover. The Pixel G10 has been discovered, but it seems no one really knows what it is. It's supposed to feature a large 6.7-inch QuadHD display - like the Pixel 7 Pro - and it could be the Pixel 7 Ultra, but we're unsure on this one.

Google Pixel 7a 'family'

Pocket-lint

Almost as soon as the Pixel 7 was announced, the 7a series was teased on Amazon.

In something of a surprising move, Amazon offered up pre-registration for the 'Google Pixel 7a family' almost as soon as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were launched. This suggests a couple of things. First, that Amazon already knows the cheaper Pixel is in the works and second, that there could be more than one 'a' series phone this year. Could we see a smaller 7a and a larger 7a 'plus', perhaps?

Motorola Razr(s) 2023

Pocket-lint

A recent leak suggests we'll see two Razr phones in 2023, beyond that, little is known.

It's been claimed that Motorola could launch two Razr phone models in 2023, following the Razr 2022 from this year. Exactly what those two phones will look like and feature is yet to be seen. We can safely assume one of them will be similar to the current clamshell, but could the second one be a larger-screened foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold, or will Motorola build something using its rollable prototype display?

Moto X40

Pocket-lint

The next flagship phone from Motorola is already being spoken about by the Lenovo General Manager.

Motorola's X30 (Edge 30 internationally) range has been launching in drips and drabs throughout 2022, but Motorola is now looking towards the next generation. Lenovo Group General Manager is already sharing details about the X40 on social media, and it'll be one of the first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors.

Oppo Find N2

Pocket-lint

Oppo launched its first foldable in 2021, and it's said to be preparing a follow up for launch soon.

Oppo's Find N is one of our favourite foldables launched so far, or it would be, if it was available outside China. It's an excellent, compact book-style folding phone, and it's claimed Oppo is preparing to launch a follow-up in the near future. It's claimed to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, as well as offer a model with a vegan leather back and run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.