What are the best smartphones available in 2023? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

If you're trying to figure out which are the very best smartphones to buy in 2023, we have the answers.

We've ranked and rated the top performers from our extensive phone reviews in one definitive list. Whether you typically prefer Apple's iPhone, want to check out the latest Samsung flagship or fancy something different from the Android realm, this guide can help you figure out which phone should be at the top of your wishlist.

If you already know which phone operating system you'll be going with, you may find it easier to zoom in on our best Android phone or best iPhone guides. And if the prices of the picks below are a little steep, you may want to consider checking out a mid-range smartphone or entry-level mobile device.

As with every buyer's guide, the picks below are the result of countless hours of testing by the Pocket-lint team. However, a phone's performance isn't the only thing that we consider when putting together these rankings; we place a strong emphasis on the price tag and overall value of a device, too.

Our picks change regularly, given that new phones launch all the time, but below you can find the latest rankings.

Best smartphones in 2023

Best smartphone: Our top pick

For

Superb build and display

Camera performance is elite

Against

Battery life slightly lets it down

Charging speeds could be quicker

Though we enjoyed our time testing all of the Galaxy S22 models, the Ultra is comfortably the most complete, flagship offering from Samsung. It's also quite a different model from its siblings, taking a large dose of inspiration from the now-retired Note series.

For those who like using a stylus with their smartphone, that'll be a great positive, but the S Pen's functions are also easy to skip over if that's not your cup of tea. Thankfully, the S22 Ultra has plenty more to offer than this, and it's an outstanding option for those who want a really large display and the neat design appeal of the curved edge.

It's not the same level of reinvention we saw with the S21 Ultra, but it is a considered refinement with a very accomplished camera array. It doesn't offer elite-level battery life or the fastest charging speeds, but its premium design and performance make it one of the very best phones to consider.

Pocket-lint Oppo Find X5 Pro Brilliant design 9.0 / 10 Oppo delivers a truly outstanding flagship phone, with a beautiful design, display and superb battery life. $899 at Amazon (GB) $974 at Amazon (US)

For

Durable, beautiful design

Incredible display

Excellent charging speeds

Against

The punch-hole camera is quite stark

The camera software isn't that intuitive

It might not have the big-name pull that some of the other devices do on this list, but Oppo's Find X5 Pro is a serious player; one that should be high up on the wishlist of those in the market for a top flagship.

The design, with its durable, ceramic back and tip-top display, is an absolute triumph, but the incredibly speedy performance and battery life are the reasons we fell in love with this phone during testing.

There's the odd niggle, like the camera apps' quirks and a tendency to over-process photos, but these are very much just minor complaints about what is a really well-rounded experience. Even Oppo's take on Google's Android 12 software is welcome, adding some nice features without complicating things.

How to choose a smartphone

When looking for a new flagship phone, there's a lot to consider. Below, then, we'll have some advice on what you should be looking for in each of the key hardware areas, as well as whether an iPhone or Android phone is right for you.

What is the latest iPhone?

The 2021 family of Apple's smartphone is the iPhone 13. Like in previous generations, the iPhone has a number of models to choose from - mini, standard, Pro or Pro Max - but the experience is fairly similar across all the devices. That's true of older iPhone models, too, with strong support on the software front and consistent use of design for several generations of devices.

That means that if you buy the iPhone 13, for example, you know it's going to be supported for many years. You also know that the hardware features on it aren't going to change drastically the next year, as Apple looks for consistency across its devices.

That also means that buying an older iPhone model remains a good option, and why we considered both the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE for this guide. Both will save you money and you won't miss out on many features compared to a newer equivalent.

Is Android better than iPhone and iOS?

Android's big advantage over Apple is the wide variety of options. There's a greater range of manufacturers, meaning many different price points and designs, but all with the familiarity of the underlying Android software, so there's no real learning curve when it comes to using it.

Android manufacturers are often more aggressive with new technologies, pushing new camera features in advance of Apple, but often only keep a design for one year, before releasing a new model that's different. Android also isn't as consistent with software support.

Although most devices will get two or three versions of Android, the timescales are never as tight as they are for Apple - but prices do fall faster, so good deals on newer models are frequently available.

Displays and sizes

The display will define the size of the device you get. Larger displays are great for consuming content, ideal for watching TV or movies and often preferred by gamers.

But larger displays mean a bulkier phone - and you might find it's just not as practical to use. Many manufacturers, however, make the biggest phone their best phone.

Not all flagship devices offer top resolutions of Quad HD or 4K, with some sticking to a resolution that's ample, like 1080p. That's fine, though, as you have to look really closely to see the difference in the detail. What's more important is display quality.

With most flagship phones offering an OLED display, there aren't huge differences, but some offer curved edges which can make a larger phone easier to use.

What's emerged as a more attractive option more recently is the refresh rate. Top phones are now pushing 120Hz in an attempt to make all content look smoother. It's not just about gaming, it's about supporting scrolling in apps and home screens, too.

Core hardware and storage

Flagship phones will typically have the latest hardware in them. While Apple offers its own hardware, Android chooses from a range of suppliers - but many offer Qualcomm. Samsung will use Exynos and Qualcomm, and some might range into MediaTek - although this is usually reserved for mid-range or entry-level devices.

Storage is important, too, obviously. Low storage will bring the price down, but fewer and fewer manufacturers are offering microSD card expansion these days. That means you need to buy a device with enough storage - considering that the option of 4K and now 8K video is using up more storage than ever.

Of course, cloud storage is a lot more integrated these days, but remember that nothing is free - if you want to store a lot of photos, you'll have to pay for it.

Cameras

Cameras are where phones can differ the most, and, often, the camera is the most discussed aspect of any phone. Flagship devices have the best cameras. From Apple to ZTE, top phones have more or better cameras.

The most important thing to consider, however, is a good main camera. If the main camera takes good photos, that means most of your pictures will be good. If you can't get a good normal photo from it, it's no use having lots more cameras that also give you weak photos.

Ultra-wide angle is easy to use and creates great effects, telephoto lenses get you a lot closer - but the quality of telephoto cameras varies significantly.

Periscope lenses are becoming more common, meaning 5x and 10x zoom is now a great option on some models, as well.

But also remember that megapixels don't automatically make a better camera. Many mid-range phones use a high-resolution main camera and result in poor photos. More important is how the images are processed, with AI and computational photography now able to make a huge difference over the core hardware.

There's always a lot of gimmicks, too - pro modes you'll never use, capture options you'll never bother with. The most important thing remains the point-and-shoot performance, as that's what you'll use most of the time.

Battery life

Flagship phones often aren't the best performers when it comes to battery life. Designed for performance, the aim is to deliver the best experience, not to keep your phone alive for a week.

There will always be phones in the mid-range that perform better - lower power, smaller display, lower resolution or lower brightness - along with a physically larger battery, to outlast flagship phones.

But faster charging means that, with the right charger (which you might have to buy separately), you can get your phone back to full charge in no time at all.

Is it easy to switch from iPhone to Android?

Switching between Android brands is easy - as long as you're backing up to Google - and switching between Apple and Android isn't too hard, either. Sure, there are some Apple services you can't get on an Android phone, like iMessage, but on the whole, most apps are the same.

If you're already embedded within the Apple ecosystem, you'll likely be convinced to stay there, but, it's worth looking at where you save your data and what services you use, as third-party options make switching platforms a lot easier.

You can also check out or guide to Samsung Smart Switch, which lets you easily jump from iPhone, as well as our wider Android v iPhone comparison.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 14 Pro Premium all-rounder 10.0 / 10 Apple's latest premium phone gets everything right. From the luxurious and durable finish, to cameras and display. The Dynamic Island is really cool too. $1099 at Amazon (GB)

For

Dynamic Island is very cool

Excellent camera system

Exceptional build/design

Against

No USB-C

ProRAW capture is laggy

Expensive

With the iPhone 14 Pro you get Apple's usual high levels of craftmanship, design and finishes, but this year you get something a little extra: Dynamic Island.

Rather than the cutouts for the cameras just getting in the way, Apple designed the software around it, and turned it into a feature. It shows animations when you have timers, music or other live info in the background, and you can interract with it too.

As always, the Pro and Pro Max are the most expensive versions of iPhone 14, but that extra money gets you the more powerful processor, an always-on OLED display, better cameras and a premium design.

Apple is still avoiding USB-C on its phones, though, making transfer of its big ProRes and ProRAW files a bit slow, and the power users out there will likely need to cough up extra cash for the Max version to ensure they have a truly all-day battery.

Pocket-lint Google Pixel 7 Pro Our Android phone of the year 9.0 / 10 Pixel 7 Pro builds on the foundation of the Pixel 6 Pro, offering a more refined design, stunning camera performance and clean software. $849 at Amazon (GB) $749 at Amazon (US) $799.99 at Amazon (CA)

For

Excellent camera performance

Clean software experience

Strong display

Competitive price point

Against

HDR sharing is limited

Limited face unlock

Not many changes from Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is a stunning phone, and it more than justified its place as runner-up in the best smartphone category in the Pocket-lint Awards for 2022.

Ultimately there's not a huge change from the Pixel 6 Pro, but it does have a more refined design, a great big display and a clean software experience which brings all the Pixel goodness to the surface without any bloat or needless additions.

The camera is still what defines this phone, taking it a step further than previous Pixel devices by extending the zoom range and giving access to closer macro shots too.

It delivers an excellent all-round experience and doesn't cost over a grand.

Pocket-lint ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Media monster 9.0 / 10 The ROG Phone 6 Pro is a beast of a phone, packed with features designed to appeal specifically to gamers, but delivering a great experience overall.

For

The best phone speakers on the market

Big, bright display with fast refresh

Powerful and smooth performance

Against

It's big

Expensive where you can buy it

Cameras aren't amazing

Gaming phones have historically been something of a niche product, but with the ROG Phone 6 Pro, Asus has nailed the experience. So much so, that we'd recommend it to anyone whose main priority is a great media and gaming experience.

The loudspeakers on either side of the display are simply the best on any phone currently on the market. Each is individually powered and, combined, they offer loud, well-balanced sound with lots of bass and good stereo separation. Add that to a fantastic, big, bright display and you can't really go wrong.

It's got lots of power too, delivering fast and lag-free performance regardless of what type of game you want to play on it. Its only downsides are its hefty build and the hefty price tag that comes with it. It's also not one for photographers, but it's been an absolute joy to use.

Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Flipping great 8.0 / 10 Samsung has the most compelling folding smartphone on the market in the Z Flip 4. It's cute, and delivers that promise of a big screen that folds much smaller. $999.99 at Amazon (US)

For

Premium design

Great display

IPX8 water resistance

Against

Display durability remains a long-term concern

No zoom camera

Of all the folding phones on the market, it's the Z Flip 4 which we think delivers the most compelling option for buyers. It's as much a fashion item as it is a piece of tech, thanks to its cute design and plethora of colour and style options. Add to that the solid aluminium frame and IPX8 water resistance, and it's a phone that can last.

Our only long-term concern from a durability standpoint is the internal flexible display. Previous generations have often worn or peeled apart with months of use, and we're yet to see if that's the same for the latest generation.

With the flagship processing power, decent battery life, a vibrant display, lots of customisation in the software and camera performance, it's a very strong package and one that lets you have your cake and eat it. You can have a folding phone, without suffering any significant compromises on the feature/performance side. Plus, it's not eye-wateringly expensive.

Smartphones we also recommend

For now, the iPhone 14 Pro is our pick for the top smartphone available to buy. However, we understand that it may not be one that every user likes the look of - or, indeed, the price tag that comes with it. Here are the other options we currently recommend checking out.

Other products we considered

We know full well that the phones above may not be enough to cover each person's taste and budget, but we're also determined to keep this list as concise as possible so you can receive a snapshot of what we believe to be the very best phones available right now.

In the process of ranking the best smartphones, we spent hours testing and researching. We always consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending phones, and try to apply the same criteria when a new device is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either - we also try to factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value.

In order to provide some context to our decision-making and testing, as well as to give you more suggestions of smartphones in the same ballpark, below are the devices that haven't quite made it into our top picks.

