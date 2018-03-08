Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today

You're looking for the best smartphone? You've come to the right place. We'll guide you through all the top mobile phones we've reviewed, both on Android or iOS.

Update: we've also now reviewed both of Samsung's latest handsets; check out our Galaxy S9 review and Galaxy S9+ review.

Here you'll find the best phone for your budget, the phone features you need, the size that feels right and the software that you like. There are the best phones for battery life, the top large screen phones and great phones for gaming, too.

We continually update our best smartphone guide to reflect recent launches, recognise price changes, and we'll ensure 2018's latest devices appear alongside the best of last year.

And, as always, ALL of these top phones have been fully reviewed by us - we don't just include stuff we think is good.

Of course, the most important factor in buying a new phone is making sure you have the right smartphone for you. If you're in the market for a cheaper phone, then check out our sub-£400 and budget phone roundups.

Here's our recommendation for the best all round smartphone on the market, right now.

It's been some time since the iPhone has been our top smartphone recommendation, but then the iPhone X is the biggest shake-up in iPhone history. It's unashamedly premium, from the build to the price, but it comes together in a package offering a smartphone experience that's not matched elsewhere.

It makes the iPhone 8 looks like a relic, it betters Android competition in the same space, as Apple makes a huge change to its flagship phone.

There's power and refinement in abundance, with quality oozing from the stainless steel frame, with a fresh new look coming from the new 19.5:9 display that banishes bezels to the last decade. It's not just the lack of bezels that are impressive about the display, but the overall quality is great too.

It's HDR compatible, supports Dolby Vision and it's Apple's first OLED display on a smartphone - and it looks fantastic. You're not let down by the camera either, which offers great photos and the advantage of stabilised zoom.

For iPhone fans, it's the pinnacle of the mobile Apple experience, a complete step-change in what the iPhone is. It's a phone you can't afford ... to miss out on.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X isn't for everyone though, and there are plenty of other smartphones on the market to consider whatever budget you are on. Choosing the right phone for you is every bit as important as getting the best phone and there's loads to consider.

Samsung has redefined its flagship handset in the Galaxy S8, offering two sizes of handset with an 18.5:9 display, losing the bezel and offering that premium dual-edge curved design. There's a long list of things that Samsung gets right in the S8: there's a pair of great cameras, the battery life is good, there's waterproofing, the latest hardware and the slickest Android of skins, fully-featured and packed full of useful functions.

The contentious point falls on the fingerprint scanner, as the location isn't optimal, but that's not a deal breaker given that the phones support iris scanning too. The real decision might just come down to how big you want your phone to be, with that taller screen meaning your phone doesn't feel huge, despite the large display. It is expensive, however.

Read the full reviews: Samsung Galaxy S8 |Samsung Galaxy S8+

This might feel like a Samsung walkover, but the Note 8 is Samsung's most capable device so far. It has enhancements over the Galaxy S8+, like the S Pen and more RAM, but that comes at a price - the Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most expensive phones on the market. For those looking for the best, and that wonderful S Pen, then it has no rival.

One of the other advantages it has over the S8+ is the dual camera on the rear. This is not only great quality, but also offers stabilised zoom for super-sharp close-ups. That's great and it works well, as does the bokeh mode that's offered, but we're not certain it's a hugely important addition compared to the solid performance of the cheaper and more compact phones.

Ultimately, Samsung fans are well served: the Note 8 is a premium device, but the additions might be things you don't necessarily need. And personally, we prefer the Galaxy S8's slightly more curvy design, as it looks a little more radical.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The 2017 Pixel 2 models have caused a stir. The smaller handset, the Pixel 2 is a phone you need to consider carefully. It has a subdued elegance in its design, while packing in all the power of a flagship phone. It's every bit as powerful as the top phones from Samsung, LG or the larger Pixel 2 XL, but it's more compact thanks to that smaller display.

While the Pixel 2 XL display struggles, the Pixel 2 is better, and it also packs in the full potency of that clever camera and the very latest from Android Oreo. It might not be the most exciting phone around, but it could be a big hit with those wanting a small but potent handset.

Read the full review: Google Pixel 2

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try again. That's the mantra that Huawei has applied to recent flagship-competitors and it's the Huawei Mate 10 Pro where this really feels like it's paid off. The Huawei Mate 10 is the device that proves Huawei has what it takes to play with the big boys like Samsung and Apple.

It's the best looking Huawei phone yet, presenting a big screen experience and plenty of power, with a great camera packed onto the back that's every bit as capable as others, perhaps pipped by the Pixel 2. But importantly, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro offers an experience that's refined to the point that Huawei's software tinkering no longer feels like an obstruction. That makes for a capable phone we actually want to use.

Read the full review: Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Apple iPhone 8 Plus isn't a hugely radical change in design like the forthcoming iPhone X. Instead it's the iPhone you know and love, but better. It's now sitting in a body with a glass black, bringing a change from the iPhone 7 Plus, but it also has all the power of Apple's latest chip and runs iOS 11.

The display benefits from True Tone technology, so it adapts as the environment around you changes to keep everything looking great, while the shift in materials around the back also gives you the benefit of wireless charging. Not only that, but it now supports fast charging too, so using a more powerful charger and the right cable, you'll be back to full in no time.

It's still a big phone and it perhaps looks a little old compared to the iPhone X now, but it's still a solid performer with a great camera. Importantly, it's going to be more affordable than the iPhone X, so if you want to go big on Apple without spending all your money, this is the phone for you.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone 8 Plus

The Google Pixel 2 XL has been mired in controversy since the day of launch. Odd colour tuning turned most off this ambitious device that didn't really really use its designed to take advantage of the new display aspect, not like some others on this list. A software update provided the option for a display with more life and dealing with the biggest initial complaint.

On the positive side, the Google Pixel 2 XL is one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, although the Pixel 2 offers just as much camera joy as this larger model. Reports of numerous problems and errors, from low quality screens to burn-in suggest a quality control problem with the Pixel 2 XL.

Get a good one and you'll be rewarded with power, pure Android and that wonderful camera. It is, however, expensive, which might make you think twice.

Read the full review: Google Pixel 2 XL

The OnePlus 5T replaced the OnePlus 5, making a shift to an 18:9 display to follow one of the hottest trends in smartphones. OnePlus likes to move fast and in this case it did, creating a viable big screen device that you can get your hands on for not a lot of cash - £449 - significantly cheaper than many big-name rivals.

There's a dual camera system on the back which doesn't quite keep up with the best and this is a phone that doesn't offer any water protection like some rivals, which perhaps justifies the price. But there's power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform it sits on and with an optimised Oxygen OS now sitting over Android Oreo. Solid build and super-fast Dash Charge is the icing on the cake, but OnePlus has found itself in controversy surrounding data leaks.

Read the full review: OnePlus 5T

The HTC U11 is a remarkable phone. Not because HTC added the ability to squeeze to it, no. It's a great phone because it does pretty much everything right: it has a unique rear design with those deep glass backs, a high quality of build and waterproofing. It offers a great high res display and the best sound quality you'll likely find on a phone. Pair that will fuss-free software that's free from bloat, if not quite as exciting as some of its rivals and you are on to a winner.

Throw in a camera that's fast and reliable, some excellent headphones with noise cancelling and about the only thing left to complain about is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone socket. This is a phone that will serve just about anyone's need, with lots of power from the Snapdragon 835, storage expansion and a battery life that while not quite the best, will get you through the day.

Best of all, the HTC U11 is a little cheaper than many of its rivals.

Read the full review: HTC U11

LG surprised many with its latest flagship smartphone, the G6. The new device offers a build and display that are all up there with the best smartphones available, as well as lightweight software that is easy to customise and a dual camera system that has a lot of versatility.

LG's decision to launch early now means rivals are faster, thanks to later hardware, so this is a phone that has aged quickly. The LG G6 is a great device though, even if the 18:9 display is now outshone by Samsung's Galaxy S8.

Read the full review: LG G6

The BlackBerry KeyOne might be something of a surprise entry, with the company struggling to find form with its recent handsets. But just as we rated the BlackBerry Priv, the KeyOne brings something unique to the Android smartphone space with that physical keyboard.

The unique offering is a natural choice for those who loved the BlackBerry if the past, with programmable keyboard shortcuts and plenty of innovation on the top of Android to make this phone stand-out. It's not the most powerful handset out there, but at the same time, you're not being asked to pay flagship prices for it either.

Read the full review: BlackBerry KeyOne

The Moto G shocked the smartphone world when it launched: so much phone for so little money. The Moto G still dominates this end of the market, bringing features and experiences with a level of quality that many at this level lack. The Moto G5 Plus gives you a lot of phone for your money, with great build, finish and features.

The price is creeping up however, seeing this Plus model now sell for over £200. We'd still say that this is the best in this class of device, however, and if you can't spend too much on a phone, the Moto G5 Plus does it without feeling budget.

Read the full review: Moto G5 Plus

Honor's march into smartphones as a sub-brand of Huawei is having a real impact. Not only is it beating the parent brand, offering much the same technology for a better price, but it's also filling the void the ambitious brands like OnePlus are leaving behind. The "flagship killer" of yesterday is going up in price, while Honor is still offering performance for a great price.

The Honor 9 brings a lovely design, with a glossy finish that's turning more heads than the anodised metals of the past few years. There's plenty of power packed in as well as a camera that really performs: the result is a mid-range handset that has bags of appeal. It's a great size for practical daily use and although you'll find better displays on some of the devices above, it's hard not to like the Honor 9.

Read the full review: Honor 9

The Honor 8 Pro isn't as exciting or as future-facing as some of the 2017 flagship smartphones, but it is still a great affordable device. It's the same size as the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, so it will be a little wide for some, but that size packs in a 5.7-inch Quad HD display and a great battery performance in its sub-7mm build.

The navy blue finish is great and the dual camera setup is good fun too. The EMUI software can be a little heavy-handed and it certainly isn't as clean as the pure Android experience of Pixel, but at £475, the Honor 8 Pro is a worthy consideration for those that want a big-screen, powerful and long-lasting phone that won't destroy your bank account.

Read the full review: Honor 8 Pro

Fulfilling the requirements of those looking for a smaller iPhone, the iPhone SE is about as budget as Apple gets. Starting at just over £300, the iPhone SE punches into the mid-range, but the only thing mid-range about this phone is the display size.

The iPhone SE has all the power of the iPhone 6S, giving you speed and power that smaller phones often fail to give you. It's a full-bore iPhone experience that's pared with an excellent camera, offering the consistency you expect from Apple. For those after the Apple experience without the hole in their pocket, the iPhone SE is an excellent choice. It's also one of the best-selling iPhones out there.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone SE

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are the latest flagship smartphones to appear from the Chinese manufacturer, with the P10 Plus being our favourite of the two. The larger device is one of the best looking smartphones to come from Huawei to date, while also offering a great battery life, capable dual cameras, plenty of power and storage and mature EMUI software.

The P10 will be the better option for those that want a smaller device, but the P10 Plus is certainly right up there in terms of Android devices. It isn't perfect, with the screen's finish picking up fingerprints and the camera software not always excellent, but the P10 Plus is a solid example of a 5.5-inch smartphone.

Read the full review: Huawei P10 | Huawei P10 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy A5 is an impressive device for a sub-£400 smartphone. It has a solid design and build, coupled with a display and performance that punches well beyond its price point. The A5 is a cheaper version of the S7 but without feeling like a cheaper alternative.

It doesn't offer the most powerful processor, the most pixel-dense screen or the best camera out there, but it's a compelling device that is well worthy of consideration if you're on a budget, or not too fussed about the latest and greatest software.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy A5

The biggest complaint in smartphones is battery life. The solution is to have a huge battery. The Lenovo P2 finds itself in a class of its own, a budget handset with a huge battery, so it will last longer than most people will need it to. While the battery is definitely king, the compromise is that the rest of the phone is only ok.

That means you get enough power, a camera that's ok and an experience that's ok rather than great. That said, you'll still be using it at the end of a long weekend, while most flagship phones will have flaked out.

Read the full review: Lenovo P2

The Nokia 6 has its drawbacks, but it offers a superior build quality than many of its rivals. There's a quality feel in its body, backed up with a 5.5-inch display that's perfectly usable and larger than many rivals will offer at this price.

The mid-range chipset isn't hugely powerful, however, and that will mean that this isn't the best phone for some of the most advanced gaming options, but it will cope well enough with your daily tasks and watching videos online. It also benefits from great quality speakers and a nice fast fingerprint sensor to unlock it.

Read the full review: Nokia 6