Summary The sale of Humane to HP marks the beginning of the end for dedicated AI gadgets.

The only future for AI relies on integrating it with existing devices like smartphones.

Companies like Apple and Google are already leaning heavily on AI features in their new phones.

With the sale of its creator to HP, the Humane AI Pin is dead. And with the death of the AI Pin, it’s a lot harder to imagine there’s a real case to be made for dedicated AI gadgets. Viewed one way, the writing has been on the wall since the beginning for Humane, but the company at least tried to stick around, pivoting its hardware product into a software offering that can act as the AI-powered operating system for your next car, speaker, or yes, smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

We'll have to wait and see how far the team formerly known as Humane gets at HP -- Palm's hardware and software didn't live all that long after they were acquired -- but in the meantime, AI's potential as the next big thing in computing is in a much more perilous place. For generative AI to stick, it's going to need to rely on the gadgets people already own. The smartphone was the obvious answer before, and now it seems like the only one still left.

At some point, the AI Pin made sense

Former Apple talent, slick design, and lots of funding should have added up to something