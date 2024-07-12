Key Takeaways The Philips SmartSleep HF3670/60 is a multifunctional device for sleep and wake-up with light and sound tools.

This smart light offers customizable alarms and sunset and relaxation features for winding down.

The sleep tracking feature is basic and lacks biometric data integration with other platforms, suggesting alternative devices or solutions might be more cost-effective.

Light is one of the most important factors in driving our circadian rhythm; it has a drastic impact on how we fall asleep and wake up. Too much light (especially blue light) at night can prevent you from falling or staying asleep, and too little light in the morning makes it challenging to wake up. As we come to more fully understand the importance of light, more products are coming out to aid in both winding down and waking up.

One such product is the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light HF3650/60. It's a multifunctional device with light and sound tools for falling asleep and waking up. Its built-in sensors measure your bedroom's temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. That information is tracked in the SleepMapper app so you can spot trends and see what might be impacting your sleep. I've been using the light for a month and admittedly have mixed feelings about this fairly unique device.

Helpful but expensive Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light HF3670/60 The Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light HF3650/60 is a light, noise machine, sleep tracker, and radio all in one. It provides a gentle means of waking up in the morning and tools for winding down at night as well. Plus, its sensors read ambient light conditions, humidity, and noise levels in your bedroom to help you get a better idea of the conditions while you sleep. Dimensions 8.8 x 8.6 x 4.7 in Power Source 18W power adapter Batteries required? No Pros Multiple sound options

Sunset mode is a nice way to wind down at night

Much more gentle for waking up than a traditional alarm

Alarms are very customizable Cons Bulky

Expensive

Introduces lots of cords

Not ideal if you share a room and wake at different times

Doesn't connect to any other apps or platforms $220 at Philips

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light HF3670/60 is available from the Philips website for $220.

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light HF3670/60 Dimensions 8.8 x 8.6 x 4.7 in Power Source 18W power adapter Batteries required? No

What I liked about the Philips SmartSleep HF3670/60

A gentle and soothing way to fall asleep and wake up

I was surprised at how much I liked waking up with the SmartSleep. The light and forest sounds did a great job of gradually waking me up instead of a jarring wake-up call from an alarm. My bedroom only has one window and doesn't get much sun in the morning, and in line with studies on the topic, the light first thing after waking up makes me feel more alert right away.

The alarms are very customizable with the SleepMapper app. You can choose a Sun Theme, with four different light colors to choose from. You can also set the light intensity and the light duration, which I especially appreciate. The first time I used it, I had the duration set to 30 minutes and the alarm time when I actually wanted to get up. I ended up waking up about 20 minutes before my alarm technically went off as a result.

Close

You can also customize the sound that wakes you up with options like Forest Birds, Summer Birds, Buddha Wakeup, Yoga Harmony, and more. Or you can choose an FM radio station to wake you up. Then, as with other alarms, you can set a snooze duration and whether it repeats on certain days of the week. Should you be worried you won't wake up, you can set the PowerWake tool, which plays a loud sound and bright flashing light. It kind of defeats the purpose of the slow, calm wake-up, though. It is really jarring (okay, terrifying).

I found it to be really soothing as I wound down reading in bed, and it seemed to help me fall asleep a bit easier on the nights I used it.

While I liked the alarm function, the Sunset feature was my favorite aspect of this light. Like the alarms, you can choose the duration, sunset color scheme, and pick an ambient sound, though with fewer options than the alarm. Then, after you manually turn it on (there's no way to schedule it), the light gradually fades while it plays ambient sounds. I found it to be really soothing as I wound down reading in bed, and it seemed to help me fall asleep a bit easier on the nights I used it.

What I didn't like about the Philips SmartSleep HF3670/60

Only ideal for those who sleep alone