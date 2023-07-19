Philips / Pocket-Lint Philips S7807 Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $60 $200 Save $140 Take your music on the go with the sturdy Philips S7807 Bluetooth speaker. Save over 70 per cent on this Bluetooth speaker while supplies last. $60 at Woot

Summer is in full swing, and whether you're camping or just hosting a small gathering in your backyard, a Bluetooth speaker is a must-have. While some of the best Bluetooth speakers can be pricey, you can still find a great deal to enjoy your music on a budget. And, right now, if you're looking for a solid price for a speaker, the Philips S7807 Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth Speaker dropped in price on Woot for only $60.

Why we love the Philips S7807 Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

With an IP67 rating, the Philips S7807 speaker transforms into a rugged companion, offering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. Combined with the handy lanyard strap, you can sling it over your shoulder and take it on the go. It's great for camping trips, hiking, and more.

Because it's a Bluetooth speaker, you can connect up to two different devices to control your music simultaneously. It works beautifully with a 40W output that powers the 70mm subwoofers and two tweeters. You'll get rich sound with that much-desired bass when you want it.

Plus, when you buy two, you can pair them together and use them as a surround sound system, making it great for outdoor movie nights and other fun backyard gatherings. And, if you've been sleeping on Woot, we love that you can buy up to three and save 70 per cent with this great deal - and 14 per cent of real-time buyers have bought more than one.

Stock is limited, and once it runs out, the deal will be gone. You'll want to add it to your cart today to score the savings and get it for only $60. It's also part of a Woot's Sounds of Summer sale that ends July 31, so if you want to take a look at other options that are on sale, you can check them out here.