The innovative in-ears isolate you from external noises, while play soothing audio to help you sleep.

If you’ve ever had problems drifting off to sleep, Philips has announced its first pair of headphones designed specifically to help.

Developed in partnership with the sleep scientists at Kokoon, the N7808 headphones use a small profile earbud - measuring just 6mm thick – and shift the main electronic components into a shallow enclosure behind the head. Philips says this shouldn’t be felt when lying down and ensures the earbuds themselves are easy and comfortable to wear throughout the night.

External noises are usually the main reason for disturbed sleep, and so the N7808 focus on offering great noise isolation, which works in combination with an intelligent noise-masking feature. This uses precisely tuned, slowly introduced white noise, to smooth out any peaks in your environment that could disrupt your sleep.

For audio playback, sensors within the earbuds monitor the user's sleep pattern to adapt the audio delivery and automatically fade out audio as the user drifts off. You can stream music via the Kokoon app, and access services including Spotify, Audible, Apple Music and YouTube, as well as apps from Calm and Headspace.

The Kokoon app also works to help wearers understand their sleep better. Using data from N7808’s accelerometers and a tiny optical heart rate monitor within the earbuds themselves, the app can give user’s accurate details of how they slept, as well as provide suggestions of how it could be improved.

The N7808 have a 10-hour battery life and can also be used to make calls. We’re awaiting details on pricing and availability and will update you as soon as we have them.

Also announced by TP Vision - the steward of the Philips TV and sound products in Europe - are a couple of new OLED TVs and the latest headphones in the high-end Fidelio headphones range. The company held a press conference in Amsterdam with Pocket-lint in attendance - we'll be bringing you more on all the launches when we go hands-on with the products soon.