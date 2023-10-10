Philips Hue 60W A19 White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Color Changing Bulbs - Pack of 3 $80 $135 Save $55 With 41 per cent off, the three-bulb kit from Philips Hue is under $80 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. There's never been a better time to start your smart lighting journey. $80 at Amazon

As you have no doubt realised by now, Amazon has a big sale event. It's called Prime Big Deal Days and means - just like the summer Prime Day - you can get great prices on great products. Among them are a couple of different starter kits from Philips Hue.

One kit - linked above - is a pack that contains three of Philips' A19 White and Color Ambiance bulbs priced at just $80, which means you're effectively getting three smart colour-changing light bulbs for a price that's less than what it'd usually cost for two of them.

Philips Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit $85 $130 Save $45 The starter kit is a must-have if you're just getting started on your Philips Hue journey. You get two bulbs and the all-important Hue Bridge. $85 at Amazon

Another similar deal contains two bulbs and the Philips Hue Bridge - which is really useful to have when setting up a whole home Philips Hue lighting system.

Why you should buy Philips Hue on Prime Day

With either of these sets on offer, you'll get light bulbs that can either be set to a variety of different white temperatures or any number of colours. They're compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and even Apple HomeKit, making it one of the more versatile cross-platform smart lighting solutions on the market.

To anyone even vaguely familiar with smart home lighting, Philips Hue barely needs an introduction, it's THE brand name in smart lighting and one that's existed since the very early days of smart, connected IOT products.

The system lets you create routines and patterns so that lighting changes automatically throughout the day, and can react to specific commands you give your chosen smart home assistant.

There's no better way to get started than with the starter kits which feature the standard fitting bulbs that can fit in pretty much any standard light fixture. If you're after something a bit more niche like light strips or recessed ceiling lights, Philips Hue has those too and has even branched out to outdoor lighting in recent years.