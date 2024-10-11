Anyone who knows me well or has been to my condo is aware I have an obsession with smart lights. While I've dabbled across several different smart light manufacturers, I've always preferred Philips Hue. The only issue is that, along with their high-quality bulbs and in-app experience, comes a hefty price tag. If you're looking to start your smart light journey with Philips Hue, a three-light starter kit is now available for $79.99 following October's Prime Day.

Amazon's October Prime Day sale offered solid deals on TVs, wireless earbuds, smartphones, and more. Unfortunately, the sale has concluded at this point. However, one deal that's still available that caught my attention is the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit. This kit includes three 60W A19 LED smart bulbs. This helps sync the lights to your smartphone and smart home hubs, providing remote control access to the lights. With three bulbs, you can bring smart lighting to a single room or two separate rooms within your home.

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit $79 $134 Save $55 Cover your house in an explosion of color with these simple and dynamic smart lights, This package comes with three Hue smart bulbs that integrate with the Hue app and smart home devices. $79 at Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit features

This three-piece light kit has everything you need for your smart home

The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit has everything you need to get high-quality smart home lighting. The three 60W A19 LED bulbs included in the pack can be installed in existing fixtures around your home. The A19 bulbs are suitable for indoor use. These bulbs offer a white and color ambiance range, including a mix of cool and warm white lighting. You can also customize the bulbs to display upwards of a million color hues.

If you feel like experimenting, the Philips Hue app provides a ton of presets to use. You can set and control various lighting scenes using the app. However, as the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is Matter compatible, you can connect your lights to your smart home devices and control your light and scenes using voice commands. At any point during the day, I can ask Alexa to turn on my "Relaxed" lighting to bring warmer lighting to my living room. Or if I'm playing a game, I throw on my custom "Gamer Time" preset, painting my living room in blue and purple hues.

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you'll be able to form a wireless connection between each bulb. Even if they are installed in different rooms, the Philips Hue allows you to control each light through the Philips Hue app on iOS and Android. The Bridge also enables users to add more lights over time, syncing them all together or controlling each one individually.

What makes the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit stand out?

There are so many great customization and automation options within the Philips Hue app

I use smart lights from many different brands, including Nanoleaf and Govee. However, Philips Hue continues to be my primary go-to for two reasons. First, every light I've purchased from the brand has been high-quality. Second, the Philips Hue in-app experience is stellar. It's easy to create ambient scenes that set a mood for movie night, gaming, or warmer lighting when relaxing.

It's also very simple to create routines and automation. Each day, I have my Philips Hue lights turned on in conjunction with the time the sun sets. I also have my lights queued to turn off 30 minutes before I go to bed. This automation is also great for when I'm away. I can control my lights remotely, ensuring that my energy bill isn't skyrocketing due to a light being accidentally left on during the day.