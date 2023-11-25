Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit $160 $200 Save $40 Cover your house in an explosion of color with these simple and dynamic smart lights, This package comes with four Hue smart bulbs and the Hue Bridge controller that integrates with your existing smart devices. $160 at Amazon

Smart lights seem like a novelty until you have the chance to use them. Being able to simply and seamlessly dim any bulb in your house, changing the warmth and color along with activating them remotely is both fun and useful. Right now, the best smart lighting kit on the market is on sale for a limited time.

Why you should pick up a Philips Hue Smart Light starter kit on Black Friday

We've already made the best possible case for the Hue when we announced it as our 2023 Smart Home Device of the Year, praising the kit saying it was not only fun, but intuitive and "easier to manage and its integrations deeper than ever, making it easy to sync your bulbs up to movies, games and more, set up scenes in your home and totally manage the vibe of your lighting with hardly any effort." There are definitely competitors in the space, but Philips' extensive experience in lighting has let them position themselves at the head of the pack. The company debuted the Hue system in 2012 and has since consistently refined the product for better power efficiency, color clarity and ease of use.

Each Hue bulb is rated for 25,000 hours of use, so you won't need to replace them often. There's no complex setup required -- just screw the bulbs into a socket and the Hue app will detect them automatically and add them to its portfolio.

The Bridge controller uses Zigbee wireless technology to connect to your home network. Once it's set up, you can control it with smart speakers like Amazon's Echo, as well as enable more complex functionality like syncing your Hue bulbs to Spotify music or your TV. You can also set up schedules for lights to turn on, off, or change brightness and color.

As the days get shorter, being able to control your home lighting is more important than ever. Taking 20 per cent off is a great reason to pick up a Hue Smart Light starter kit and bring some color to these gray winter days.

