Signify is set to raise the prices of many of its Philips Hue smart lighting products in February, according to a new report. The price rises could be up to 17 per cent on certain products and will allegedly affect consumers in Europe.

From the beginning of next month, Philips Hue ceiling lights, pendant lights, and outdoor lighting will be the hardest hit. A spokesperson told 9to5Mac that the new pricing structure is needed to combat wild currency fluctuations in Europe - something many tech firms are having to do at this current time, with devices now appearing to be much more expensive in the UK and Central Europe than, say, the US.

However, rather than raise the prices across its entire portfolio, Signify is elevating certain ranges that will be hardest hit by the economic situation.

Philips Hue bulbs and many smaller indoor solutions are unlikely to be more expensive as things stand.

Hueblog has listed some of the products that will become more expensive in Europe from 1 February 2023. It claims the Enrave large ceiling lamp will go from €259.99 to €299.99, suffering a €40 increase. While the Ensis pendant light will have a similar bump up, to €439.99.

If you're looking to brighten up your garden, you can also expect to cough up more. The 5-metre Outdoor Lightstrip will reportedly raise to €239.99 - representing a 50 per cent hike over its launch price in 2018.

It's not just lighting that will be affected neither, the Philips Hue Outdoor Sensor will be 17 per cent more expensive from February, it is claimed. The Outdoor Power Supply will raise by 11 per cent.

We don't yet know whether a similar rise will happen in the UK, although current market trends would suggest so. Pocket-lint has contacted Signify to clarify and will let you know when we hear more.

It has been confirmed, though, that there are no current plans for price rises in the United States.

Basically, if you live in Europe and are looking to get one of the affected products, we advise you order it now - it could save you a bundle.

