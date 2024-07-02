Key Takeaways Philips introduces 5000 Series Smart Deadbolt with palm recognition technology for secure entry.

3000 Series Retrofit Lock and 7000 Series video doorbell offer alternative smart home security options.

All products integrate with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, providing voice control and convenience.

Over the past 10 to 15 years, smart home innovations have advanced by leaps and bounds. There are so many ways to make your home a smart home, from installing or setting up security cameras to hooking up a smart sprinkler system or a doorbell. There have been a ton of technology advancements to improve how you set up your smart home. Now, your devices can talk to each other using protocols like Matter and Thread. But the innovations haven't stopped there.

Philips announced today that you will be able to unlock your front door with your palm with the assistance of the Philips Home Access 5000 Series Smart Deadbolt lock. No longer will you have to fumble for your keys when you come up to your front door or even type in a code to get into your home. Philips has put palm recognition technology into this deadbolt lock to make it easier to secure your home in just a second or two. This technology is only available in the 5000 Series deadbolt, as Philips announced two other smart home products for entry and exit options.

The 3000 Series Retrofiit lock and keypad has buit-in Wi-Fi that allows you to check the status of your door from anywhere. The 7000 Series video doorbell shoots in 2K HD clarity to give you a clear look at what's going on outside your door. Here is more on the Philips announcement from today.

The 5000 Series Smart Deadbolt Lock

The palm recognition technology is unique

Philips

Philips 5000 Series Smart Deadbolt The Philips 5000 Series Smart Deadbolt has palm recognition technology that reads your unique palm print to allow access to the dwelling. $360 at Philips

The Philips 5000 Series Smart Deadbolt features palm recognition technology that allows users to open a door by scanning their palm. The deadbolt reads the unique patterns of your palm to allow indoor access. The tech is difficult to top because of how hard it is to replicate someone's palm print. It is also easy to unlock from the inside, as the door automatically unlocks if someone walks by the door or lever, allowing for easy exits.

You will also be able to alternate how you enter or exit the home by giving some people the option to open the door with a key. They can also set up a keypad code to get inside. Plus, having the Philips Home Access app can show you the status of the door as well, on top of allowing someone to lock or unlock the deadbolt. The deadbolt has built-in Wi-Fi to connect to the Home Access app.

The Series 5000 can integrate with Google Home and Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystems, allowing you to control it with your voice. The installation is simple, as it only requires a screwdriver and will likely work in your existing deadbolt place. There is also a built-in doorbell on the lock, eliminating your need for another one. This will retail for $360.

The 3000 Series Door Lock

The keypad is stylish

Philips

Philips 3000 Series Retrofit Lock The Philips 3000 Series Retrofit Lock can work with your existing keys. $260 at Philips

If you don't want to go so high end that your palm is unlocking your door, the Philips 3000 Series Retrofit Lock might be more of your speed. It will retail for $260, so giving your wallet a bit of a break compared to the 5000 Series. There are multiple ways to use this, whether it is with the keypad or with the Philips Home Access smartphone app.

It is designed to easily fit into your existing lock, so you don't have to replace your keys. There is built-in Wi-Fi to allow you to check the status of it from wherever you are on the app. This works with your fingerprint, meaning you can touch the sensor and have the door lock or unlock. The Auto Unlock feature is incredibly handy, especially if you're coming home and carrying a ton of packages. If you have your smartphone on you and the feature enabled, the door will automatically unlock when you get near it.

There's a buiit-in sensor that alerts you whenever someone has opened or closed the door. Plus, this also works with your voice commands through Amazon and Google. The silver design is stylish and offers a new look for your home.

The 7000 Series video doorbell

Shoot in sharp clarity

Philips

Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell The Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell shoots in 2K HD clarity. $230 at Philips

Finally, Philips announced a new video doorbell, the 7000 Series. This adds to your smart security system by shooting in 2K HD clarity with HDR, meaning the range of the dark and light tones is detailed for videos and snapshots. There are two cameras in this doorbell camera, allowing you to pick up so much that takes place in front of your home. The low angel camera helps the doorbell avoid having any blind spots. The ultra-wide angle camera looks up and down to give you a bigger and more expansive field of view.

This smart video doorbell is equipped with AI motion detection, so it knows when a human is walking in front of it. This can trigger a notification to be sent from the Philips Home Access app to your smartphone. You can also set the zone that you want motion to be picked up, giving you customization of your view. It can also detect when someone leaves a package near your front door and send you a notification. A chime is included, so people can buzz your doorbell to let you know they've arrived. This video doorbell allows you to store your videos in the cloud and is available for $230. All of the products will be available at Philips and Amazon.