The new NFL season is upon us and it's about to get real with the Philadelphia Eagles travelling to the New England Patriots to get things off and running.

The Eagles are of course hoping to go one better after coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII while the Patriots are sure to be up against it this time out. It's a long season though and both teams would do well to remember that one game does not make or break the year.

It isn't always that easy, of course. And there is sure to be plenty of blood, sweat, and tears over the coming months.

When and where?

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to the New England Patriots on Sunday, 10 September 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET and at 9:25 p.m. BST. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots from anywhere

How to stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots in the US

If you're in the United States you'll be able to watch the big game on TV via CBS or live stream it online via a Paramount+ subscription with tiers starting from $4.99 per month if you don't mind ads. Subscribers can watch their local games all season long, while Fubo is another option available to US streamers. Live local and primetime games can also be watched via NFL+ with a free seven-day trial available.

How to stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots in the UK

If you want to watch the game in the UK you might need to fire up the VPN and choose the Paramount+ route. A subscription is required, but there are often free trials available which might be enough if you're just looking to take in a game or two.

Alternatively, Sky Q, Now TV, and Sky Stream subscribers can watch live so long as they have the Sky Sports NFL channel.