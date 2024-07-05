Key Takeaways Petlibro Polar Wet Food Feeder helps cat owners maintain feeding schedules without sacrificing sleep or travel.

Easy to set up and use, with a straightforward app for managing meal times and pet behavior tracking.

Pricey for single-cat use and may lack advanced smart features for some users.

There's nothing quite like a sharp paw at the head and the off-pitch crooning of a cat one-inch from your face to start the day. I would know, I made the mistake of spoiling my two ginger cats for the last five years, and they now expect their breakfast at a precise 5:00am. The best smart home products create solutions to practical problems, and this past month, I finally tried out an automatic pet feeder after years of cat slaps, meows, and bleary-eyed mornings. The Petlibro Polar Wet Food Feeder gave me the gift of sleeping-in over the past few weeks and peace of mind while traveling cross-country.

Prior to working remotely, my schedule (and the cats) demanded an early rise to start my commute, which aided in training the pair of howlers for early mornings. Between its thoughtful materials and design, and a straightforward and useful companion app, the Petlibro Polar Wet Food Feeder got this cat lady on board to invest in my sleep and my pets -- a win-win solution.

Recommended Petlibro Polar Wet Food Feeder The Polar Wet Food Feeder from Petlibro allows for automated delivery of wet food for cats. It includes a smartphone app for meal management, keeps food cold and fresh for up to 72 hours, and holds three days of meals in its rotating dish tray. Pros Cats actually used the device

App is convenient and straightforward

Easy to clean and set up

Back up battery available for power outtages Cons Pricey

Only allows for 3 days of meal planning $130 at Amazon $130 at Petlibro

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The Polar Wet Food Feeder is available from Amazon and the Petlibro website and retails for $130 from both, with regular discounts to be found on Petlibro's site.

Petlibro Polar Wet Food Feeder Weight 7.5lb / 3.4kg Colors Black Dimensions 14.2 x 13.4 x7.7in / 361 x 340 x 196mm Power Wired, Input: AC 100-240V 50/60Hz ; Output: DC 12V 5A Battery 3 AA batteries -- not included work as backup coverage of 12 hours during power outages Food capacity per dish 7.4oz (220ml) Number of meals 3 dishes Warranty 24 months Cooling technology Semiconductor Refridgerated temperature 50° storage temp Wireless frequency 2.4GHz Expand

What I liked about the Petlibro Polar Wet Food Feeder

Easy entry to smart home products

Close

First off, my cats used the Polar Feeder, so that's genuinely the best thing about it. It took them about a week-and-a-half to acclimate to the Polar feeding them instead of me or my partner. Don't worry: They still get more attention than any animal could ever want, but now it's during my preferred waking hours, instead of 5:00am. I was concerned they wouldn't like their food cold, but the Polar Feeder stops cooling a dish 30 minutes before serving it, allowing it to get closer to the ideal temperature for my cats.

While the Polar Feeder is a first generation product, it does the job well. Petlibro designed the dishes with feline whiskers, height, and feeding in mind, providing wide and shallow bowls. I like knowing that the device is keeping the food stored cold to prevent bacteria growth.

Setup is absurdly simple: Plug the Polar Feeder into the electricity, open the lid, place food in the trays, and download the app. The materials feel and look premium. While it's a larger presence than two small food bowls, I think it looks nice in my kitchen and I appreciate the thoughtful design. Even the wired cable has a threaded fabric covering which feels luxurious for a cat feeder.

Petlibro app set up and advice to train your cats to use the feeder

The Polar Feeder is a straightforward product that doesn't rely on sophisticated smart home integration and settings to use. Download the Petlibro app, input or create your credentials and add the Polar Feeder to your account. From here you can set a meal schedule. I added one meal time and repeated it, but you can make each day a different time if you choose to. You can also share the device with another user, which I did with my partner, so we can both manage meal times. Sharing feeding responsibilities is as easy as the other person downloading the Petlibro app, creating their own set credentials, and then you sharing the device with their account.

My favorite aspect is the feeding log on the app. It tells you how many visits and for how long your pet ate that day. This was really helpful when I recently traveled across the country and wanted to make sure my cats were actually eating.