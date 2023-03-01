Peter Pan and Wendy is Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1953 animated film, Peter Pan. Here's when and where you can stream it.

Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation, Peter Pan and Wendy, follows the Darling siblings as they embark on an adventure with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to the magical world of Neverland. The film promises to be an emotional and nostalgic retelling. It has a diverse cast, too, which might put a fresh perspective on the classic tale. Peter Pan and Wendy will be available exclusively on Disney+, and a trailer for the movie is out.

Read: How much is Disney+ with ads? Price, offers, movies, and more

Here is everything you need to know about Peter Pan and Wendy, including when it will be available to stream online.

Peter Pan and Wendy: What we know so far

Peter Pan and Wendy is Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1953 animated film, Peter Pan, based on JM Barrie's novel, Peter and Wendy. The story follows the Darling siblings, Wendy, John, and Michael, as they meet Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up. Along with Tinker Bell, the group travel to the magical world of Neverland - where they face Captain Hook, who is an evil pirate and Peter's arch-nemesis.

Peter Pan and Wendy

Peter Pan and Wendy: Cast and director

Jude Law stars as Captain Hook. But Disney is promising a more inclusive version of the classic tale, with a diverse cast that includes Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, the first Black woman to portray the fairy on screen. The film also features a more gender-inclusive representation of the Lost Boys, with two girls appearing in the trailer. Alexander Molony stars as Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson plays Wendy Darling.

The supporting cast includes Jim Gaffigan, Alyssa Wapanatahk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, and Alan Tudyk.

David Lowery directed the film and co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. (Lowery previously directed the live-action Disney film, Pete's Dragon.) Jim Whitaker, Adam Borba, Thoms M. Hammel, and Halbrooks serve as executive producers.

Peter Pan and Wendy will premiere on 28 April 2023. The film was originally scheduled to be released theatrically, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be a streaming exclusive.

Peter Pan and Wendy: Where to Stream

Peter Pan and Wendy will be available globally to stream on Disney+. The streaming service starts at $8 per month in the US for ad tier.

Peter Pan and Wendy: Trailers

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy, which you can watch above. It shows the Darling siblings leaving their London home to travel to Neverland with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell. They face off against Captain Hook in a thrilling and dangerous adventure.